Breaking: NCAA Announces Decision On Virginia Football Players
The NCAA did something right on Wednesday afternoon. According to Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, the NCAA is granting any Virginia football player whose eligibility expired after this season an extra season to play. Virginia initiated and submitted the request, per Athletic Director Carla Williams. This comes after three...
Men’s NCAA Transfer Portal Roundup: NCAA D2 Champ Spencer Daily Heads To Cal
The 2020 NCAA Division II champion in the 50 free with UC San Diego, Daily is set to join Cal for the second semester. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. There have been a number of entries into the NCAA transfer portal of late, with the majority of swimmers and divers pursuing options for next season, though some are looking to change schools imminently.
SMU Sweeps American Athletic Conference Weekly Swim & Dive Awards
IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving awards. In a meet against TCU, Napoletano finished first in three events. She outright won the 100-yard freestyle in 49.66 and the 200 free in 1:48.04, while tying for first in the 50 free in 23.09.
What is NIL in college football? Here's what you need to know
NIL in college footballCollege football has been a strictly amateur sport since 1869. Officially it still is, but for the first time, players on the field are now permitted to legally put some money in their pockets. NCAA athletes can now make money in business ventures without losing their ...
NCAA Qualifiers Gabby Dang (UCLA), Janie Boyle (Texas) Enter Transfer Portal
UCLA's Gabby Dang has entered the NCAA transfer portal as she pursues her options for her fifth-year season in 2023-24. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. There have been a number of entries into the NCAA transfer portal of late, with the majority of swimmers and divers pursuing options for next season, though some are looking to change schools imminently.
Lenny Krayzelburg Wins NCAA Silver Anniversary Award
After his swimming career ended, four-time Olympic champion Lenny Krayzelburg started a chain of swim schools, launched a foundation, and became a founding GM of the ISL. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Former USC swimmer Lenny Krayzelburg has been given an NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. He is one...
Bjorn Seeliger is Excited to Race at 2023 NCAAs After His 2022 Minn Invite Swims
Bjorn Seeliger unpacks his 18.87 50 free win at the 2022 MINN Invite and his schedule through NCAAs and World Champs next summer. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Bjorn Seeliger unpacks his 18.87 50 free win at the 2022 MINN Invite. Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) – 18.87. Ryan Perham...
Sources: Nebraska hiring Syracuse's Tony White as DC
Nebraska is hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White as the school's new defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN. White has agreed to a three-year contract, per sources.
College Swimming Weekly Preview: Dec. 7-13
The Iowa women are set to compete against Iowa State this weekend. Both schools are the only power 5 teams competing this week. Stock photo via Iowa Athletics. Midseasons are over and it’s nearing finals week for most schools. This means that there is a very light schedule this week from the college dual meet perspective.
High school football state championships 2022: Start dates, playoff bracket updates, links
Here's the skinny on all 50 states' (and one district's) championship schedule in 2022
2022 World Champion, Current Florida Senior Trey Freeman Announces Retirement
Freeman, 22, announced his retirement on Thursday in the midst of his senior season at the University of Florida. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Trey Freeman, a gold medalist for the United States in the men’s 800 freestyle relay at the 2022 World Championships, has retired from competitive swimming in the midst of his senior season at the University of Florida.
US Open, Minnesota Invite, Winter Jrs, AND SC World Champs | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
We dissect the US Open and Minnesota Invite as well as preview the upcoming Winter Jr Champs East/West and Short Course World Championships Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we dissect the US Open and Minnesota Invite as well as preview the upcoming Winter...
Olivia Dunne Ranks Highest NIL Valuation For Female College Athletes At $2.4M
Using data from On3, The Sports Daily has compiled a list of the top 100 NIL valuations for NCAA female college athletes. With over 8.5 million social media followers, Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old gymnast from LSU, leads all female athletes with a whopping $2.4 million valuation. Dunne reportedly can charge...
TSSAA to allow restriction-regulated NIL payments to HS student-athletes, per multiple reports
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) made waves on Thursday when its Legislative Council approved a change to Article II, Section 18, otherwise known as the "Amateur Rule." In essence, the Council approved unanimously that high school student-athletes in Tennessee can, with certain restrictions, be paid for their name, image and likeness, according to multiple accounts from reporters present at the meeting. Tennessee is the 20th state to adopt...
Princeton Women Edge Utah, Tiger Men Dominate At Big Al Invitational
SCY (25 yards) PRINCETON, N.J. – The Princeton University women’s swimming & diving wrapped up the Big Al Invitational Sunday at DeNunzio Pool, emerging as winners with 1,080.50 points. It was a hard-fought victory for the Tigers, as Utah came in second-place with 999 points. The evening began...
Ohio Expands High School State Swimming & Diving Qualifiers to 32 Per Event
Hudson Williams, a member of the US team for Junior Pan Pacs, is the defending Ohio Division I State Champion in the 50 free. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. The Ohio High School Athletics Association (OHSAA) has expanded the number of State Championship qualifiers in individual events from 24 to 32 for the upcoming high school championship meets. Relays will remain at 24 qualifiers.
NCAA Grants Virginia Football Players Extra Year of Eligibility
The decision comes in response to an on-campus shooting that killed three football players and injured two others.
2023 Michigan Swim Camps – Sign Up Today
The Michigan Swim Camp is designed to provide each competitive swimmer with the opportunity to improve their pursuit of excellence, in and out of the water Current photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. 2023 MICHIGAN SWIM CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY. The Michigan Swim Camp is designed to provide each competitive...
JMU’s Lexi Lehman Named CCSA Diver of the Week
ATLANTA – James Madison junior Lexi Lehman earned Coastal Collegiate Sports Association Diver of the Week honors after pacing the divers in the Dukes’ 197-111 win over Richmond on Saturday, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Lehman notched her second NCAA Zone qualifying score on the 3-meter board of...
Zach Harting Extending US Open Taper for Surprise SC World Champs Roster Spot
Harting discusses the difference between a taper meet with a lot of events versus just one and reveals "the Box" you get sent when you make it onto Team USA. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam sat down with 2020 Olympian Zach Harting, who was a last-minute addition to...
