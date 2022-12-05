ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Far can the 49ers Go with Brock Purdy?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
 3 days ago

The bad luck of injuries strikes again with Garoppolo, but the 49ers have no time to grieve over his absence for the season.

2022 was starting to look promising for the San Francisco 49ers.

Even with Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers were able to lean upon Jimmy Garoppolo as the second-string quarterback. Garoppolo, to the surprise of many including myself, had been playing excellent for the most part this season. It looked like the 49ers could finally go far and maybe even win it all with Garoppolo at the helm.

Unfortunately, Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season with a broken foot that will require surgery. The bad luck of injuries strikes again with Garoppolo, but the 49ers have no time to grieve over his absence for the season. Brock Purdy is set to take over the rest of the way. In his relief of Garoppolo against the Dolphins, Purdy played pretty well. He went 25 of 37 for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. For a guy who rarely gets practice reps, he was solid. If he can keep that up, then the 49ers will be in good hands.

So how far can the 49ers go with Purdy as the starting quarterback?

As good as he was against Miami, the 49ers won't be sniffing the Super Bowl with Purdy as the starter. That dream ended as soon as Garoppolo suffered a broken foot. Even with Garoppolo it was still questionable considering struggling in the playoffs has been Garoppolo’s forte. There is just no way that the 49ers can make it as far as the Super Bowl, or far into the playoffs at all, with a third-string quarterback. Purdy would have been an undrafted free agent if the 49ers didn't take him. There is a reason for that.

The only way the 49ers can go far is if they are the second coming of the 2000 Baltimore Ravens. They do have a fierce defense that suffocates offenses, so they’ll always have a chance. All the talent in the offense will also have to be at its best every game the rest of the way. The 2021 version of Deebo Samuel would be needed along with Christian McCaffrey sustaining his high-level form. Not to mention Kyle Shanahan has to be perfect with his game planning and play calling.

Even if all that occurs, the 49ers could still falter with Purdy. I just sincerely doubt an outlier season occurs from the 49ers like the 2000 Ravens. Purdy will eventually come crashing down. It always does for backup quarterbacks. Competing and giving teams trouble will still be a staple of the 49ers, but they won’t be going far with Purdy at the helm. A divisional playoff round exit is written all over the 49ers. Purdy will end up costing the 49ers games.

The loss of Garoppolo will be felt sooner rather than later.

Comments / 3

Gary Weeks
2d ago

really don't care about your opinion purdey did pretty well hopefully he can get the niners into the pre season he wasn't a high draft pick neither was Brady or Kurt Warner

Reply(1)
4
All49ers

