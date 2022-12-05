Read full article on original website
Binance Labs leads funding round for GoPlus Security to advance web3 security infrastructure
Binance Labs, the venture capital and innovation arm of Binance, has announced that it is leading private round II funding for GoPlus Security, a company that provides open, permissionless, user-driven security services for the Web3 environment. GoPlus’s multidimensional risk detection covers most major blockchain networks, making it a key player in the growing field of Web3 security.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: CZ addresses FTX narratives, Tether launches CNH₮ on tron, Terraform Labs caught dumping tokens
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 6 includes Michael Saylor criticizing SBF, Ethereum inflation coming back, Silvergate exposure to FTX, and MetaMask addresses IP address concerns. “Fatmanterra Alleges Terraform Labs Dumped 450m UST Over 3 Weeks Before Its Collapse”. Cryptocurrency analyst Fatmanterra has accused Terraform Labs of dumping...
Polygon co-founder addresses criticisms the project is just as bad as Solana
Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal went on the defense against “ecosystems who are feeling defeated & jealous.”. The comment was motivated by a tweet from Mert Mumtaz, the co-founder, and CEO of Helius Labs, who pointed out Polygon had received more VC money than Solana and had used the funding to “pay people to use the chain and acquire companies.”
Bitcoin adoption on the rise in Africa: A discussion on the Lightning Network and mining technology – BitTalk #1
The first episode of the “Bit Talk” podcast discusses recent developments in the world of Bitcoin. Hosted by Akiba and James from CryptoSlate as well as Bitcoin pioneer Nick from Mercury Wallet, the podcast is a bite-sized, easy-to-consume bi-weekly overview of the Bitcoin network. This episode starts with...
Do Kwon asks if Genesis had provided $1B for SBF to attack UST
Terra founder Do Kwon questioned if Genesis Trading provided $1 billion UST to Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda as “ammo for a peg attack.”. In a Dec. 8 twitter thread, Kwon asked whether Genesis Trading bought $1 billion UST from Luna Foundation Guard because it had an “interest to participate in the Terra Defi ecosystem.” However, he believes that the lender gave these USTs to Alameda to fund the peg attack.
Chainlink down 6% as holders stake $76M in 24 hours
Chainlink staking early access went live on Dec. 6, and over $75 million worth of LINK tokens have been staked in the first 24 hours, according to Etherscan data. Chainlink staking is live. According to the announcement, staking is integral to Chainlink Economics 2.0. Through staking, community members and node...
Bulls & Apes Project Announces New Initiative to Tokenize 1000’s of Communities
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Southington, United States, 7th December, 2022, Chainwire — Bulls & Apes Project LLC (B.A.P.) introduces Community Tokenization, an industry-changing initiative.
Binance CEO CZ confirms exchange has no outstanding loans
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ,” said that the exchange has no outstanding loan, and challenged anyone to ask around. Earlier on Nov. 25, Binance published its Bitcoin proof of reserves to show that its on-chain reserves of 582,485.9302 BTC were 1% higher than the total customers’ deposit of 575,742.4228 BTC.
Ethereum merge might have resulted in 40% loss for Hive Blockchain revenue
Bitcoin (BTC) mining analyst Jaran Mellerud estimated that the Ethereum (ETH) merge might have led to a 40% drop in Hive Blockchain’s revenue. Mellerud highlighted that the mining firm’s ETH business was more profitable than its Bitcoin activities, meaning the merge event could lead to a 60% loss in its operating cash flow.
Climate tech crypto startup YES WORLD launches utility services portal, available in 80 countries
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, launches Utility services portal...
Two metrics show Bitcoin in uptrend, historically a good time for risk-on assets
Long-term Bitcoin (BTC) holder behavior is considered one of the most determinate factors to assess BTC performance, the market’s top, and the market’s bottom. Long-term holders are defined as addresses that haven’t moved any of their BTC holdings in the last six to 12 months. The Short-to-Long-term...
JPMorgan CEO calls crypto tokens ‘pet rocks’
JPMorgan & Chase Co. CEO Jamie Dimon called crypto “a complete sideshow” and likened the digital asset tokens to “pet rocks.”. The comments came during a CNBC interview in which he also disparaged the media outlet for its extensive coverage of the crypto industry. Regulators should focus...
TRON Academy Announces 7 New Partners and New Activations
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 8th December, 2022, Chainwire — TRON DAO recently launched The TRON Academy initiative to empower young blockchain enthusiasts from...
LINK staking in community pool filled within the first 2 hours
General access for staking in the community pool for prominent oracle network Chainlink filled up within two hours of its launch. At press time, all allowed 22,500,000 LINK tokens worth around $15.84 million have been staked. The staked LINK will remain locked until Staking v0.2 is released in approximately 9-12...
Huobi predicts crypto market bottom in early 2023
Leading crypto exchange Huobi Global in its 2022-2023 annual report, has predicted that the current bear cycle may soon be over, as it expects the crypto market to reach its bottom in early 2023. On Jan. 1, 2022, the global crypto market had a total market capitalization of approximately $2.2...
Op-Ed: Crypto doesn’t need the FTX’s of the world
Did Sam Bankman-Fried knowingly commingle funds? We shouldn’t need to care. If crypto is to reach its full potential, the industry cannot rely on entities like FTX and other centralized exchanges. There should be no need for centralized institutions once a better implementation of blockchain technology has been unleashed...
DeFiChain’s Much Anticipated ‘Grand Central’ Hard Fork Goes Live
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 8th December, 2022, Chainwire — DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial...
FatManTerra alleges Terraform Labs dumped $450M UST over 3 weeks before its collapse
FatManTerra alleged on Dec. 6 that the root cause of Terra’s UST implosion was Terraform Labs’ (TFL) dumping of over $450 million UST on the open market over three weeks before the ecosystem collapsed. FatManTerra cited blockchain data collated by an anonymous researcher,. Cycle_22, whom he said discovered...
Indonesia Payment system digitalization among 2023 economic growth plans
A new report by the Bank of Indonesia highlights the country’s 2023 economic growth plan which will include the digitalization of payment systems and the creation of a Digital Rupee. This will comprise increasing the availability and use of digital payments, such as e-wallets and online banking. The government has been actively promoting the use of digital payments since the launch of the national e-payment system, the National Payment Gateway (NPG), in 2019.
Coinbase asks users to convert their USDT to USDC for free
Coinbase is incentivizing its users to convert their Tether (USDT) holdings for USD Coin (USDC), according to a Dec. 8 blog post. According to the US-based exchange, recent events have shown that customers needed stability and trust in fiat-backed stablecoins in times of volatility. Because of this, it revealed that it was waiving its fees for the conversion.
