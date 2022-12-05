Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys
Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC
The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer
Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
Former No. 1 overall pick getting another shot in NFL with Dolphins
Some nine years after he went with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a veteran lineman is getting another call. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Miami Dolphins are signing offensive tackle Eric Fisher. The 31-year-old will replace Dolphins starting tackle Austin Jackson, who...
49ers reportedly get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo injury
When San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down to a foot injury early in their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, it did not look good. Following San Francisco’s surprising win with rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy leading the charge, head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Garoppolo will have to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Jets’ lose rookie Max Mitchell for season under mysterious circumstances
Jets right tackle Max Mitchell became a surprise starter as a rookie after injuries ravaged the offensive line in the weeks before the start of the regular season. Wednesday, as the Jets readied for their final-month pursuit of a playoff spot, Mitchell was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
Report: Aaron Judge met with team other than Giants, Yankees 'last minute' before decision
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Judge flew to San Diego on Tuesday evening, but later that night, had informed the Yankees and his teammates of his decision to return. For weeks, if not months, it was assumed that if Judge were to leave the Bronx, it would be for the Bay Area.
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
Yankees should target offensive powerhouse to fill vacant left field spot
It is no secret that the New York Yankees need to fill their vacant left-field spot with a free-agent acquisition. Despite Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade last week, the expectation is that general manager Brian Cashman will prefer to use cash over expending talented prospects who project to be a part of the team’s long-term plans.
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
Did Cowboys' Micah Parsons take subtle shot at 49ers' Nick Bosa?
In the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last week, Bosa recorded three tackles (two for loss), four quarterback hits, a forced fumble and three sacks. Parsons believes stats don't tell the whole story because if they did, his from last week's 54-19 thrashing of the Indianapolis Colts, two tackles, a quarterback hit, and a pass defense don't stack up to Bosa's.
Zach Ertz, Cardinals' nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year, tore both his ACL and MCL
Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz met with reporters on Thursday for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury last month at the Rams and although the primary reason for his new conference was reacting to his nomination as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, he revealed just how bad his injury was. ...
Ex-Jets GM: Mike White is better than Zach Wilson
This Sunday, the New York Jets will travel to Buffalo in a quest to beat the Bills and continue their playoff hunt. Robert Saleh has elected to stick with Mike White for the mission and bench Zach Wilson for the third straight week. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
5 Candidates for Indianapolis Colts Head Coach in 2023
2022 has been an abject failure for the Indianapolis Colts and it is clear the team is headed towards a rebuild. There are holes throughout the roster but perhaps the most important decision the Colts need to make will be the hiring of their new head coach. The Colts shockingly turned to Jeff Saturday as their interim coach but may look elsewhere for a long term solution. Let’s look at five potential candidates for the Colts head coach job in 2023.
Giants draft bust on the mend
Kadarius Toney is on his way back. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and has been sidelined since. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
QB Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC West team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl Champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe Mayfield the remaining $1.35M on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s Adam...
