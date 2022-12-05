PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Trea Turner is officially a Philadelphia Phillie for the next 11 years. The Phillies on Thursday morning announced Turner's 11-year, $300 million contract."We just pictured ourselves here. I pictured myself in this uniform. [My wife] pictured living here and having family come and visit. We pictured playing with Bryce [Harper] and [Kyle] Schwarber and a lot of those guys on the team now, Kevin Long," Turner said. "It just seemed like a lot of things added up and pointed us in this direction. We were excited about it."Turner will wear No. 7 with the Phillies.The 29-year-old wore...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO