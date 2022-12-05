OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After morning clouds and a few flurries, lots of sunshine for the region this afternoon with temperatures warming into the low and middle 40s in the metro. Those readings a touch above average for this time of year. Winds are light, quiet weather is expected for the evening. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, so you will want to keep that jacket handy for the evening. Temperatures fall into the 30s by 6pm, and in to the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows settle into the low 20s and upper teens for most of us.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO