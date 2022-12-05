Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Photographer looks to build connections
A Minnesota photographer will be visiting Red Wing next week to host a free event for the community. Wing Young Huie is a photographer who has gained national and international recognition for his work. According to the Walker Art Center’s website, “Huie has been photographing diverse communities in his home...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
University of Minnesota receives $32.5 million gift from alumna
The University of Minnesota has announced a $32.5 million unrestricted gift from the estate of alumna Karin L. Larson (’61). The bequest from Larson, who died in 2021, is the largest gift ever made to the College of Continuing and Professional Studies (CCAPS) and will be used to establish an endowment to produce a source of income for the school in perpetuity. Initial plans for the gift include creating flexible educational pathways for more students and providing financial, academic, and personalized support. This semester, CCAPS began distributing funds through the Karin L. Larson Legacy Scholarship, providing $250,000 to more than 80 students. Prior to her death, Larson personally supported hundreds of CCAPS students through scholarships and career advising.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Edward Moritz running for county commissioner
In the upcoming Goodhue County special election for the District 5 seat, two candidates have announced their candidacy. Edward Moritz has lived in Red Wing and Goodhue County for the last five years. He moved to the area from South Dakota and has become connected to the community. “I’ve lived...
KAAL-TV
Positions open at Rochester Federal Medical Center
(ABC 6 News) – It’s national recruitment day for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and Rochester’s Federal Medical Center is among those institutions looking to fill some important positions. On the first Saturday of every month through the 2023 fiscal year, FMC will be hosting a job...
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
A second nurses strike would bring even higher stakes for Minnesota patients
MINNEAPOLIS — If you're wondering if nurses strikes has potentially deadly consequences for patients, a landmark study, which examined 20 years of evidence from strikes in New York state, provides a sobering answer. "We found that, during the period nurses were on strike, a death rate increase of almost...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
John Wright
John Leslie “Jack” Wright of Burnsville, Minnesota, found eternal peace with Jesus his savior on November 23, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1950, to Lloyd and Marion (Finley) Wright in Baldwin, Wisconsin. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1968 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1971 to 1974 in the U.S. and Korea. Upon honorable discharge he was employed by Ace Hardware in Red Wing and then Goodin Company in Minneapolis. He retired from Goodin in 2014. Jack was an accomplished water skier, enjoyed aviation and golf, and spent his happiest moments with his family. Jack is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy (Tillman) Wright; sons Victor and Eric (Kaylee) Wright; grandchildren Layla and Lucas Wright; sister Jean Miller (Wayne) and brother Jim Wright (Julie); many nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Marilyn De Jarlais. Visitation at 10 A.M., Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M., and luncheon following, all at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Road E, in Burnsville on Friday, December 9, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center - Research are preferred.
Former foster child, now U of M med student, earns leadership award for helping kids like him
MINNEAPOLIS -- A University of Minnesota med student is getting a special award for mentoring young people.To fully understand the depth of this award, you have to hear about Michael Kelly's own childhood. It's a story that began in Duluth, Minnesota, in a turbulent way."I was living in a garage and eating out of a shoebox. Not the best quality of life," Kelly said. "It was always cold in there and I would just get colds all the time and it was -- I just didn't have that stable doctor in my life."In fact, he didn't have much stability...
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
extrainningsoftball.com
The Last Inning (Dec. 6, 2022): Spotlighting Minnesota Prospect Alissa Wernz, Reeves Joins Sorcerers, Latest Verbals, ‘Let It Snow’ & ‘The Brow’ Rules
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected],...
Wildlife Rehabilitation Center takes in 3 beavers in 1 day
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota says it took in three beavers over the weekend, with researchers believing the drought may have played a part.According to the Roseville-based nonprofit, all three were taken in on Saturday. Two beavers were found along Highway 6 in Wayzata, which is "nowhere near water," the WRC said. Shortly after those two beavers were dropped off at the center, another beaver arrived. A young kit born this summer was found in Carver, Minnesota huddled up against a garage door. The WRC says rescuing the animals took a team of clients, a police sergeant and three rehabbers. "We simply don't have the space and set-up needed for this, so we are working with other rehabbers right now on transfer details. The pair will stay together and the kit will likely go to another rehabber who is raising other young beaver kits," the WRC said. Researchers speculate that the drought may be a factor in the recent uptick of movement in the state's beaver population, with the animals' ponds being too low to sustain them over the winter.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Joye Sundheim
Joye Anne (Carroll) Sundheim, 95, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St. Crispin Living Community. She was born October 11, 1927, in Wabasha, to Walter and Clara (Gosse) Saunders. She attended school at St. Felix in Wabasha and worked at the Saunders Café in Wabasha, which her family owned and operated. On May 8, 1946, she was united in marriage to Eugene Carroll at St. Felix Catholic Church. They moved to Red Wing in 1954 where she worked at Larry’s Broiler and at Pamida. On July 11, 1976, Eugene passed away. Joye married Arnold Sundheim on August 9, 1984 while on an Alaskan cruise. They made their home in Cannon Falls. He died December 13, 2007. Joye had been an avid bowler and had even made an appearance on the Bowl-o-Rama in Minneapolis. She was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church during her time in Cannon Falls, and currently a member of the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, making banana bread and traveling. She loved her family dearly, and enjoyed being with them most of all.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man loses $1K in email, phone scam
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is out $1,000 after a scammer claimed his bank account had been emptied. Rochester police say they spoke to a 73-year-old man Tuesday, who had received an email claiming to be from Norton Antivirus. The man clicked on a link to cancel a subscription and in retrospect, believed the link gave scammers access to some of his computer information.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
businessnorth.com
Mining leader looks ahead
MINNEAPOLIS – Nearly 300 Minnesota business and legislative leaders, including a number from northern Minnesota, braved slippery roads on a snowy morning last month to hear Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer, discuss the future of mining while briefly reflecting on its past. His presentation was...
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues
As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund. The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
