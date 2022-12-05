ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Homicide victim found on Bonforte Blvd identified

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33egsF_0jYM7OQ000

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman who was found shot to death in Pueblo the week of Thanksgiving has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

53-year-old Melissa Carbajal was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard, near Belmont Park. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said on Thanksgiving that Carbajal’s death was being investigated as a homicide, and named 43-year-old Stephanie Lopez as a person of interest in the case.

>>ORIGINAL STORY: Woman found dead, person of interest identified

PPD said in an update on Friday, Nov. 25 that Lopez had been located, and there was no threat to the community.

On Monday, Dec. 5, the Pueblo County Coroner released Carbajal’s identity on Twitter . After an autopsy, the coroner determined that she died of a single gunshot wound, in an apparent homicide. Carbajal’s murder marked Pueblo’s 24th homicide of 2022, according to PPD.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

$10k reward in unsolved murder investigation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in connection to the death of a local rap artist in July 2022. 19-year-old Santiago Calleros III of Colorado Springs was killed following reports of a shooting. He was known to the Hispanic community as […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD: ‘Swatting’ incidents reported in COS and Denver

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a “swatting” call Wednesday morning, Dec. 7. Other police departments reported similar calls across the state and country. CSPD said, on Wednesday, around 10:25 a.m. officers received a call from an out-of-state number, and police said the caller spoke with a “foreign accent” […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Repeat car thief arrested in Pueblo theft operation

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Pueblo have conducted a motor vehicle theft enforcement over a period of several weeks, which resulted in the recovery of 12 stolen cars and multiple arrests, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). Officers with PPD, as well as Cañon City Police, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Across Colorado, car thefts continue to be an issue. According to our news partners in Denver, by the end of 2022, it's estimated more than 41,000 cars will be stolen statewide. It's a 12% increase from last year. Colorado Springs police say more than 3,000 cars were stolen and in Pueblo, The post Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspected Club Q shooter said “sorry” at hospital

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The original arrest affidavit for the suspected Club Q shooter has been released by the 4th Judicial District, and it details initial information gained by police in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. WARNING: Descriptions of events inside Club Q the night of the shooting may be triggering to some readers. Discretion […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Police search for suspect after gasoline theft

UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/08/2022 9:31 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department said it is investigating a “very large theft of gasoline” from a 7-Eleven near the area of Harrison High School. FOX21 Photojournalist Mike Duran is on the scene of the 7-Eleven located at 2880 South Circle Drive, near Janitell Road, and shared […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department provided an update to a homicide investigation from November. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. on reports of a dead body. According to the PPD, there were "suspicious circumstances about the scene." Detectives began investigating this as a homicide. The post No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Person injured in shooting on North Circle Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers were called to a shooting at around midnight Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to CSPD, on Wednesday, officers were called near the intersection of N. Circle Dr. and Palmer Park Boulevard. Officers found a victim with “at least one gunshot wound,” and they […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man killed in shooting on Pueblo’s east side identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a shooting incident that left a woman seriously injured in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. Officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday to...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD investigates false report of active shooter

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is informing the community of a false report of an active shooter at The Colorado Springs School. On Wednesday, Dec. 7 at around 10:40 a.m. CSPD tweeted a notification to the public that they were aware of a report of an active shooter at The Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Couple robbed at gunpoint in Colorado Springs

Family and friends gathered to honor the memory of Daniel Aston on Wednesday morning. Suspected Club Q shooter said “sorry” at hospital. The original arrest affidavit for the suspected Club Q shooter has been released by the 4th Judicial District, and it details initial information gained by police in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Officer injured while chasing suspect

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer injured his knee during a foot chase of a suspect running from the scene of a crime. On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at around 5:15 p.m. officers were chasing the suspect Alan Vizcarra, in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue near North Circle Drive, when […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Driver identified in fatal E. Las Vegas St. crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver involved in a fatal crash on East Las Vegas Street on Tuesday, Nov. 29, has been identified as 27-year-old Erica Pantoja of Colorado Springs by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Tuesday around 7:50 p.m. officers were called to a two-vehicle […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy