Top 5 Kyrie Irving shoes from his Nike collection

One month after Nike suspended its partnership with Kyrie Irving due to his antisemitic stance, the shoe company announced on Dec. 5 the two have decided to part ways. Next to Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, Irving has had one of the most popular shoes for Nike and the NBA, as many players wear them during games. Many have said Irving has the best colorways for his shoes as well, which leaves the door open for consumers to wear them not just during a basketball game, but for style.
Baker Mayfield on Rams is as 'good of a spot he can be in' | What's Wright?

The Los Angeles Rams claimed Baker Mayfield from waivers and could even start against the Las Vegas Raiders .. two days after officially joining the team. Nick Wright reacts to the sudden move, especially with the uncertainty of Matthew Stafford's injury. Can Baker resurrect his career with a fresh start in Los Angeles? Despite the very quick turnaround, Nick believes this new start is good for Baker, including why it is as good of an opportunity as it could be.
Nike ends shoe deal with NBA player Kyrie Irving

Nike has ended its eight-year commercial relationship with professional basketball star Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets player recently ensnared in controversy after he posted a link to an antisemitic film on social media. Nike's move comes one month after the athletic apparel giant suspended its relationship with Irving over a tweet he shared in October. In a one-line statement to CBS News on Monday, Nike said "Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete."Irving's agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, told CBS MoneyWatch that "both Nike and Kyrie mutually decided to part ways."Irving's shoe deal with Nike was one of the NBA's most...
NBA Stock Watch: Trae Young on thin ice in Atlanta?

Thanksgiving has come and gone. Christmas is around the corner. In other words: The NBA season is heating up. With that in mind, it’s time for our weekly look around The Association at who’s hot and who’s not. Rising: Jose Alvarado. Remember when Jose Alvarado was basically...
Why Baker Mayfield to Rams is actually genius | THE CARTON SHOW

Baker Mayfield has been given another chance at redemption from the Los Angeles Rams. With Matthew Stafford out injured, Baker could play as soon as Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Craig explains why Rams acquiring Baker after he was released from the Carolina Panthers is actually genius.
