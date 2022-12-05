Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Michigan Daily
A retrospect on the new redistricting process for Michigan voters
On Nov. 30th, the Ford School of Public Policy held an event to discuss Michigan’s new citizen-led redistricting process and its impacts on the midterm election, the first election since new lines were drawn in December 2021. The meeting was moderated by Matt Grossmann, director of the Institute for Public Policy at Michigan State University, and hosted three panelists: Nancy Wang, an executive and founder of the Voters Not Politicians group (VNP), Zack Gorchow, executive editor and publisher of Gongwer, and Moon Duchin, a mathematician at Tufts University who runs the Metric Geometry and Gerrymandering Group (MGGG) Redistricting Lab.
Michigan Daily
School of Information announces the UMSI Graduate Guarantee, a free tuition program for graduate students
The University of Michigan School of Information (UMSI) announced on Wednesday that it is offering free tuition for current students seeking a Master of Science in Informatics (MSI) and Master of Science in Health Informatics (MHI) who are part of the Go Blue Guarantee scholarship program. The free tuition program will begin in Fall 2023 for the Ann Arbor campus.
Michigan Daily
Amer’s Delicatessen: a University of Michigan student’s home base
Amer’s Delicatessen is a quintessential campus eatery with staff members who remember your name (and sometimes your exact order). The establishment has been serving University students and the Ann Arbor community for over 30 years. Sitting on State Street, right across from the Diag, Amer’s is convenient not only for a snack between classes but for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Michigan Daily
The U’s Climate Action Report: What is it and what the experts think
Following the release of the University of Michigan’s 2022 climate action report in September, The Michigan Daily spoke with campus community members to discuss their reactions to the report and reflect on the University’s carbon neutrality plan after a year of implementation. The University announced its carbon neutrality...
Michigan Daily
Love in The Arb
Nichols Arboretum, “the Arb,” is the tree-filled, riverside park where the University of Michigan’s hopeless romantics and romanticizers reside in every season. University alum and “The Crucible” playwright Arthur Miller fondly recalled his days at the Arb as “good for anatomical studies, especially in spring under a moon,” (though now the Arb technically closes at sunset). In the fall, foliage blankets secret hiding spots. In the winter, it is a wonderland for late-night sledding, and in the spring, wildflowers blossom as lovers picnic in the sunshine. In the summer, the Arb houses rain-soaked romantic strolls along the Huron and the Residential College’s Shakespeare in the Arb performances (fittingly, the forest hosted “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” this year). And for most of the year, dozens of sweaty, exhausted, hill-broken runners pound their feet against dirt trails.
Michigan Daily
Berlin Philharmonic electrifies Hill Auditorium during Ann Arbor residency
There’s a common perception that the broad genre of classical music is “dead.” It isn’t a new feeling: When 18th-century composer and music critic Robert Schumann dubbed a young Johannes Brahms the successor to Ludwig van Beethoven in the late 19th century, he tacitly suggested that Beethoven was the peak of music to that point. When Brahms struggled under the weight of those expectations, taking 20 years to compose his first symphony, it started to seem like the age of Beethoven was an insurmountable pinnacle of music.
Michigan Daily
Ann Arbor’s Lily Talmers preludes ‘My Mortal Wound’ with deeply emotive singles
Editor’s note: A Daily staffer was briefly a student of Lily Talmers, but they were not involved in the creation, production or publication of this piece. Metro Detroit native and U-M alum Lily Talmers feels deeply. You can’t help but think that she has a better understanding of things as they are — so much better than your own, that you find yourself hanging on to her every word, every breath. Rooted in ’60s folk music, Talmers’s music is lyrically confessional, sharing every shred of her heart with listeners. Her lyrics, including those in her newest singles, aren’t easy to pin down — they allow you to feel things for yourself rather than prescribing emotion, making the listening experience all the more tactile and impressive.
Michigan Daily
City Council seeks amendments to TC1 rezoning, ownership of trunklines over MDOT
Ann Arbor City Council met at Larcom City Hall Monday evening to revisit two agendas decided at the previous council session. The council addressed rezoning in the Transit Corridor 1 (TC1) district and changing ownership of certain highways from the state to the city. The council also approved CA-1, a...
Michigan Daily
In defense of Salads UP
The restaurant is pristine. The food is delicious. The employees are friendly. But it’s always empty…. Salads UP, one of Ann Arbor’s healthiest fast-casual restaurants, is a hidden gem. Located on East Liberty, Salads UP is a great place to grab a quick and nutritious bite between classes. Founded by two University of Michigan graduates, Salads UP first opened its doors in 2014. Disappointed by the lack of healthy food options in Ann Arbor, Class of ’13 graduates Robby Mayer and Max Steir created Salads UP. And, thus, my go-to restaurant was born.
Michigan Daily
With noticeable growth, Michigan appears committed to ‘hardest working’ moniker
At Michigan Media Day on Oct. 25, while outlining the team’s typical tangible goals of championships and tournament runs, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico emphasized another — one that’s less measurable, but one she sets every year:. “We’re going to be the hardest working team in America,”...
Michigan Daily
Michigan point guards struggling early in season
With the first quarter of the regular season coming to a close, the Michigan men’s basketball team sits at a modest 5-3 record. Junior center Hunter Dickinson is doing Hunter Dickinson things, leading the team in both points and rebounds. Freshman wing Jett Howard has lived up to the hype and emerged as a dynamic scorer, becoming the Wolverines’ clear second option.
Michigan Daily
With Big Ten play near, Michigan continues lineup experiments
Through its first eight games, the Michigan men’s basketball team has been unpredictable. It took a middling Ohio squad to overtime and let porous Jackson State hang around for nearly a half, only to have a chance at the buzzer to defeat No. 3 Virginia and take No. 19 Kentucky down to the wire in its last two matchups.
Michigan Daily
CSG hosts ‘Winter Wonderland’ ice skating rink on the Diag
Hundreds of University of Michigan students and Ann Arbor community members glided in and out of the Diag Monday night, lured by the festive white and blue lights and the sound of cheer floating through the air. Central Student Government hosted a classic holiday experience, where they provided hot chocolate, cookies, music and — the main event — an ice skating rink.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s success precariously perched on the perimeter
The final minutes of the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team’s most recent games have followed the exact same formula:. Stay within striking distance. Five minutes left, Leigha Brown finds an open shooter. Shoot, swish, momentum swung. In three out of the team’s last four matches, the contests...
Comments / 0