ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Connection

NCAA Football: Florida at Missouri

Nov 16, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Barry Odom reacts to play during the second half against the Florida Gators at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mizzou reportedly loses defensive back to the NCAA transfer portal

Mizzou, like many schools around the country this week, is dealing with plenty of roster attrition via the NCAA transfer portal. On Tuesday, the Tigers lost a player from their secondary to the portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Zenitz reported that CB Davion Sistrunk, a member of the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU men's basketball appears in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology ahead of Kansas matchup

Missouri made its first appearance in ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi’s updated 2022-23 Bracketology on Tuesday. The Tigers are one of 14 new teams making their first appearance in Lunardi’s Bracketology. Currently, he has seven Southeastern Conference teams projected to make the 68-team field, with Missouri joining...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

MU condemns racist social media post made by student

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri issued a statement Thursday saying that it condemns a racist social media post recently made by a student. "University of Missouri officials have been alerted to reports of a racist post by an MU student," the statement read. UM System President Mun Choi...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus closed early Thursday due to a possible threat. MACC Vice President Todd Martin told ABC17 News that classes will go on as regularly scheduled Friday. "We were aware of an individual near campus who had threatened harm to themselves and others, (we) locked down campus to The post MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Student investigation underway at MU after racist social media post surfaces

A MU student is facing possible disciplinary action after their racist social media post goes viral. The university released a statement Thursday stating it was aware of the Snapchat post and had forwarded that information to the MU Office of Institutional Equity. Although the university’s statement doesn’t clarify what the...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

MACC in Columbia closed due to threat

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Jaime Mari Wright (August 9, 1985 - December 2, 2022)

Jaime Mari Wright, age 37, of Kirksville, formerly of Versailles, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Jaime was born on August 9, 1985, to Jim and Erlene Wright in Jefferson City, MO. After spending her early years at Versailles schools, Jaime went on to attend and graduate from Eldon High School. She earned her degree from the University of Central Missouri.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
939theeagle.com

Restaurant known for its Louisiana shrimp and Cajun ribeye heading to Columbia

Columbia’s city council has given the green light to a popular new Cajun restaurant that’s co-owned by former New Orleans star quarterback Drew Brees. The city council has approved a plan for Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar to build in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. It will be located in the former Houlihan’s restaurant location, and will include a patio. Walk-On’s is known for its Louisiana shrimp and catfish, along with Cajun ribeye. It’s also known for its other seafood and burgers so large that you need two hands to eat them.
COLUMBIA, MO
beckersasc.com

Missouri parking garage converted to 24K-square-foot ASC

Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center has converted a hospital parking garage into the 24,000-square-foot Goldschmidt Surgery Center, according to a Dec. 6 report from the News Tribune. The surgery center was named after the Goldschmidt family, who funded the project; it has been in the works since 2016.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Shots fired at Boone County brewery during private private fraternity event

UPDATE: University of Missouri officials say there are indications Mizzou students were at the event that was hosted by a Mizzou fraternity, but that information has not been confirmed at this time. The Office of Student Accountability and Support is investigating the matter and if any Mizzou students are found to have violated the student condcut code, they will face disciplinary actions.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s Winter Wonderland opens with good crowds at Shelter

Columbia residents packed the popular Shelter Gardens on Friday and Saturday evenings to experience the Winter Wonderland garden of lights. Shelter’s 57th annual tree lighting ceremony was Thursday, where patrons got a sneak peak at Winter Wonderland. It formally opened on Friday. The gardens were packed on Friday and...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy