RUMOR: Could Cody Bellinger return to Dodgers?

Cody Bellinger has seen a precipitous downfall to his career ever since winning NL MVP honors in 2019. Ever since posting 7.7 WAR with the Los Angeles Dodgers three years ago, Bellinger hasn’t even come close to his past level of performance. From 2020 to 2022, he’s amassed a mere 2.1 WAR (including a -1.0 WAR season in 2021) and the Dodgers, who were projected to pay Bellinger around $19 million in arbitration for the 2023 season, just decided to non-tender their underperforming slugger.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith & Julio Urías Earn All-MLB Honors For 2022 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers led all National League teams with five players earning All-MLB honors for the 2022 season. Only the Houston Astros had more selections (six). Mookie Betts and Trea Turner both were named to the All-MLB First Team, while Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Julio Urías were included on the Second Team. Selections to the All-MLB Teams comprised of voting from fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.
NESN

Why Dodgers Reportedly Could Be Out On Star Free Agent Market

The Dodgers had their name attached to almost every big-name free agent on the market, but Los Angeles reportedly has no plans to pursue one of the top shortstops. Aaron Judge came off the board Wednesday when the 2022 American League MVP agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees. The next top position players on the market are the shortstops: Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts.
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly looking to add two outfielders

It’s no secret that the Giants are in the thick of a pursuit for the game’s top free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says the team is looking to add a couple of outfielders this winter (via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area).
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Target Mitch Haniger to Join Giants

Former Mariners outfielder opted to move to the National League and join San Francisco. Mitch Haniger, who was reported to be a target of the Texas Rangers, has agreed to a contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal per the New...
True Blue LA

Dodgers leave the winter meetings empty-handed

As the winter meetings come to a close, the Dodgers leave San Diego with more room in the car for the ride home, as the last four days seemed more about who isn’t joining the team than who is. Trea Turner is the latest graduate at Dodgers shortstop prep...
CBS Philly

Phillies make Turner signing official, reveal jersey number

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Trea Turner is officially a Philadelphia Phillie for the next 11 years. The Phillies on Thursday morning announced Turner's 11-year, $300 million contract."We just pictured ourselves here. I pictured myself in this uniform. [My wife] pictured living here and having family come and visit. We pictured playing with Bryce [Harper] and [Kyle] Schwarber and a lot of those guys on the team now, Kevin Long," Turner said. "It just seemed like a lot of things added up and pointed us in this direction. We were excited about it."Turner will wear No. 7 with the Phillies.The 29-year-old wore...
