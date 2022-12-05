The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) is experiencing a food shortage and is asking for help from the community.The organization says it goes through 37 tons of pet food a year and started getting low after an uptick in animals this summer.RELATED: Riverside County waiving adoption fees in attempt to clear animal sheltersAccording to spcaLA, they only have enough pet food to last three to four more weeks.spcaLA needs canned and dry pet food for kittens, cats, puppies and dogs.Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center:12910 Yukon Ave.Hawthorne, CA 90250Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pmspcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center:7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)Long Beach, CA 90815Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pmspcaLA Administrative Office:5026 W. Jefferson Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90016Monday-Friday: 11am-3pmspcaLA Marketplace:7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)Long Beach, CA 90815Wednesday-Friday: 9am-5:30pmSaturday-Sunday: 9am-4:30pmIf you want to donation of one or more pallets of food or cat litter, please contact spcaLA at info@spcaLA.com or (323) 334-4485.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO