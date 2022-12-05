Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
California housing reform bill introduced on day one of new session
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State lawmakers introduced over a hundred bills on the first day of session Monday. Senator Scott Wiener (D- San Francisco) unveiled his bill Tuesday, which he says will be a game changer for affordable housing. In addition to the bill, there’s also a new study out...
californiaglobe.com
Judge Halts California Capitol Annex Remodel Over CA Environmental Law Violations
In September 2020, while the state was still suffering under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s oppressive COVID restrictions of lockdowns, and business and school closures, the Legislature’s Joint Legislative Committee on Rules held a hearing on the plans for the $1.2 billion renovation of the State Capitol while ignoring actual state business urgencies.
KTLA.com
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara's Intel Announces Layoffs
Add Intel to the list of tech companies announcing layoffs. The Santa Clara chipmaker said about 200 people will be cut from its offices in Santa Clara and Folsom. NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in the video report above.
rosevilletoday.com
New UC Davis Health state-of-the-art eye care facility in Sacramento
Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute is dedicated to world-class eye care and sight restoration. Sacramento, Calif. – UC Davis Health welcomes patients to its new, state-of-the-art Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute Building. The innovative facility is dedicated to advancing world-class eye care and offering hope for sight restoration through advanced technology, pioneering research and leading eye care clinicians.
Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Fencing falls on car on Cap City Freeway, penalties for oil companies' big profits, shortage of medications
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Paradise Post
Tech layoffs widen: Intel chops hundreds of Northern California jobs
SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans to chop hundreds of jobs in Northern California, an ominous new sign of widespread layoffs in the increasingly wobbly Silicon Valley tech industry, official state filings show. The legendary semiconductor company has decided to eliminate jobs in Santa Clara, where the company...
kalw.org
Santa Clara families find housing relief through a new community program
The more than $3 million Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project targets families with children under 18, who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness. Led by the UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, this program includes an evaluation to assess the effectiveness of guaranteed income on housing stability, health and overall well-being.
kalw.org
San Jose launches site for searching police records
It’s been four years since former Governor Jerry Brown signed California Senate Bill 1421, which requires police departments and agencies to make public records relating to certain instances of police misconduct. It’s been one year since current Governor Gavin Newsom signed California Senate Bill 16, which expands public access...
kalw.org
San Francisco backs off on armed police robot program
Last week, the city’s Board of Supervisors approved a bill that would have let police use remote-controlled robots with deadly weapons. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott assured the robots will be used as a last resort in life-and-death situations. Scott said in a news release that "We live...
kalw.org
Veteran of January 6th Capitol riot to head U-C Berkeley Police
Yogananda Pittman will take charge on Feb. 1, 2023 and is replacing Margo Bennett, who is retiring, according to UC Berkeley officials. Pittman held several positions in the Capitol Police Department during the course of her 21 years there and was one of the first two African American women to earn a promotion to captain.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million
All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
kalw.org
Prescribing Housing As Healthcare
In this episode, a nurse practitioner takes us inside one of San Francisco's Shelter in Place hotels. Then, we look at what happens when you integrate shelter as a fundamental element to recovery. Today we bring you stories from our award winning series “Housing as healthcare."
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
Where is My Land aims to help Black families regain property, sometimes decades after a government takes it. Though hundreds seek this help, founder Kavon Ward says her group focuses on a few cases at a time.
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Ranks as One of the Most Expensive in the World, According to New Economist Intelligencer Report
San Francisco is one of three U.S. cities ranked as the most expensive in the world amid rising inflation and cost of living, according to a new report by the Economist Intelligencer Unit. Californians are all too familiar with the high price of living, especially in the Bay Area. San...
"A plan that's going to change lives": Sacramento city, county leaders approve new efforts to get homeless off the streets
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city and county leaders are taking new steps to help people experiencing homelessness. The two sides had been at odds in the past over who was responsible for providing shelter and counseling. Now, today's action legally requires them to work together. "This is the first time we've done this," said Ann Edwards, Sacramento County executive.In two unanimous votes, both the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors and the City Council approved new efforts to join forces and get homeless people safely off the streets."We've come together with a plan that's going to change lives," said Sue Frost, Sacramento County...
sfstandard.com
God’s Plan: New California Housing Law Could Unlock 40K Acres for Homes
A new state bill could make it easier to build affordable housing on church or nonprofit college land. The law could unlock nearly 40,000 acres of land across the state for new housing, according to a report on a previous version of the law. In San Francisco, around 98 acres...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.7-magnitude earthquake rattles California’s Bay Area, geologists say
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake rattled California’s Bay Area on Monday, Dec. 5, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 4-mile-deep quake hit about 8 miles southeast of Alum Rock at 3:13 p.m., according to the USGS. More than 1,000 people from as far away as San Francisco and Sausalito reported feeling...
Comments / 0