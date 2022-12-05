Read full article on original website
This season, women can be found simmering in patriarchal systems — and fighting back
'She Said,' 'God's Creatures,' 'The Wonder' are just a few of the many releases telling stories front-loaded with women who are navigating the male-dominated worlds they live in with an unwillingness to back down.
45 Years Ago: Did an Alien Called Vrillon Hack Into English TV?
It’s often remarked upon that when a greater being attempts to contact humanity, it chooses quiet backwater areas instead of going straight to the top. So it was when, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1977, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command took over TV airwaves to warn the world of the risk of its destruction, he spoke via a regional broadcaster with a maximum audience of about 500,000 households in the south of England.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
The 5 best fiction books of 2022, according to Bethanne Patrick
We asked our critics to pick their top books of 2022. Bethanne Patrick's five favorites include Celeste Ng's latest and newcomers that blew her away.
bookpage.com
Best Fiction of 2022
The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Shania Twain Says She “Felt Exploited” As A Young Singer: “I Didn’t Have A Choice… I Had To Wear My Femininity More Freely”
Shania Twain has a lot to look forward to these days. She has a new album on the way and a world tour kicking off next year, but she recently gave a very candid interview with the Sunday Times, sharing some of the struggles she went through as a young woman in the music industry. We all know and love her as the queen of pop country, but her life growing up in Canada was far from ideal. She grew up […] The post Shania Twain Says She “Felt Exploited” As A Young Singer: “I Didn’t Have A Choice… I Had To Wear My Femininity More Freely” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
"Emancipation" Director Antoine Fuqua Shared His Conversation With Producers About Releasing The Will Smith Movie After The Oscars Incident
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua revealed Apple or the producers never had any intention of the movie not coming out.
People On TikTok Are Saying Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Causes All Sorts Of Health Issues, So We Spoke To An Expert To Get The Truth
People on TikTok have claimed that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is causing painful periods, acne, hair loss, and exhaustion. So we spoke to a doctor who rebuffed many of these claims.
Upworthy
Author Neil Gaiman hands a free history lesson to those attacking 'They/Them' pronouns
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 16, 2021. It has since been updated. For every fantasy author out there being a transphobe, there's another one being inclusive and calling out transphobia. While JK Rowling makes it a point to punch her transphobe card every two months on the bird site, Neil Gaiman is fighting the good fight. He was one of the 1,800 writers who signed an open letter declaring their support for trans and non-binary people in the wake of one of JK Rowling's transphobic rants. This week, Gaiman handed a free English lesson to a person who thought they had hit gold to weaken the argument of people using 'they/them' pronouns, reported God.DailyDot.
‘Someone will get whipped – the white men’: the amazing period drama that rewrites stories of slavery
Part whodunnit, part queer romance tale, The Confessions of Frannie Langton is subverting the genre. Its writer and star explain a dark, twisted drama – and its route to murder
Paint him out: Katy Hessel’s retelling of art history is Waterstones book of the year
Hessel’s ‘beautifully written corrective’ The Story of Art Without Men is awarded alongside author of the year winner Bonnie Garmus for her book Lessons in Chemistry
brytfmonline.com
The movie “Emancipation” is entering into a new controversy, and it is not because of Will Smith
New controversy surrounds “Emancipation,” the new Apple TV+ movie with Will Smith based on the story of a black man who escapes from sadistic slave traders, crossing the swamps of Louisiana, infested with alligators and snakes, to find his freedom. he and his family. After involuntary media attention...
Jonathan Majors Strips Down as a Bodybuilder For New Movie "Magazine Dreams"
Jonathan Majors is stripping down for his next movie role. Before fans meet his boxing character Damian in "Creed III," the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" actor will star in a forthcoming drama where he plays an amateur bodybuilder. Directed by Elijah Bynum, "Magazine Dreams" finds Majors's character struggling to "find human connection as his relentless drive for recognition pushes him to the brink."
Zoe Saldaña Admitted How She Really Feels About Marvel's Intense Secrecy Around Their Scripts
"I really enjoy working with filmmakers that don't underestimate my intelligence."
wegotthiscovered.com
Renewed criticism of a tedious fantasy flop feels redundant when it already killed a franchise
You’d think that a franchise hauling in over $1.5 billion at the box office across three films makes for a wildly successful series, but that doesn’t tell the whole story behind the first failed attempt at turning The Chronicles of Narnia into a blockbuster Harry Potter-level phenomenon. Almost...
Art Spiegelman Discusses the Legacy of 'Maus' Amid 'Fascist' Book Bans
The award-winning cartoonist spoke with Newsweek about his books being banned in schools across the country and how that has impacted his art.
Upworthy
New author disheartened by book-signing event is comforted by famous authors sharing their worst moments
Choosing to be an author can be extremely rewarding and equally challenging. The most well-known authors right now have struggled earlier in their careers, to deal with publishers, advertisements and to gain more readers. Authors Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman and Jodi Picoult recently opened up about their underwhelming book signing events in response to a viral Twitter thread about another author's disappointing experience, reports The Independent.
‘We were hiding in plain sight’: the horrifying story of La Luz del Mundo
In Unveiled, a new docuseries, the devastating story of abuse within a Mexican church is pushed into the spotlight
