Homicide victim found on Bonforte Blvd identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman who was found shot to death in Pueblo the week of Thanksgiving has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

53-year-old Melissa Carbajal was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard, near Belmont Park. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said on Thanksgiving that Carbajal’s death was being investigated as a homicide, and named 43-year-old Stephanie Lopez as a person of interest in the case.

PPD said in an update on Friday, Nov. 25 that Lopez had been located, and there was no threat to the community.

On Monday, Dec. 5, the Pueblo County Coroner released Carbajal’s identity on Twitter . After an autopsy, the coroner determined that she died of a single gunshot wound, in an apparent homicide. Carbajal’s murder marked Pueblo’s 24th homicide of 2022, according to PPD.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.