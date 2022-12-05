Labour said government bills are disappearing at a “rate of knots” as they hit out at “chaos” in Parliament.Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said an “inability to govern” is “bringing this country to a grinding halt”.The Labour frontbencher hit out at the Government after a statement on a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria was delayed by an hour because, the Speaker said, full copies had not been provided to him or the opposition.Ms Debbonaire said it had happened three times in two weeks, before going after the Government on what she described as breaking promises on the delivering of...

10 HOURS AGO