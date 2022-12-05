Read full article on original website
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime
Michael Jordan once claimed he would have beaten LeBron James in his prime in a one-on-one game.
Top 5 Kyrie Irving shoes from his Nike collection
One month after Nike suspended its partnership with Kyrie Irving due to his antisemitic stance, the shoe company announced on Dec. 5 the two have decided to part ways. Next to Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, Irving has had one of the most popular shoes for Nike and the NBA, as many players wear them during games. Many have said Irving has the best colorways for his shoes as well, which leaves the door open for consumers to wear them not just during a basketball game, but for style.
The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are the highest scoring teenagers in NBA history; Kevin Knox is shockingly Top 10.
Skip Bayless Wants LeBron James And Anthony Davis To 'Feel Ashamed' After Bringing Out One Michael Jordan Stat
NBA analyst Skip Bayless uses Michael Jordan's ability to play 82 games to criticize Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
League Executive Says Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Has Worst Contract In NBA
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has faced criticism from fans who think he is overpaid. Now, Robinson is starting to hear it from league personnel. An NBA executive recently told Heavy.com Robinson's $90-million contract is the "worst" in the league. “You can argue that, for its length, he has the...
Kevin Durant Humbly Admits He Tries To Copy Kobe Bryant And Michael Jordan On The Court
Kevin Durant reacts to Steve Clifford saying that he reminds him of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
FOX Sports
Baker Mayfield on Rams is as 'good of a spot he can be in' | What's Wright?
The Los Angeles Rams claimed Baker Mayfield from waivers and could even start against the Las Vegas Raiders .. two days after officially joining the team. Nick Wright reacts to the sudden move, especially with the uncertainty of Matthew Stafford's injury. Can Baker resurrect his career with a fresh start in Los Angeles? Despite the very quick turnaround, Nick believes this new start is good for Baker, including why it is as good of an opportunity as it could be.
NBA Fans Roast Paul Pierce For Asking Who Should Take The Final Shot Between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Himself
Fans had a lot of reactions to Paul Pierce's question.
Nike ends shoe deal with NBA player Kyrie Irving
Nike has ended its eight-year commercial relationship with professional basketball star Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets player recently ensnared in controversy after he posted a link to an antisemitic film on social media. Nike's move comes one month after the athletic apparel giant suspended its relationship with Irving over a tweet he shared in October. In a one-line statement to CBS News on Monday, Nike said "Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete."Irving's agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, told CBS MoneyWatch that "both Nike and Kyrie mutually decided to part ways."Irving's shoe deal with Nike was one of the NBA's most...
After ending skid, Magic now face Raptors
The visiting Toronto Raptors will be out to continue their dominance of the Orlando Magic on Friday night in the
Stephen Curry Boldly Picks Himself Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, And Larry Bird
Stephen Curry is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, and he is widely considered the best shooter in NBA history. He most recently led the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 NBA championship winning his first Finals MVP in the process. Most people would agree that Stephen Curry is a top ...
FOX Sports
Anthony Davis exits with flu-like symptoms in Lakers 116-102 loss vs. Cavs | UNDISPUTED
Anthony Davis’ hot streak came to an end last night after he left the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier with flu-like symptoms. AD played in only eight minutes, had no field goal attempts and only made a single free throw. The Lakers would go on to lose 116-102. Shannon Sharpe reacts to AD leaving the game after only eight minutes.
Stephon Marbury Brutally Calls Out NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith
Stephon Marbury roasted Stephen A. Smith in a rant where he explained why he doesn't take Stephen A's basketball takes seriously.
Opinion: When NBA players are critical of how games are officiated, it comes with a price. And it’s not right
When NBA players speak critically of officiating, it comes with a price. And it’s not right
Kevin Durant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 344 Players Never Won A Game Against The Slim Reaper
Kevin Durant never lost a game against 344 NBA players.
“He’s gonna be a whole different beast” - Gilbert Arenas praises Bronny James Jr. after a request to scout him by Lebron James
Arenas recalls when LeBron told him to scout his son Bronny and give him an honest opinion on whether he has any potential to be a legitimate basketball player
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Trae Young on thin ice in Atlanta?
Thanksgiving has come and gone. Christmas is around the corner. In other words: The NBA season is heating up. With that in mind, it’s time for our weekly look around The Association at who’s hot and who’s not. Rising: Jose Alvarado. Remember when Jose Alvarado was basically...
10 NBA Trades That Should Have Happened In 2022
This year was full of huge trade rumors, with Kevin Durant almost joining the Phoenix Suns and Kyrie Irving almost reuniting with LeBron James on Los Angeles Lakers.
FOX Sports
Why Baker Mayfield to Rams is actually genius | THE CARTON SHOW
Baker Mayfield has been given another chance at redemption from the Los Angeles Rams. With Matthew Stafford out injured, Baker could play as soon as Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Craig explains why Rams acquiring Baker after he was released from the Carolina Panthers is actually genius.
