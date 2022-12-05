Read full article on original website
Indigenous People Need Real Compensation for Climate Change | Opinion
As climate talks wrapped up at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Egypt this past month, the attending delegates agreed to make long-awaited history. For the first time, the United Nations adopted a pact to establish a "loss and damage" fund for developing nations that have borne the brunt of climate disasters over the years.
Lula faces stiff challenge to fulfil vow to reverse Amazon deforestation in Brazil
President’s predecessor Bolsonaro unleashed record destruction on rainforest and emboldened loggers, land grabbers and illegal miners
US News and World Report
Lula Ticket Sues Bolsonaro and Sons for Abuses During Brazil's Election
BRASILIA (Reuters) - President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's election team sued President Jair Bolsonaro, his running mate and two of his sons for abuse of power and attacks on Brazil's voting system, both during the October election campaign. The two lawsuits, filed in the electoral court, seek to ban...
US News and World Report
Indigenous People Seek Stronger Land Rights at COP15 Nature Talks
MONTREAL (Reuters) -Negotiations on a deal to protect 30% of the Earth by 2030 are woefully behind in addressing the concerns of native people, whose land holds the majority of the world's remaining biodiversity, indigenous advocates told Reuters at the U.N. nature summit in Montreal. Indigenous participation is seen as...
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
US News and World Report
Mexico President Says Peru's Castillo Was Going to Request Asylum
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Peru's ex-president Pedro Castillo called him on Wednesday to say he was going to the Mexican embassy in Peru's capital Lima to request asylum. Castillo never made it to the embassy, however, Lopez Obrador said. Peru's...
US News and World Report
Analysis: Germany's Government Looks Inward as Challenges Mount, Allies Fret
BERLIN (Reuters) - In its first year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has driven the biggest overhaul of German policy since World War Two. The next year could be even tougher, further absorbing Berlin's bandwidth to Europe's detriment. Scholz, formerly the finance minister, came to power pledging continuity with the era...
US secretly tweaked missile launchers given to Ukraine to keep them from attacking inside Russia, report says
The United States secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it has provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.After the war began in February, the US began sending increasingly powerful military equipment to its ally Ukraine to help it fend off the invasion from the much larger and better-armed Russia.Eventually, that arms transfer came to include 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), military trucks used to launch satellite-guided rockets.As The Independent has reported, HIMARs have made an enormous deference on the battlefield, with one senior US defence...
Washington Examiner
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo arrested after coup attempt; vice president sworn in
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was arrested by security forces shortly after he attempted a coup and dissolved the country's Congress just hours before the country's right-wing Congress was set to vote on its third impeachment of the president. Peruvian Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn into office shortly afterward, becoming...
US News and World Report
Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti Over Gang Violence
(Reuters) - Foreign affairs officials from Canada began a three-day diplomatic mission to Haiti on Wednesday in a bid to address a gang-related humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Caribbean country, the office of Global Affairs Canada said. Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, is leading the mission and...
US News and World Report
U.S. Not Enabling or Encouraging Ukraine to Strike Beyond Its Borders -Spokesman
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is not enabling or encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders, the State Department said on Tuesday, after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometers into Russian air space with attacks on air bases. Moscow said attacks on Monday killed three...
US News and World Report
Drone Strikes Deep in Russia Seen as Ukrainian Rebuff to Missile Barrages
KYIV (Reuters) -Twin strikes on air bases deep inside Russian territory have dealt Moscow a major reputational blow and raised questions about why its defences failed, analysts said, as attention turned to the use of drones in the war between neighbours. Ukrainian officials revelled in the blasts but declined to...
Rapid fall from power, arrest for embattled Peru president
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — In just three tumultuous hours, President Pedro Castillo went from decreeing the dissolution of Peru's Congress to being replaced by his vice president, but the threats against his government had been building throughout his nearly 17-month presidency. The former school teacher and center-left...
Amid coup, counter-coup claims – what really went down in Peru and why?
Peru has a new president following the ouster of former leader Pedro Castillo at the hands of the country’s Congress. His removal followed an attempt by Castillo to cling to power by dissolving a Congress intent on impeaching him. Castillo’s opponents accused him of attempting a coup – a charge his supporters similarly levied in regards to his removal from office. The day ended with the former president in detention. The Conversation asked Eduardo Gamarra, an expert on Latin American politics at Florida International University, to explain the wider context of Peru’s political crisis – and what could happen next. Can you talk...
US News and World Report
China's Xi on 'Epoch-Making' Visit to Saudi as Riyadh Chafes at U.S. Censure
RIYADH (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping began a visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that Beijing said marked its biggest diplomatic initiative in the Arab world, as Riyadh expands global alliances beyond a long-standing partnership with the West. The meeting between the global economic powerhouse and Gulf energy giant comes...
ABC News
New Peru president vows to finish term, others want election
LIMA, Peru -- Peru's first female president is pushing to cement her hold on power, saying she expects to complete the term of her ousted predecessor and buck the trend of presidential failures blighting the Andean nation. Yet, even as Dina Doluarte made the call Thursday, some politicians already were...
Indonesian government announces a new proposed bill.
Indonesian government has decided to ban sex outside marriage, giving way to the making of a new criminal offense punishable with jail time up to one year, according to government officials.
World
Indonesia’s new criminal code arouses fears of democratic backsliding
Indonesia's parliament has overhauled the nation's criminal code. It was long anticipated because it replaces colonial-era laws but it also introduces repressive measures including criminalizing extramarital sex outside of marriage. Marco Werman explores the implications of the new law and the opposition to it with Jeremy Menchik, associate professor in the Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University and the author of “Islam and Democracy in Indonesia: Tolerance Without Liberalism.”
