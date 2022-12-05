ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credit card skimmer found at 7-Eleven in York County

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A credit card skimming device was found at a 7-Eleven gas station in York County. On Dec. 2 at around 4:20 p.m., the Carroll Township Police Department was contacted by the 7-Eleven on the 300 block of Route 15 for a report of a credit card skimmer device.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Large Reward Offered In Nearly 30-Year-Old Double Homicide Case

>Large Reward Offered In Nearly 30-Year-Old Double Homicide Case. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Investigators are still looking for the person who killed a Perry County couple nearly 30 years ago. State Police are offering a five-thousand-dollar reward for information in the 1993 deaths of Lynne Marie Stansfield and Dale Gene Wolf. They were found shot to death in their burning home in Penn Township late in the night of December 6th or early the next morning. Anyone with information can contact police or anonymously call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Swift Arrest Made After Body Found In Maryland Apartment

A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cockeysville, authorities say. Officers initially responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Azayn Antrobus,...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
York police release statement about fatal shooting

YORK, Pa. — A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in York. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 100 block of South Belvidere Street. "York City police responded to the area of West Poplar St. and South Belvidere St. for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male who was unresponsive and appeared to have injuries from a gunshot," police said in a statement. "The victim was given medical aid but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Detectives were notified and are investigating."
YORK, PA
State police in Adams County searching for missing man

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Man killed in overnight central Pa. shooting

A 34-year-old man was shot dead in York overnight Wednesday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Pamela Gay said her office was called at 12:04 a.m. to the 100 block of South Belvidere Avenue, where the man was found dead with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced...
YORK, PA
Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police

Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Man survives central Pa. rollover crash, but dies after train hits him: state police

A Perry County man survived a Tuesday morning crash but was struck and killed by a train while standing on tracks beside his wrecked car, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 26-year-old Newport man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving too fast for icy road conditions around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Jeep hit an embankment and rolled several times, state police said.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Man shot and killed in York

YORK, Pa. — A man was shot and killed just after midnight in York. The York County Coroner's office said the shooting happened in the 100 block of South Belvidere Street. The victim was found deceased. The York City Police department is investigating the death as a homicide. WGAL...
YORK, PA
‘He was the chief’: Dauphin County DA speaks about police officer who allegedly stole guns, falsified time

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Halifax police chief Christopher Still was arrested last week after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office reported. Still was formally employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department as well as the Marysville Borough […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Thieves Leave Home Depot with 6K in LED Dimmer Switches

(York, PA) -- Authorities in York County say two men who robbed a Home Depot store picked unusual items to steal. They say the suspects entered the store on East Market in November and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than six-thousand-dollars. The two fled without paying and drove off in an SUV with Florida plates. Photos on the state's Crime Stoppers website show their faces, so police hope they can be identified.
YORK COUNTY, PA

