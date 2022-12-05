The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) made waves on Thursday when its Legislative Council approved a change to Article II, Section 18, otherwise known as the "Amateur Rule." In essence, the Council approved unanimously that high school student-athletes in Tennessee can, with certain restrictions, be paid for their name, image and likeness, according to multiple accounts from reporters present at the meeting. Tennessee is the 20th state to adopt...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO