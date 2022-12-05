Read full article on original website
Prospective Family Event 1.23.22
Are you a family that is considering having your children attend Daniel Bagley ES for the 2023-24 school year? Please join principal, staff and parents at our school information session. You will get a tour of our school and learn about the varied program offerings for Daniel Bagley students. We will end the presentation with a Q&A session. Seattle Public Schools’ Student enrollment for all grades begins January 3rd, 2023.
School Meals
SPS students are offered three meal options (one hot and two cold) each school day. Breakfast and lunch will be served at no cost to those students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Additionally, Seattle Public Schools has several schools that will offer free meals (breakfast and lunch) for all students. See a list of schools that will offer free meals for all students.
