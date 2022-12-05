Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
CITY OF CROOKSTON RESPONDS TO EPITOME ENERGY MOVING SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY TO GRAND FORKS
On Monday evening, Epitome Energy announced that it’s chosen to move its Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks due to delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) review of their permit applications, which could’ve delayed their 2025 opening and providing market benefits for farmers across Northwestern Minnesota.
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: North Dakota closes out first half at No. 17 Western Michigan
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – North Dakota hits the road to close out the regular season in 2022, heading to Kalamazoo, Mich. for a battle against No. 17 Western Michigan at 6:05 p.m. from Lawson Ice Arena. All UND men's hockey games, home and away, can be heard on stations...
WDIO-TV
$400M soybean crushing plant planned near Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS. N.D. – A Minnesota company has announced plans to build a $400 million soybean crushing plant north of Grand Forks. Red Wing-based Epitome Energy says the plant could process up to 42 million bushels of soybeans annually. The company says the crushing facility may allow area farmers to fetch an additional 25 cents a bushel with the ability to process soybeans nearby. The project is expected to break ground next summer, with operations to begin in late 2025.
valleynewslive.com
Cass County deputies help with bell ringing for the Fargo Salvation Army
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - To help raise money for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office became bell ringers at multiple locations. Deputies could be seen at Hornbacher’s on 13th Ave. South in Fargo, Cashwise on 33rd Street South West in...
valleynewslive.com
ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone, since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started, in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
kfgo.com
Former state lawmaker Arlo Schmidt passes away
NORTHWOOD, N.D. – A former state lawmaker from Maddock has died. Arlo Schmidt passed away Nov. 30 at the age of 91 at his home in Northwood. Schmidt, a U.S Army veteran, served in the North Dakota House from 1995 until 2010 where he was well known for his floor speeches during his time in the legislature. Schmidt is also in the North Dakota Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame.
KNOX News Radio
Epitome move to GF…next steps
The Grand Forks council is expected to give staff the green light next week to negotiate a development agreement for a proposed 400 million dollar soybean crushing plant. Epitome Energy is eying 55 acres of land north of the city. The parcel would then be annexed as the city would supply services to the site.
froggyweb.com
Driver seriously injured in rollover near Hope, ND, faces DUI charge
STEELE COUNTY, ND (KFGO) – A man is hospitalized at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo with serious injuries after his pickup crashed near Hope, North Dakota shortly before midnight Tuesday. The Highway Patrol says the 29-year-old driver from Luverne, North Dakota lost control of his pickup on a gravel...
kfgo.com
Firefighters rescue buck in Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Volunteer firefighters rescued a buck from the Red Lake River. The Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of firefighters rescuing the deer on their Facebook page. The buck had fallen through the ice. “We’re happy to announce that this beautiful buck...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 5, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Kurt John Johnson, 57, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Narcotics in a School/Public Housing Zone. Jennifer Ann Evenson, 40, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Narcotics in a School/Public Housing Zone. Gina Rinay Henderson, 32, of...
KNOX News Radio
Female found dead in residential fire near TRF
Authorities say a female was found dead early this (Wed) morning in a residence that caught fire south of Thief River Falls. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the fire in Rocksbury Township was extinguished, and authorities later discovered the body. No other information has been released. The Pennington...
KNOX News Radio
Business News: EGF growth…GF loan & Big Ring dollars
The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still near a 53-year low. November’s job growth dipped only slightly from October’s 284,000 gain.
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Cited For Assaulting Bartender
Police responded to an assault at a bar Sunday evening in Thief River Falls. According to the report, police responded to 212 2nd Street East where a person had “assaulted the bartender and broke her glasses”. Thonya Lee Fogarty, 49, of Thief River Falls has been cited for 5th Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Damage to Property.
KNOX News Radio
GF man sentenced after breaking into home
A Grand Forks man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in jail for a rural home invasion back in February. Joseph Espinoza was accused of breaking into a home south of Grand Forks after stealing a vehicle and crashing it. He scuffled with a man and woman in the home before being shot in the driveway by two Grand Forks County deputies.
valleynewslive.com
One seriously hurt after car crash in Steele County
STEELE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in the hospital and facing DUI charges following a car accident in Steele County. The Highway Patrol say the 29-year-old man from Luverne entered a ditch near Hope just before midnight on December 6 and was ejected as his pickup rolled.
trfradio.com
Woman Cited Following 2 Vehicle Accident For No Headlights During Snowfall
A woman was cited for not using headlights during heavy snow Friday afternoon in Thief River Falls. According to the police report Courtney Leeanne Hawk, 29, of Thief River Falls was cited for “Vehicle lighting Headlights not on – snow/rain, sleet”. Police say the northbound 2013 Chevy Hawk was driving collided with a 2016 Jeep on Highway 59 S. at Nelson Drive.
kfgo.com
Man given 15 years in prison for rural Grand Forks home invasion
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – A Grand Forks man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for a rural home invasion in February. Joseph Espinoza was accused of breaking into a home south of Grand Forks after stealing a vehicle and crashing it. He scuffled with a man and woman in the home before being shot in the driveway by two Grand Forks County deputies.
KNOX News Radio
EGF tax levy to jump 10 percent in 2023
East Grand Forks leaders still have a little more work to do on the 2023 budget but the council last night (Tuesday) approved a ten-percent levy increase next year. The actual hit to taxpayers will be less than that because of new growth. Increased costs for utilities…wages…and energy will also...
Woman found dead after house fire Wednesday
UPDATE: She has since been identified as Audrey Miller, 70. A woman was found dead after a house fire early Wednesday morning at 1
