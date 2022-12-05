Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Rental Scooters Expected to Return to Dallas In WeeksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Yardbarker
T.O. Advising OBJ to Not Sign With Cowboys, Dak Prescott
During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Terrell Owens infamously cried over Tony Romo. "That's my quarterback!" Owens infamously exclaimed after a game in 2008. But these days the Hall-of-Fame receiver doesn't like sound like a fan of Dak Prescott, or a believer in his former team. It's not exactly akin to him disrespecting the Cowboys by celebrating on the mid-field star at Texas Stadium, but during a San Francisco radio interview Wednesday morning T.O. suggested that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shouldn't sign with the Cowboys.
Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources
The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as their starter for Sunday's road game against the Cowboys, according to league sources.
Ex-Vikings 2nd Rounder Lands in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s hottest team, dismantling the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. And tweaking the roster for an inevitable playoff push in January, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones signed former Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Tuesday. Alexander last played for the...
Odell Beckham Jr.: Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence Boldly Asks, 'Circus' or 'Super Bowl'?
OBJ is "dramatic.'' And injured. And expensive. And somebody around here needs to give voice as to whether it's all worth it. Cowboys leader Tank Lawrence, to his credit, just did so.
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Tyron Smith Practicing: 'Good Day for the Dallas Cowboys!' Playing vs. Texans?
“Any time Tyron Smith is on the practice field,'' coach Mike McCarthy said, "it’s a good day for the Dallas Cowboys.”
Jerry Jones Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Punishment Decision
If you watched the Colts-Cowboys game on Sunday night, you may have missed that Tony Pollard was the starting running back for the Cowboys. Usually, Ezekiel Elliott comes out with the starters when he's healthy before Pollard comes in but that was not the case in this one. Owner Jerry...
Cowboys Officially Move Tyron Smith; All-Pro Back from Injury
Tyron Smith practicing today inside of his 21-day activation window and playing for the Cowboys against the Houston Texans on Sunday could be, we will suggest, scribbled in pencil.
Jerry Jones on Cowboys Signing OBJ: 'Not Close; No Timetable'
Jones and Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday will continue to discuss the possibility of the coveted receiver signing with Dallas.
Baker Mayfield Texans Waiver Claim? Here's Why Not
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are left searching for answers in hopes of improving their play at quarterback. Sunday afternoon, Kyle Allen had another appalling performance during the Texans' 27-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Coach Lovie Smith has expressed his desire for better production from...
Comments / 0