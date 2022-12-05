ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q 105.7

45 Years Ago: Did an Alien Called Vrillon Hack Into English TV?

It’s often remarked upon that when a greater being attempts to contact humanity, it chooses quiet backwater areas instead of going straight to the top. So it was when, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1977, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command took over TV airwaves to warn the world of the risk of its destruction, he spoke via a regional broadcaster with a maximum audience of about 500,000 households in the south of England.
bookpage.com

Best Fiction of 2022

The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
Whiskey Riff

Shania Twain Says She “Felt Exploited” As A Young Singer: “I Didn’t Have A Choice… I Had To Wear My Femininity More Freely”

Shania Twain has a lot to look forward to these days. She has a new album on the way and a world tour kicking off next year, but she recently gave a very candid interview with the Sunday Times, sharing some of the struggles she went through as a young woman in the music industry. We all know and love her as the queen of pop country, but her life growing up in Canada was far from ideal. She grew up […] The post Shania Twain Says She “Felt Exploited” As A Young Singer: “I Didn’t Have A Choice… I Had To Wear My Femininity More Freely” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WASHINGTON STATE
Upworthy

Author Neil Gaiman hands a free history lesson to those attacking 'They/Them' pronouns

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 16, 2021. It has since been updated. For every fantasy author out there being a transphobe, there's another one being inclusive and calling out transphobia. While JK Rowling makes it a point to punch her transphobe card every two months on the bird site, Neil Gaiman is fighting the good fight. He was one of the 1,800 writers who signed an open letter declaring their support for trans and non-binary people in the wake of one of JK Rowling's transphobic rants. This week, Gaiman handed a free English lesson to a person who thought they had hit gold to weaken the argument of people using 'they/them' pronouns, reported God.DailyDot.
Jonathan Majors Strips Down as a Bodybuilder For New Movie "Magazine Dreams"

Jonathan Majors is stripping down for his next movie role. Before fans meet his boxing character Damian in "Creed III," the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" actor will star in a forthcoming drama where he plays an amateur bodybuilder. Directed by Elijah Bynum, "Magazine Dreams" finds Majors's character struggling to "find human connection as his relentless drive for recognition pushes him to the brink."
Upworthy

New author disheartened by book-signing event is comforted by famous authors sharing their worst moments

Choosing to be an author can be extremely rewarding and equally challenging. The most well-known authors right now have struggled earlier in their careers, to deal with publishers, advertisements and to gain more readers. Authors Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman and Jodi Picoult recently opened up about their underwhelming book signing events in response to a viral Twitter thread about another author's disappointing experience, reports The Independent.
