ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

LA animal shelter in need of donations

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) is experiencing a food shortage and is asking for help from the community.The organization says it goes through 37 tons of pet food a year and started getting low after an uptick in animals this summer.RELATED: Riverside County waiving adoption fees in attempt to clear animal sheltersAccording to spcaLA, they only have enough pet food to last three to four more weeks.spcaLA needs canned and dry pet food for kittens, cats, puppies and dogs.Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center:12910 Yukon Ave.Hawthorne, CA 90250Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pmspcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center:7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)Long Beach, CA 90815Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pmspcaLA Administrative Office:5026 W. Jefferson Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90016Monday-Friday: 11am-3pmspcaLA Marketplace:7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)Long Beach, CA 90815Wednesday-Friday: 9am-5:30pmSaturday-Sunday: 9am-4:30pmIf you want to donation of one or more pallets of food or cat litter, please contact spcaLA at info@spcaLA.com or (323) 334-4485.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita International Film Festival is Thursday through Sunday

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival opens Thursday night and goes through Sunday at the Laemmle Theater and nearby locations in Old Town Newhall, offering independent films, musical performances, comedic performances and a gallery and visual arts show. According to Sean McBride, the music and comedy director of the festival,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
dailytitan.com

Quick and affordable to-go breakfast burritos in OC

Nothing beats breakfast food at any time during the day. Breakfast burritos are the perfect meals for hungry college students that can be held in one hand as you are walking to campus or finishing a last-minute assignment. Here are four spots in Orange County that serve the best breakfast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Eyes on the Street: Glendora Village Parklets

The Winter Holidays are looming near, and Downtown Glendora has become a nice outdoor hangout for visiting families in the East SGV. More improvements are coming this Spring. In addition to the dining decks, lounge seating, and traffic barriers that were installed throughout the pandemic (with assistance from Active SGV and the SGVCOG) the parklets’ centerpiece, Meda Avenue, will be stepped up soon. City officials say Meda Ave and its adjoining bus plaza will receive new shade sails, lighting, furniture, games, and landscaping in the early months of 2023.
GLENDORA, CA
theavtimes.com

AVTA hosting drive-thru grocery, toy giveaway on Dec. 17

The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will host a “Holiday Drive Thru Grocery and Toy Giveaway” in Lancaster on Saturday, Dec. 17, the agency announced. Turkeys, holiday meal supplies, groceries, toys, and clothing will be distributed (while supplies last) at the event, which is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the AVTA Bus facility located at 42210 6th Street West. For safety and orderly distribution, only drive thru service is available.
LANCASTER, CA
Talon Marks

Santa lights up huge Christmas tree in Downtown Downey

The City of Bellflower kicked off its Christmas celebration with its annual tree lighting ceremony which took place on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the downtown area’s Friendship Square on Bellflower Blvd. and Belmont St. The ceremony featured Christmas carolers consisting of students from both Bellflower High School...
BELLFLOWER, CA
KTLA.com

Crews rescue dog trapped in deep hole behind Willowbrook area home

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department rescued a dog Wednesday that fell into a 15-20 foot deep hole in the backyard of a home in the Willowbrook area. The 15-year-old German Shepard mix named Maya tumbled an estimated 15 feet down a septic tank hole behind the home, near 137th Street and Stanford Avenue.
WILLOWBROOK, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Person Found Dead In Northbridge Park

A person was found dead Wednesday at Northbridge Park in Santa Clarita. Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call at Northbridge Park on the 27300 block of Grandview Drive in Santa Clarita, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It is believed the person ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Creating opportunities: Wilk honors LA North Studios for inclusion

Jake Arvizu smiled from ear to ear as he picked up a pen and signed his contract – securing his employment at LA North Studios following an internship. “I gotta say, it’s always been something new every time I come here and each time it’s always something good. So I’m very happy to be here,” said Arvizu after he signed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials

ANAHEIM, Calif. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
ANAHEIM, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In

As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles

Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy