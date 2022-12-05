One month after Nike suspended its partnership with Kyrie Irving due to his antisemitic stance, the shoe company announced on Dec. 5 the two have decided to part ways. Next to Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, Irving has had one of the most popular shoes for Nike and the NBA, as many players wear them during games. Many have said Irving has the best colorways for his shoes as well, which leaves the door open for consumers to wear them not just during a basketball game, but for style.

3 DAYS AGO