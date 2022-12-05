ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

T.O. Advising OBJ to Not Sign With Cowboys, Dak Prescott

During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Terrell Owens infamously cried over Tony Romo. "That's my quarterback!" Owens infamously exclaimed after a game in 2008. But these days the Hall-of-Fame receiver doesn't like sound like a fan of Dak Prescott, or a believer in his former team. It's not exactly akin to him disrespecting the Cowboys by celebrating on the mid-field star at Texas Stadium, but during a San Francisco radio interview Wednesday morning T.O. suggested that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shouldn't sign with the Cowboys.
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings 2nd Rounder Lands in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s hottest team, dismantling the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. And tweaking the roster for an inevitable playoff push in January, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones signed former Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Tuesday. Alexander last played for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Punishment Decision

If you watched the Colts-Cowboys game on Sunday night, you may have missed that Tony Pollard was the starting running back for the Cowboys. Usually, Ezekiel Elliott comes out with the starters when he's healthy before Pollard comes in but that was not the case in this one. Owner Jerry...
TexansDaily

Baker Mayfield Texans Waiver Claim? Here's Why Not

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are left searching for answers in hopes of improving their play at quarterback. Sunday afternoon, Kyle Allen had another appalling performance during the Texans' 27-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Coach Lovie Smith has expressed his desire for better production from...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy