Louisiana State

NOLA.com

DOTD chief sets up exploratory committee as he considers bid for governor

Louisiana's transportation chief said Wednesday he has set up an exploratory committee as he considers a bid for governor in 2023. Wilson, who is secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, would run as a Democrat if he enters the race to succeed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is finishing his second term and cannot run again.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Public Service Commission runoff draws Black Democrats to the polls

Early voting for the Dec. 10 general election has disproportionately drawn Democrats to the polls for a Louisiana Public Service Commission runoff, according to figures from the Secretary of State. The race for the District 3 Public Service Commission seat between incumbent Lambert Boissiere III and challenger Davante Lewis has become the headliner in an […] The post Public Service Commission runoff draws Black Democrats to the polls appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Louisiana’s Climate Initiatives Task force is charging full steam ahead. How can Cenla get more involved?

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - At a quarterly Climate Meeting & Workshop in Baton Rouge last month held by Governor John Bel Edwards’ office, workshop attendees learned about the federal funding opportunities baked into the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act (IIJA), many of which are designed to empower communities to carry out their own sustainability initiatives.
LOUISIANA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize

There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
IOWA STATE
postsouth.com

Palace Theater, one of Louisiana's most endangered sites, slowly being restored

A historic entertainment venue in Jackson Parish, named one of the state's most endangered sites, is in the beginning stages of being restored. The Palace Theater in Jonesboro became a popular gathering space for this rural north central Louisiana community with popular westerns, double features, and even newsreels of worldly events. Newspapers advertisements show that as many as three different movies were presented during one week in the 1930s and '40s.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Casino in Louisiana sells $100,000 winning Powerball ticket

GALLIANO, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you feeling lucky?. Someone woke up on Tuesday morning and felt lucky after a $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at a casino in Lafourche Parish. The casino is the Pelican Truck Plaza located at 18513 LA-3235. The winning numbers for...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Federal judge refuses to throw out employees' lawsuit against disgraced Louisiana contractor

BATON ROUGE - Troubled contractor Kelly Sills lost a fight in federal court this week when a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by two former employees. Those former employees worked for Sills and his company Coastal Bridge. They had health premiums deducted from their paychecks, but when it was time for the health insurance to pay for their medical procedures, both men learned the health insurance lapsed.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed, Juvenile Passenger Injured in Crash on US 171

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed, Juvenile Passenger Injured in Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near Hudson Darby Road shortly before 8:00 a.m. Jessica Farris, 28, of Converse, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash.
CONVERSE, LA

