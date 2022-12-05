ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

3d ago

Declines???? He should be in jail- he has no say so in the matter. He’s a thief and should be treated as such.

New York Post

Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda

President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return. It’s legalized theft. The future...
New York Post

Hunter Biden cagey about Elon Musk Twitter reveal on laptop story censor

Hunter Biden blew off questions while at a White House event Sunday about the release of Twitter ​documents showing how the social media giant suppressed The Post’s blockbuster reports on his laptop in October 2020. ​ The first son attended the star-studded reception in the East Room where President Biden addressed the ​Kennedy Center honorees who included George Clooney, the Irish rock band U2, Grammy winner Gladys Knight, composer Tania León​ and singer-songwriter Amy Grant.  White House pool reporters covering the ceremony sought to question Hunter Biden about release of the so-called “Twitter Files” and the impending Republican investigations of his foreign business dealings, detailed...
Axios

Biden is heading south of the border

President Biden is planning to head to Mexico City next month for his first scheduled foreign trip of 2023, Axios has learned. Why it matters: White House officials know they need a better political — and policy — response to stem the flow of illegal migration across America’s southern border, but there aren’t any easy solutions at hand.
CoinDesk

Canada’s Largest Pension Fund No Longer Mulling Crypto Investment: Reuters

Having managed to sidestep the crypto investments that burned two other major Canadian pension funds, CPP Investment (CPPI) said it is no longer pursuing opportunities in that sector, reports Reuters. Though declining to comment on the specific reasons, Reuters said CPPI pointed to comments made earlier this year by CEO...
CoinDesk

Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CoinDesk

Creating More CEOs For the Future of Crypto and DeFi, With Sheila Warren

Sheila Warren is the inaugural CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, the premier global alliance advancing crypto innovation worldwide. She co-hosts “Money Reimagined,” a popular CoinDesk podcast, is an adviser to the Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web and the Near Foundation, serves on the Steering Committee of the DeFi Education Fund, and is an early-stage investor across the Web3 ecosystem.
CoinDesk

Three Arrows' Founders Subpoenaed in US Bankruptcy Case; Guiding Mainstream Brands Into the World of Web3

"The Hash" team discusses the bear market with gaming, NFTs, and an older story of Immutable X. Also, on a bigger note, a New York bankruptcy judge has agreed to issue subpoenas against the founders of Three Arrows Capital as liquidators seek to wind down the collapsed crypto fund. Plus, a “Hash” interview with Vayner3 President Avery Akkineni as she joins to discuss how she is onboarding mainstream companies into Web3 and why much of corporate America still has a crypto appetite.
NEW YORK STATE
CoinDesk

Co-Author of Biden's Executive Order on Crypto Explains How to Get Clarity in Defining Digital Assets

Following U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order that directed federal entities to comprehensively regulate the industry, regulatory uncertainty still remains in the crypto markets. One of its authors Carole House, who is a former White House director of cybersecurity and secure digital innovation at the National Security Council and currently an executive in residence at Terranet Ventures, cites the The Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act to clarify the definition around securities versus commodities.
CoinDesk

Crypto Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Seeks to Raise Funds at 70% Lower Valuation: Bloomberg

Crypto infrastructure firm Blockstream is looking to raise funds at a valuation that may be under $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg report, citing sources. This would be a significant cut in valuation for the firm, which raised a $210 million Series B at $3.2 billion in 2021. The firm had acquired Israeli bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer Spondoolies in 2021.
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Its $17K Perch Amid Rate Hike Concerns

Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other major cryptos traded sideways, albeit slightly to the green. Insights: Asia is ready for a scaled-up, crypto-friendly bank. Bitcoin spent another day watching and waiting. The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading just above $17,000, up a smidgen of a percentage point over...
salestechstar.com

Black Kite Names Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer

Third-Party Cyber Risk Ratings Leader Welcomes Esteemed Sales Veteran to Accelerate Rapid Growth. Black Kite, the only Cyber Security Ratings Service (SRS) to deliver the highest quality intelligence, announced the appointment of Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer. A distinguished leader in building high-performing sales teams, Connolly will support Black Kite in driving customer and revenue growth as the company experiences record demand.

