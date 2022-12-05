ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads

The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Updated Omaha/CB Frozen Precip Track

The forecasters at the National Weather Service Office in Omaha are trying to estimate the Thursday arrival of the precipitation into the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. They expect new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible, and new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Great Wednesday, wintry weather returns Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After morning clouds and a few flurries, lots of sunshine for the region this afternoon with temperatures warming into the low and middle 40s in the metro. Those readings a touch above average for this time of year. Winds are light, quiet weather is expected for the evening. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, so you will want to keep that jacket handy for the evening. Temperatures fall into the 30s by 6pm, and in to the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows settle into the low 20s and upper teens for most of us.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Forecasters Track Next Storm System

The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service in Valley says the next storm system moving toward the Midlands and the Omaha/Council Bluffs area could produce wintry weather in eastern Nebraska into western Iowa on Thursday. This could bring some freezing rain Thursday morning with a changeover to rain and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Three people seriously hurt in late night Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were seriously injured in a crash late Wednesday night in Omaha. Police found the scene near 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway around 10:45 p.m. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional details were released at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested

Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

60-year-old man critically injured in worksite incident Wednesday in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man was critically injured in a worksite incident, according to authorities. Around 4:45 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement. Authorities said he was transported with CPR in progress...
OMAHA, NE
kiwaradio.com

UPDATE: Omaha Man Transported By Helicopter After Sheldon Accident

Sheldon, Iowa — An Omaha, Nebraska man was life-flighted to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:20 p.m., 48-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha, Nebraska was driving a 2018 Hyundai southbound on Nettle Avenue, two miles southeast of Sheldon. They tell us that 22-year-old Devon Stetson of Hull was northbound on Nettle in a 2017 Peterbilt semi.
SHELDON, IA
WOWT

$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha dog breeder warns potential buyers of recent scams

A dog breeder in Omaha is warning families to watch out for red flags this holiday when it comes to buying a pet off the internet. The owner of Midwest Puppy tells KETV there were over a dozen people impacted by a recent scam that involved their legitimate business address. It all started with the calls.
OMAHA, NE
onekindesign.com

A modern timber frame home in a serene woodsy setting of Nebraska

This modern timber frame home was designed by M.T.N Design and built by PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes, nestled along the Elkhorn River in northeastern Nebraska. Sited on an abandoned YMCA camp near Omaha, this 4,485-square-foot home incorporates the heritage of what came before. This includes unique features such as...
OMAHA, NE

