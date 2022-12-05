Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads
The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
UPDATE: Crash cleared near I-680 westbound and West Dodge Road northbound
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, a crash on the northbound, I-680 exit ramp to W. Dodge Road westbound has been cleared.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Underwood, IA crash impacts interstate traffic Wednesday morning
A multi-vehicle crash on I-80 westbound near Underwood has westbound lanes completely blocked. See the below photo for IDOT's suggested detour.
iheart.com
Updated Omaha/CB Frozen Precip Track
The forecasters at the National Weather Service Office in Omaha are trying to estimate the Thursday arrival of the precipitation into the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. They expect new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible, and new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
WOWT
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Great Wednesday, wintry weather returns Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After morning clouds and a few flurries, lots of sunshine for the region this afternoon with temperatures warming into the low and middle 40s in the metro. Those readings a touch above average for this time of year. Winds are light, quiet weather is expected for the evening. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, so you will want to keep that jacket handy for the evening. Temperatures fall into the 30s by 6pm, and in to the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows settle into the low 20s and upper teens for most of us.
iheart.com
Omaha Forecasters Track Next Storm System
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service in Valley says the next storm system moving toward the Midlands and the Omaha/Council Bluffs area could produce wintry weather in eastern Nebraska into western Iowa on Thursday. This could bring some freezing rain Thursday morning with a changeover to rain and...
KETV.com
Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
KETV.com
Three people seriously hurt in late night Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were seriously injured in a crash late Wednesday night in Omaha. Police found the scene near 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway around 10:45 p.m. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional details were released at the scene.
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
KETV.com
60-year-old man critically injured in worksite incident Wednesday in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man was critically injured in a worksite incident, according to authorities. Around 4:45 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement. Authorities said he was transported with CPR in progress...
KETV.com
Two adults, four children hospitalized after two-alarm fire Tuesday night in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to a house engulfed in flames with reports of people trapped Tuesday night. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before they arrived, and two adults had to be rescued from the back of the house. All six...
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Omaha Man Transported By Helicopter After Sheldon Accident
Sheldon, Iowa — An Omaha, Nebraska man was life-flighted to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:20 p.m., 48-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha, Nebraska was driving a 2018 Hyundai southbound on Nettle Avenue, two miles southeast of Sheldon. They tell us that 22-year-old Devon Stetson of Hull was northbound on Nettle in a 2017 Peterbilt semi.
EXCLUSIVE: Family, friends of missing woman Cari Allen raise money for search
Cari Allen, a 43-year-old Douglas County woman, has been missing for more than two weeks. For now, her family and friends are doing what they can to take care of what's left behind.
Council Bluffs man sentenced for placing explosive devices at Omaha home
A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for placing more than a dozen homemade explosive devices around a detached garage and vehicle in Omaha.
Seven people taken to hospital following Omaha house fire late Tuesday
According to the Omaha Fire Department, seven people including an Omaha Police officer were hospitalized after a Tuesday night house fire. Two dogs and a cat died.
WOWT
BREAKING: Kansan man wanted in Omaha woman's disappearance arrested abroad
6 News learned Wednesday afternoon that Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was already en route to Houston from Belize City to face charges in the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha. An Omaha Public Schools staffer has been charged with sexual assault, but the district said the incident did not...
WOWT
$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
KETV.com
Omaha dog breeder warns potential buyers of recent scams
A dog breeder in Omaha is warning families to watch out for red flags this holiday when it comes to buying a pet off the internet. The owner of Midwest Puppy tells KETV there were over a dozen people impacted by a recent scam that involved their legitimate business address. It all started with the calls.
onekindesign.com
A modern timber frame home in a serene woodsy setting of Nebraska
This modern timber frame home was designed by M.T.N Design and built by PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes, nestled along the Elkhorn River in northeastern Nebraska. Sited on an abandoned YMCA camp near Omaha, this 4,485-square-foot home incorporates the heritage of what came before. This includes unique features such as...
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
