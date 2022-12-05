Read full article on original website
AP_000152.29c576f5578d4cf9981e982f8af75d11.1219
3d ago
Declines???? He should be in jail- he has no say so in the matter. He’s a thief and should be treated as such.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Related
CoinDesk
House Financial Services Chief Waters Not Planning to Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried: Report
House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) told a group of Democrats that she doesn’t plan to subpoena former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at a hearing on the crypto exchange’s collapse next week, according to a report from CNBC. Waters told members of the committee...
Business Insider
Sam Bankman-Fried spent a fortune. Now, lawyers say 'the emperor had no clothes.' Here's where the money went.
Sam Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg in April that years down the road, he'd subsist on $100,000 a year — that's it. He'd keep a small percentage of the billions he had generated from his cryptocurrency empire and donate the rest. Bankman-Fried billed himself as an effective altruist, a person who...
Ex-billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has been accused of hacking into his former firm by the new CEO
According to an article in the New York Post, John J. Ray, the new CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has accused the previous CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, of hacking into his former firm and transferring some FTX assets to the control of the Bahamian government. FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and Bankman-Fried has a 40 million-dollar residence there.
Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda
President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return. It’s legalized theft. The future...
Yellen, Malerba become 1st female pair to sign U.S. currency
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Treasurer Lynn Malerba mark a milestone in U.S. history with the nation's first currency signed by two women.
Hunter Biden cagey about Elon Musk Twitter reveal on laptop story censor
Hunter Biden blew off questions while at a White House event Sunday about the release of Twitter documents showing how the social media giant suppressed The Post’s blockbuster reports on his laptop in October 2020. The first son attended the star-studded reception in the East Room where President Biden addressed the Kennedy Center honorees who included George Clooney, the Irish rock band U2, Grammy winner Gladys Knight, composer Tania León and singer-songwriter Amy Grant. White House pool reporters covering the ceremony sought to question Hunter Biden about release of the so-called “Twitter Files” and the impending Republican investigations of his foreign business dealings, detailed...
CoinDesk
Biden's Executive Order on Crypto Is 'Balanced' In Mitigating Risk, Fostering New Tech: Former White House Advisor
Former White House Director of Cybersecurity and Secure Digital Innovation at the National Security Council Carol House was one of the key authors of U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order on crypto. Named one of CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, she weighs in on how the order fits into the industry needs of today following the fallout of FTX.
Biden is heading south of the border
President Biden is planning to head to Mexico City next month for his first scheduled foreign trip of 2023, Axios has learned. Why it matters: White House officials know they need a better political — and policy — response to stem the flow of illegal migration across America’s southern border, but there aren’t any easy solutions at hand.
CoinDesk
Canada’s Largest Pension Fund No Longer Mulling Crypto Investment: Reuters
Having managed to sidestep the crypto investments that burned two other major Canadian pension funds, CPP Investment (CPPI) said it is no longer pursuing opportunities in that sector, reports Reuters. Though declining to comment on the specific reasons, Reuters said CPPI pointed to comments made earlier this year by CEO...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
'Not how you treat friends.' Biden's climate plan strains trade ties with Europe
The world's biggest economic relationship has hit a rough patch.
CoinDesk
Creating More CEOs For the Future of Crypto and DeFi, With Sheila Warren
Sheila Warren is the inaugural CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, the premier global alliance advancing crypto innovation worldwide. She co-hosts “Money Reimagined,” a popular CoinDesk podcast, is an adviser to the Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web and the Near Foundation, serves on the Steering Committee of the DeFi Education Fund, and is an early-stage investor across the Web3 ecosystem.
CoinDesk
'Do You Believe In Second Chances?' Another DAO Is Raising Funds to Buy a Copy of the US Constitution
One month after Sotheby’s announced it would be auctioning off another original copy of the U.S. Constitution, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) called UnumDAO, also known as “ConstitutionDAO2,” is trying to buy it. The group’s name is an homage to ConstitutionDAO, a grassroots collective of crypto enthusiasts...
Amazon reportedly planning to shed 10,000 corporate and technology jobs
Cuts would be largest in online retailer’s history and follow similar moves by tech companies including Meta and Twitter
Vanguard quits net zero climate effort, citing need for independence
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group Inc is pulling out of a major investment-industry initiative on tackling climate change, the world's biggest mutual fund manager said on Wednesday, explaining it wants to demonstrate independence and clarify its views for investors.
CoinDesk
Three Arrows' Founders Subpoenaed in US Bankruptcy Case; Guiding Mainstream Brands Into the World of Web3
"The Hash" team discusses the bear market with gaming, NFTs, and an older story of Immutable X. Also, on a bigger note, a New York bankruptcy judge has agreed to issue subpoenas against the founders of Three Arrows Capital as liquidators seek to wind down the collapsed crypto fund. Plus, a “Hash” interview with Vayner3 President Avery Akkineni as she joins to discuss how she is onboarding mainstream companies into Web3 and why much of corporate America still has a crypto appetite.
CoinDesk
Co-Author of Biden's Executive Order on Crypto Explains How to Get Clarity in Defining Digital Assets
Following U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order that directed federal entities to comprehensively regulate the industry, regulatory uncertainty still remains in the crypto markets. One of its authors Carole House, who is a former White House director of cybersecurity and secure digital innovation at the National Security Council and currently an executive in residence at Terranet Ventures, cites the The Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act to clarify the definition around securities versus commodities.
CoinDesk
Crypto Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Seeks to Raise Funds at 70% Lower Valuation: Bloomberg
Crypto infrastructure firm Blockstream is looking to raise funds at a valuation that may be under $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg report, citing sources. This would be a significant cut in valuation for the firm, which raised a $210 million Series B at $3.2 billion in 2021. The firm had acquired Israeli bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer Spondoolies in 2021.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Its $17K Perch Amid Rate Hike Concerns
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other major cryptos traded sideways, albeit slightly to the green. Insights: Asia is ready for a scaled-up, crypto-friendly bank. Bitcoin spent another day watching and waiting. The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading just above $17,000, up a smidgen of a percentage point over...
salestechstar.com
Black Kite Names Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer
Third-Party Cyber Risk Ratings Leader Welcomes Esteemed Sales Veteran to Accelerate Rapid Growth. Black Kite, the only Cyber Security Ratings Service (SRS) to deliver the highest quality intelligence, announced the appointment of Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer. A distinguished leader in building high-performing sales teams, Connolly will support Black Kite in driving customer and revenue growth as the company experiences record demand.
Comments / 2