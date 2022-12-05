Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police asking for help identifying people in homicide investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police are working to identify the people and vehicle involved in a homicide investigation stemming from an incident that took place in Harrisburg in October. The homicide resulted in Jordan Allen’s death on Oct. 20, police say. According to police, Allen suffered multiple...
WGAL
Credit card skimmer found at 7-Eleven in York County
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A credit card skimming device was found at a 7-Eleven gas station in York County. On Dec. 2 at around 4:20 p.m., the Carroll Township Police Department was contacted by the 7-Eleven on the 300 block of Route 15 for a report of a credit card skimmer device.
Police: Barricade situation in Parkville caused by burglary
Baltimore County Police has confirmed that the barricade situation in Parkville was for a burglary suspect.
iheart.com
Large Reward Offered In Nearly 30-Year-Old Double Homicide Case
>Large Reward Offered In Nearly 30-Year-Old Double Homicide Case. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Investigators are still looking for the person who killed a Perry County couple nearly 30 years ago. State Police are offering a five-thousand-dollar reward for information in the 1993 deaths of Lynne Marie Stansfield and Dale Gene Wolf. They were found shot to death in their burning home in Penn Township late in the night of December 6th or early the next morning. Anyone with information can contact police or anonymously call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
Swift Arrest Made After Body Found In Maryland Apartment
A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cockeysville, authorities say. Officers initially responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Azayn Antrobus,...
Carlisle Police investigating suspected attempted child luring case
CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a suspected child luring attempt. It occurred Tuesday in the area of Factory Street and C Street in Carlisle, according to Carlisle Borough Police. The suspect vehicle was described as a small, green pickup truck driven by a white male,...
WGAL
York police release statement about fatal shooting
YORK, Pa. — A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in York. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 100 block of South Belvidere Street. "York City police responded to the area of West Poplar St. and South Belvidere St. for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male who was unresponsive and appeared to have injuries from a gunshot," police said in a statement. "The victim was given medical aid but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Detectives were notified and are investigating."
WGAL
Homicide trial starts for Lancaster County woman accused of killing husband
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The trial for a woman accused of killing her husband starts on Wednesday in Lancaster County. Police say Danielle Bewley shot and killed her husband, Mitchell Bewley, 27, in February of 2021. They say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the PNC bank...
Suspected downtown Harrisburg robber has been arrested: police
A man charged with robbing a downtown Harrisburg business last week was arrested after someone saw him in the area the next day, wearing the same clothes he allegedly wore during the robbery, police said. Robert L. Fitzcharles, 48, of Harrisburg, ran into a store Thursday on the 300 block...
WGAL
State police in Adams County searching for missing man
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
Man killed in overnight central Pa. shooting
A 34-year-old man was shot dead in York overnight Wednesday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Pamela Gay said her office was called at 12:04 a.m. to the 100 block of South Belvidere Avenue, where the man was found dead with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced...
Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police
Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Man arrested in Dauphin County months after allegedly fleeing police
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested in Dauphin County in October, months after he allegedly led police on a brief chase and was charged with fleeing and eluding among other charges, according to the Palmyra Borough Police Department. Palmyra Police say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on June 20, 2022, […]
Man survives central Pa. rollover crash, but dies after train hits him: state police
A Perry County man survived a Tuesday morning crash but was struck and killed by a train while standing on tracks beside his wrecked car, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 26-year-old Newport man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving too fast for icy road conditions around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Jeep hit an embankment and rolled several times, state police said.
WGAL
Man shot and killed in York
YORK, Pa. — A man was shot and killed just after midnight in York. The York County Coroner's office said the shooting happened in the 100 block of South Belvidere Street. The victim was found deceased. The York City Police department is investigating the death as a homicide. WGAL...
‘He was the chief’: Dauphin County DA speaks about police officer who allegedly stole guns, falsified time
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Halifax police chief Christopher Still was arrested last week after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office reported. Still was formally employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department as well as the Marysville Borough […]
WGAL
Camp Hill Police trying to ID person caught on camera fleeing crash scene
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill police are asking for the public's help to identify a person seen fleeing a crash scene. The crash happened Monday at the intersection of North 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. Police said the driver ran a red light and slammed into a Honda...
Inmate dies of cardiac arrest at detention center in Baltimore County
An inmate died Wednesday evening in the Baltimore County Department of Corrections according to police.
iheart.com
Thieves Leave Home Depot with 6K in LED Dimmer Switches
(York, PA) -- Authorities in York County say two men who robbed a Home Depot store picked unusual items to steal. They say the suspects entered the store on East Market in November and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than six-thousand-dollars. The two fled without paying and drove off in an SUV with Florida plates. Photos on the state's Crime Stoppers website show their faces, so police hope they can be identified.
