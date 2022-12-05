ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again

Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources

Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
15 Best Pop Albums of 2022

As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back on some of the best pop albums of 2022. As pandemic restrictions eased back even more this past year, artists started touring again — and many did so with new music to promote. Even artists who didn't make it out on the road graced us with new bops, bangers and ballads.
Cardi B Admits What Is Stopping Her From Releasing New Music

Cardi B recently told her fans why it's taking so long for her to release her sophomore album. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live to speak to her followers and ended up opening up about the four-year holdup on a new LP. "I do have anxiety,"...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in ‘Election’ Sequel

Reese Witherspoon was set on the path to movie stardom by two movies: Legally Blonde in 2001 and Election two years prior, where she played ambitious high school student Tracy Flick, who runs afoul of her school’s social studies teacher (Matthew Broderick) in the midst of an election for school president. The movie was an arthouse hit and an Academy Award nominee, and along with Legally Blonde, it established Witherspoon as a major young star.
Is Lady Gaga in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’?

The official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrived Dec. 2 online, and fans are already speculating about who will voice the character of Lylla, Rocket Raccoon's otter soulmate. A popular choice is Lady Gaga, which would make things extra sweet given that she previously worked with Rocket's...
‘The Dark Tower’ Finally Getting a TV Series

When The Dark Tower finally made its way from Stephen King’s books to the big screen in 2017, the plan was for the movie to lead into some kind of spinoff television series. But The Dark Tower was a major flop, grossing just $113 million worldwide, and got dreadful reviews. Any plans to continue the story elsewhere pretty much ended there.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ First Reviews Call It a Mind-Blowing Spectacle

It’s a bunch of reviews 13 years in the making. (Technically, the movie is 13 years in the making. These reviews were written in, like, 30 seconds after the movie ended.) For the first time in well over a decade, there is a new Avatar movie in theaters, and a new James Cameron movie in theaters to boot. Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) quite a few years after the first movie, now as parents to a family of their own. Various Pandoran shenanigans ensue from there.
John Travolta and More Celebs React to the Death of Kirstie Alley

Celebrities and former co-stars are paying tribute to Kirstie Alley following her death. On Monday (Dec. 5), Alley's official Twitter account announced the star's passing. She died from cancer. One of the first celebrities who honored the actress was her former Look Who's Talking co-star, John Travolta. The pair starred...
Here’s What Rappers Looked Like Before Their Face Tattoos

Artistic expression can be displayed in a numbers of ways. For rappers, it can be through music, visuals, single and album artwork or tattoos. Plenty of your favorite rappers are literally inked up from head to toe, but this was more than likely before the fame. Rhymers like Lil Uzi Vert, 6ix9ine and Post Malone didn't always have tattoos on their faces, but if you look below, you'll find images of these hit-making rappers before and after the ink.
