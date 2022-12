Courtesy: Pac-12 MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE MONTH (November 2022): Léon Marchand, So., Arizona State (Toulouse, FRA) Marchand is currently undefeated, going 13 for 13 in individual events to begin the season. In the Sun Devils’ Pac-12 opener against USC, finished first in all events he competed in, recording...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO