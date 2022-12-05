Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Former MVP Outfielder
They could replace one former MVP outfielder with another.
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
RUMOR: Could Cody Bellinger return to Dodgers?
Cody Bellinger has seen a precipitous downfall to his career ever since winning NL MVP honors in 2019. Ever since posting 7.7 WAR with the Los Angeles Dodgers three years ago, Bellinger hasn’t even come close to his past level of performance. From 2020 to 2022, he’s amassed a mere 2.1 WAR (including a -1.0 WAR season in 2021) and the Dodgers, who were projected to pay Bellinger around $19 million in arbitration for the 2023 season, just decided to non-tender their underperforming slugger.
Dodgers News: Where Do Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger Stand with LA Right Now?
Andrew Friedman talks about two fan favorites among Dodgers fans.
Former Angel Pitcher Returns to AL West, Signs with Texas Rangers
The Rangers are not messing around this offseason.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith & Julio Urías Earn All-MLB Honors For 2022 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers led all National League teams with five players earning All-MLB honors for the 2022 season. Only the Houston Astros had more selections (six). Mookie Betts and Trea Turner both were named to the All-MLB First Team, while Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Julio Urías were included on the Second Team. Selections to the All-MLB Teams comprised of voting from fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.
Los Angeles Dodgers scouring MLB free agent market for a center fielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of the top MLB free agent of the cycle is not a well-kept secret. Los
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Had Long Discussion On Trea Turner's Future
It seemed inevitable Trea Turner was going to leave the team
Why Dodgers Reportedly Could Be Out On Star Free Agent Market
The Dodgers had their name attached to almost every big-name free agent on the market, but Los Angeles reportedly has no plans to pursue one of the top shortstops. Aaron Judge came off the board Wednesday when the 2022 American League MVP agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees. The next top position players on the market are the shortstops: Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts.
Angels News: Halos Hoping to be Sold by Opening Day
This is good news, as they were previously not expected to make that deadline.
Giants reportedly looking to add two outfielders
It’s no secret that the Giants are in the thick of a pursuit for the game’s top free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says the team is looking to add a couple of outfielders this winter (via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area).
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Confirms LA Wants to Upgrade at Two Positions
Despite the busy offseason, Minasian isn't done making moves.
Rangers Target Mitch Haniger to Join Giants
Former Mariners outfielder opted to move to the National League and join San Francisco. Mitch Haniger, who was reported to be a target of the Texas Rangers, has agreed to a contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal per the New...
Dodgers News: LA Loses Another Reliever This Offseason
For the second time this week, a Dodgers reliever signed a two-year deal with an AL East team, this time with Tommy Kahnle going back to the Yankees.
True Blue LA
Dodgers leave the winter meetings empty-handed
As the winter meetings come to a close, the Dodgers leave San Diego with more room in the car for the ride home, as the last four days seemed more about who isn’t joining the team than who is. Trea Turner is the latest graduate at Dodgers shortstop prep...
Dodgers: Miguel Vargas Expected to Impact LA Next Season, Where Ever He Ends Up Playing
Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas appeared in 18 games in 2022
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts and Trea Turner Represent LA on All-MLB First Teams
They were celebrated for their dominant 2022 seasons.
Phillies make Turner signing official, reveal jersey number
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Trea Turner is officially a Philadelphia Phillie for the next 11 years. The Phillies on Thursday morning announced Turner's 11-year, $300 million contract."We just pictured ourselves here. I pictured myself in this uniform. [My wife] pictured living here and having family come and visit. We pictured playing with Bryce [Harper] and [Kyle] Schwarber and a lot of those guys on the team now, Kevin Long," Turner said. "It just seemed like a lot of things added up and pointed us in this direction. We were excited about it."Turner will wear No. 7 with the Phillies.The 29-year-old wore...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals Part of LA's Offseason Plan
The Dodgers needs this offseason only continue to pile up
Shaikin: Dodgers' payroll could be affected by Trevor Bauer decision
Trevor Bauer remains under contract with the Dodgers through 2023, and that could affect the players they can sign during the free-agency period.
Comments / 0