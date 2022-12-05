Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
Pasadena family shares holiday spirit with award-winning light display
PASADENA, Calif. - The holiday season means holiday light displays. On Pasadena's Tropical Avenue, the Harbecks' home is a destination this season. You can tune in to the display from your car, but up close it's so much more. "They're colorful and it just makes me feel cozy and at...
LA animal shelter in need of donations
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) is experiencing a food shortage and is asking for help from the community.The organization says it goes through 37 tons of pet food a year and started getting low after an uptick in animals this summer.RELATED: Riverside County waiving adoption fees in attempt to clear animal sheltersAccording to spcaLA, they only have enough pet food to last three to four more weeks.spcaLA needs canned and dry pet food for kittens, cats, puppies and dogs.Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center:12910 Yukon Ave.Hawthorne, CA 90250Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pmspcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center:7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)Long Beach, CA 90815Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pmspcaLA Administrative Office:5026 W. Jefferson Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90016Monday-Friday: 11am-3pmspcaLA Marketplace:7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)Long Beach, CA 90815Wednesday-Friday: 9am-5:30pmSaturday-Sunday: 9am-4:30pmIf you want to donation of one or more pallets of food or cat litter, please contact spcaLA at info@spcaLA.com or (323) 334-4485.
foxla.com
‘It’s a real crisis’: LA animal shelters ask for help as record number of pets get surrendered
LOS ANGELES - A man struggles with a wiggling pup and a child in his arms as he waits outside the East Valley shelter for someone to help him. He almost broke into tears as he explained that he has to give up the dog. Inflation, and a growing family...
Boyle Heights has a special Santa, and he came early this year
As young eyes glistened at hundreds of free toys at the Boyle Heights City Hall, one smile shined just as bright from under a long, white beard. For this holly jolly Santa Claus, this weekend was a special chance to give back. “Santa loves coming here every year because Boyle...
New Korean Barbecue Restaurant Coming to Buena Park
Ownership is still deciding which concept to pursue at the space
signalscv.com
Parks After Dark bring winter wonderlands to unincorporated L.A. County
Kids sledding, building snowmen and having snowball fights is not a common sight in the Santa Clarita Valley, but it was the scene at the Winter Wonderland Experience at Val Verde Park on Saturday. About 80 tons of snow was brought in to create the illusion of a fresh blanket...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita International Film Festival is Thursday through Sunday
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival opens Thursday night and goes through Sunday at the Laemmle Theater and nearby locations in Old Town Newhall, offering independent films, musical performances, comedic performances and a gallery and visual arts show. According to Sean McBride, the music and comedy director of the festival,...
Evelyn, LA Zoo's Oldest Gorilla, is Euthanized at Age 46
Evelyn, a 46-year-old western lowland gorilla and the oldest gorilla in the history of the Los Angeles Zoo, has been euthanized after "experiencing health issues leading to a decline in her quality of life over the last couple of weeks," the zoo announced Wednesday.
dailytitan.com
Quick and affordable to-go breakfast burritos in OC
Nothing beats breakfast food at any time during the day. Breakfast burritos are the perfect meals for hungry college students that can be held in one hand as you are walking to campus or finishing a last-minute assignment. Here are four spots in Orange County that serve the best breakfast...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Eyes on the Street: Glendora Village Parklets
The Winter Holidays are looming near, and Downtown Glendora has become a nice outdoor hangout for visiting families in the East SGV. More improvements are coming this Spring. In addition to the dining decks, lounge seating, and traffic barriers that were installed throughout the pandemic (with assistance from Active SGV and the SGVCOG) the parklets’ centerpiece, Meda Avenue, will be stepped up soon. City officials say Meda Ave and its adjoining bus plaza will receive new shade sails, lighting, furniture, games, and landscaping in the early months of 2023.
theavtimes.com
AVTA hosting drive-thru grocery, toy giveaway on Dec. 17
The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will host a “Holiday Drive Thru Grocery and Toy Giveaway” in Lancaster on Saturday, Dec. 17, the agency announced. Turkeys, holiday meal supplies, groceries, toys, and clothing will be distributed (while supplies last) at the event, which is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the AVTA Bus facility located at 42210 6th Street West. For safety and orderly distribution, only drive thru service is available.
Talon Marks
Santa lights up huge Christmas tree in Downtown Downey
The City of Bellflower kicked off its Christmas celebration with its annual tree lighting ceremony which took place on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the downtown area’s Friendship Square on Bellflower Blvd. and Belmont St. The ceremony featured Christmas carolers consisting of students from both Bellflower High School...
SoCal to see sunshine amid cold temperatures Thursday
Southern California on Thursday will continue to experience cold temperatures, but another round of rain isn't expected until the weekend.
KTLA.com
Crews rescue dog trapped in deep hole behind Willowbrook area home
Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department rescued a dog Wednesday that fell into a 15-20 foot deep hole in the backyard of a home in the Willowbrook area. The 15-year-old German Shepard mix named Maya tumbled an estimated 15 feet down a septic tank hole behind the home, near 137th Street and Stanford Avenue.
Person Found Dead In Northbridge Park
A person was found dead Wednesday at Northbridge Park in Santa Clarita. Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call at Northbridge Park on the 27300 block of Grandview Drive in Santa Clarita, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It is believed the person ...
foxla.com
'Terrifying' video shows mountain lion P-22 surprise man walking dog in Hollywood Hills
LOS ANGELES - A homeowner in the Hollywood Hills said he had a recent terrifying close encounter with a mountain lion now confirmed to be P-22. Security cameras captured P-22 walking back and forth across the driveway and front lawn. The homeowner said he had just driven into his garage...
signalscv.com
Creating opportunities: Wilk honors LA North Studios for inclusion
Jake Arvizu smiled from ear to ear as he picked up a pen and signed his contract – securing his employment at LA North Studios following an internship. “I gotta say, it’s always been something new every time I come here and each time it’s always something good. So I’m very happy to be here,” said Arvizu after he signed.
KTVU FOX 2
California school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials
ANAHEIM, Calif. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles
Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
Comments / 0