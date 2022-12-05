Editor’s note: A Daily staffer was briefly a student of Lily Talmers, but they were not involved in the creation, production or publication of this piece. Metro Detroit native and U-M alum Lily Talmers feels deeply. You can’t help but think that she has a better understanding of things as they are — so much better than your own, that you find yourself hanging on to her every word, every breath. Rooted in ’60s folk music, Talmers’s music is lyrically confessional, sharing every shred of her heart with listeners. Her lyrics, including those in her newest singles, aren’t easy to pin down — they allow you to feel things for yourself rather than prescribing emotion, making the listening experience all the more tactile and impressive.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO