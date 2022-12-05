Read full article on original website
Preliminary exam scheduled for Lansing man charged with fatal November shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Lansing man charged with a fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus in November is heading to court for a preliminary exam. According to court records, 29-year-old Damien Lang is facing six felony weapons charges along with an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
Downtown Kalamazoo businesses launch inaugural “Moonlight Madness” late night shopping event
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Those wanting to do some late night holiday shopping will soon be able to enjoy extended store hours until 11 p.m., extended restaurant hours and specials, during Kalamazoo’s very first Moonlight Madness event on Friday, December 9. During the event, shoppers will be...
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
New head football coach named for Western Michigan University
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University named it’s newest head football coach on Thursday, December 8. The announcement comes just ten days after the university fired head coach Tim Lester from their football program during the last week of November. 41-year-old Mt. Vernon, Alabama native Lance...
