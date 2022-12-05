Read full article on original website
General election not a ‘simple constitutional question’ – Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has said the next general election cannot be “reduced to a simple constitutional question”, when asked about Nicola Sturgeon’s plans for a “de facto referendum” on Scottish independence.The Labour leader said he rejected attempts to “re-frame” the election as anything other than a contest between Labour and the Conservatives.He spoke to journalists in Edinburgh after joining Gordon Brown and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to discuss the former prime minister’s plans for constitutional change, including replacing the House of Lords.Following the Supreme Court’s ruling last month, the SNP leader has said she will treat the next general...
Labour unveils plan to overhaul constitution and replace the Lords
Gordon Brown’s Commission on the UK’s Future also aims to curb influence of wealth and foreign money
‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’
Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
Tory peer argues Lords should remain unelected to ensure ‘scrutiny’ of laws
A Tory peer has argued that the House of Lords should remain unelected despite suggestions by Labour that the public has “lost faith” in politicians’ ability to bring about change.Lord Norton urged caution over what he described as “Big Bang reform” after it was reported Sir Keir Starmer would replace nominations for Parliament’s second chamber with a voting system.There have long been warnings that membership of the House of Lords is becoming excessive, with Boris Johnson attracting criticism over some of his appointments, notably Lord Lebedev.The media mogul and son of an ex-KGB agent was given a life peerage in 2020 but...
Labour promise biggest ever transfer of powers
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has promised "the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people" if elected. Labour published a report on Monday by former prime minister Gordon Brown setting out plans for sweeping constitutional change, including abolishing the House of Lords. The plans would release...
Can Labour revive its fortunes in Scotland?
Labour has outlined proposals for a series of constitutional reforms aimed in part at reviving the party's fortunes in Scotland. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown says the ground on which the battle is fought in Scotland "is changing forever", and that his party offers a fresh route through the debate over independence.
Decision to approve Cumbria coalmine is ‘bad policy, bad politics’ and ‘environmental vandalism’, says Labour – UK politics live
Lisa Nandy calls decision ‘absurd’ and says new coal will be used for steel and not electricity generation
Labour hit out at ‘chaos’ in Parliament and Tories’ ‘inability to govern’
Labour said government bills are disappearing at a “rate of knots” as they hit out at “chaos” in Parliament.Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said an “inability to govern” is “bringing this country to a grinding halt”.The Labour frontbencher hit out at the Government after a statement on a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria was delayed by an hour because, the Speaker said, full copies had not been provided to him or the opposition.Ms Debbonaire said it had happened three times in two weeks, before going after the Government on what she described as breaking promises on the delivering of...
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Stephen Doughty: Police 'standing by its decision' in MP's diazepam case
South Wales Police says it is "standing by its original decision", after it was asked to re-examine why it treated a man cautioned for supplying diazepam to an MP differently to the politician himself. Labour's Stephen Doughty admitted last year asking Byron Long for the prescription-only drug on one occasion.
Reversing Brexit now would not help UK economy, says Keir Starmer
Rejoining single market would create even more uncertainty, says Labour leader, who instead wants a ‘better Brexit’
UK government may challenge Scottish gender change law
A new law is set to be passed by the Scottish Parliament which will simplify the legal process for anyone in Scotland who wants to change their gender. But the signs are that the UK government could refuse to recognise it, causing huge issues for people affected who want to relocate elsewhere in the UK.
Ex-Tory donor scathing about party’s response to Michelle Mone allegations
Exclusive: Gareth Quarry, who now donates to Labour, says Conservatives have trashed their reputation
Festival of Brexit was ‘monumental cock-up’, MPs tell culture secretary
Nobody with “the luxury of hindsight” would repeat the government’s £120m festival of Brexit project, the culture secretary has admitted.Speaking at a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, Michelle Donelan was told that the event, officially known as Unboxed: Creativity in the UK, had been a “monumental cock-up”.Ms Donelan, who was appointed to her role by Rishi Sunak in September, took the opportunity to distance herself from the project and admitted there were “shortfalls” and “lessons learnt”.“As you know that that initiative was developed and thought of as a concept years ago, and it was drawing its conclusion when I entered the...
Blackford: I believe I would have won if I’d put myself forward in SNP race
Ian Blackford has said he could have won the SNP’s race to elect a new Westminster leader if he had put himself forward.Speaking to TalkTV on Wednesday evening, Mr Blackford, who stepped down as the party’s Westminster leader last week, told Jeremy Kyle: “I could have seen this off, I believe I would have won if I’d put myself forward.”SNP rules say the leader should stand every year at an annual general meeting.Mr Blackford will now take a role as the SNP’s business ambassador, making the case for independence to businesses.He was succeeded by Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn on...
Labour embraces constitutional reform, especially if it keeps Scotland on board
Keir Starmer had something for everyone in his speech, but the details were a little sketchy
Housing targets to be diluted after revolt from Tory MPs
The government has agreed to water down housing targets for local councils, in order to put down a rebellion from Conservative MPs. Nearly 60 rebels had pledged to back a plan to ban mandatory targets in England, delaying votes on the Levelling Up Bill. Housing Secretary Michael Gove has now...
Speaker of Lords warns against wholly elected Upper House of Parliament
The Speaker of the House of Lords will today warn that a wholly elected second chamber could threaten parliament’s ability to deliver good and effective legislation.Lord McFall of Alcluith’s warning comes just days after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gave his backing to a slimmed down and “democratically legitimate” upper house.Sir Keir described the current unelected House as “indefensible” and said he hoped to be able to implement plans for reform drawn up by former prime minister Gordon Brown within the first term of a Labour government.But in his first major speech on the future of the Lords today, Lord...
Labour MP Conor McGinn has party whip suspended over complaint
Labour MP Conor McGinn has had the whip suspended after a claim made about him to the party’s independent complaints process.The St Helens North MP has also had his Labour membership suspended while an internal investigation takes place, it is understood. Mr McGinn does not know any of the details of the complaint made against him, but said he was confident that it was “entirely unfounded” and denied any wrongdoing.The deputy national campaigns coordinator – a key ally of leader Sir Keir Starmer – only recently returned to Westminster after he was diagnosed with a heart condition known as atrial fibrillation.In...
Westminster to keep Welsh police and justice powers under Labour plans
A new report on how Britain could look under a Labour UK government has stopped short of backing First Minister Mark Drakeford's calls for Wales' justice system to be run from Cardiff. The report by a commission led by ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown recommended abolishing the House of Lords. But...
