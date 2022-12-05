Read full article on original website
Annual Christmas Cookie Crawl set to take place in City of Michell
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The second annual Christmas Cookie Crawl takes place this Friday, December 9th from 3:00pm-5:00pm. This event will feature Santa, Music, Hot chocolate, and so much more. The way it works is, you begin at the Happy Dackle in Mitchell to receive your cookie box and a...
Town Talk: Creative District meeting to be held Monday
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A meeting will be held next week to discuss the proposed Creative District in Scottsbluff. On Dec. 12 at the Midwest Theater, The Western Nebraska Arts Council will be discussing the district and what people can expect and how they can get involved with the district.
Panhandle Coop set to host Plaza Christmas this weekend
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Panhandle Coop will host a free event December 10th from 12:00pm-7:00pm. Plaza Christmas will feature a scavenger hunt, Santa, kid crafts, adult beverage tastings, barrel train, 10¢ off gas, horse carriage, food trucks, door prizes, and so much more. If you are looking for a...
Wild Lights returns to Riverside Discovery Center
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Holiday season is in full swing and an annual event returns December 9th. Riverside Discovery Center presents Wild Lights and will feature festive light displays, music, and more through December 30th. Tickets for this event are $8 for non-members and $4 for members (per person),...
Road work taking place on parts of U Street in Gering
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The City of Gering wants to remind residents about road work taking place on U Street. Road work will be taking place from the intersection at U Street and Pacific Boulevard down to 11th Street with the the eastward parking lanes and the intersections of 12th Street and 13th Street being closed to have Black Hills Energy install a gas main. Parking will not be allowed on U Street until the work is done.
Gift drive held for Scottsbluff family impacted by fatal accident
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A member of the Scottsbluff community is helping the Charvot family during a difficult holiday season. On Nov. 8 Dylon Charvat lost his life in an accident at the Sugar Factory Terminal in Gering. Susan Whitaker is reaching out to members of the community to help the family out this holiday season.
Uptown Scottsbluff set to host pet friendly event
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Uptown Scottsbluff is hosting Santa Paws December 11th from 1:00pm-2:00pm. This event will be held at Center Court and will feature a photoshoot of your pet for purchase or a selfie for free with Santa. All dog and cats are welcome, but they must be on...
Tina Worthman introduced as Midwest Theater new Executive Director
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Midwest Theater introduces Tina Lyles Worthman as their new Executive Director. Tina is a Gering native and is selected after The Midwest Theater Board of Directors narrowed down their search from 20 applicants with different backgrounds and experiences to five total. Last week the Board...
Nice and seasonable conditions Wednesday; Pleasant conditions lasting through the weekend
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -After a beauiful and seasonable day Tuesday, conditions will continue to remain stellar Thursday and into the weekend with plentiful sunshine and mild conditions for this time of year. With sinking motion in the atmosphere, this will allow for conditions to remain on the beautiful side for...
Alliance police encourage 'Holiday Present Protection Program'
For any last minute gifts being received this year, use our Holiday Season Present Protection Program and help the community cut back on stolen packages. During the Holiday Season, send your package to us and pick it up after it is delivered. Don't let it be left unattended on your porch.
Former Patrolman, Legislator Criticizes Highway Patrol For Not Identifying Hit-And-Run Driver
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former Wyoming Highway Patrolman is criticizing the agency for not releasing the name of a driver involved in a hit-and-run that severely injured a woman six weeks ago. The pedestrian victim, Andrea Griffin, sustained three skull fractures, cheek fractures, facial...
Authorities provide update to deadly accident near Potter Saturday night
POTTER - Authorities released the name of the semi-tractor-trailer driver who passed away in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Potter Saturday night. Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says Mohammad Pirzad, 42, of Buffalo Grove, Ill. was hauling hazardous materials in a semi-tractor-trailer on the westbound lanes when he diverted from the road onto the grass shoulder at 70 mph. According to a witness of the accident, at one point both the semi-tractor and trailer were traveling on the grass outside of the shoulder of the road.
Authorities charge driver involved in Scottsbluff accident with narcotics possession
SCOTTSBLUFF - A driver involved in a two-vehicle accident in Scottsbluff Monday morning was charged with possession of narcotic paraphernalia. Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Andrew Soucie says Demetria Mills, 22, of Scottsbluff, had the paraphernalia on her when she was involved in an accident with a 2022 Freightliner semi-tractor at the intersection of West 26th Street and Ave E at 10:16 a.m.
Alliance Unified Bowling Team Finishes Strong at State
LINCOLN, Neb. (KNEP) - The Alliance Unified Bowling team wrap up the 2022 season with a top four finish at the Class B State Tournament in Lincoln. After scoring 837 points in the prelim-seeding round, Bulldogs earning a four seed for the eight team tournament. Alliance would open tournament play with a 3-1 series win over Wayne. Bulldogs run in the tournament came to an end following their 3-1 series loss to Ogallala. Ogalalla meeting Lexington for the title with Lexington earning the 3-2 win.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201059 12:25 JUV : JUVENILE Juvenile out of control / 1400 Big horn / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201060 13:46 DISTURBANCE : 300 Block of Yellowstone/ Alleged Terroristic Threat/ Individual placed under arrest for obstruction, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201062 19:40...
Two-vehicle fatality accident involves Bayard woman
MELBETA - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident near Melbeta in the Nebraska Panhandle at 10:15 p.m. Thursday night. State patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says a Buick Park Avenue, driven by Syrena Parks, 25, of Bayard, was traveling eastbound on Highway 92 when Parks crossed the vehicle over the center line, striking a westbound Ford F-150, driven by Alexis Guardado, 23, of Douglas, Wyo.
Unauthorized purchases on a company credit card leads to a Gering man arrested
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Mark Chrisman Trucking Company contacted Gering Police Department for unauthorized charges to their business debit card. These charges were from Walmart, Capital One, Amazon, Menards, etc. Police investigation indicated that Aaron Geiger, of Gering, was the employee that made those charges on the card. Documents stated...
Gering’s Madison Seiler Heading to Kennesaw State University
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - Gering High School student athlete Madison Seiler will be heading south to continue her education and athletic career. Seiler signing to become a student athlete at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. Seiler will leave Gering High School as one of the most decorated student athletes in...
