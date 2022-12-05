Read full article on original website
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
Employees Broach Returning to Work on Their Terms
Janet Pogue McLaurin, the global director of workplace research at Gensler, joined Cheddar News to break down findings from Gensler’s 2022 Workplace Survey. "People are saying that they really want the office in order to maximize their individual and team productivity," she said. "I think the office space really is a tool to be able to help people do their best work."
‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money
Workers are keeping their digital nomad lives a secret from their bosses. Some remote workers are playing hooky from their company’s homebase these days, and bosses are catching on. The pandemic challenged the idea that the office was an important fixture of the workplace as people working from home...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Fired startup CEO says he was tarnished as the 'LSD CEO' for accusing investors of anti-Asian bias, and now he's suing
Iterable, now led by its other Asian-American co-founder, pushed back on former CEO Justin Zhu's claims and said it has "zero tolerance" for racism.
Congress reportedly dropped a controversial media bill after Facebook threatened to remove news from its app in the US
Meta in a statement on Monday called the proposed bill "ill-judged," and said it was being forced "to pay for content other users don't want to see."
Elon Musk told Twitter employees they have to start working exclusively at the company's San Francisco headquarters
Musk sent an email to staff on Wednesday directing all employees who could "reasonably" be at the San Francisco headquarters to come in.
NBC Philadelphia
In the U.S., You Can Legally ‘Be Fired for Any Reason Or No Reason at All' — Here's Why
Tech companies have been making headlines lately for laying off hundreds and even thousands of employees. Twitter was the first, cutting hundreds of staff members overnight on November 3, and Meta followed suit, announcing it would cut more than 11,000. At the end of November, DoorDash announced it would lay off 1,250.
Service workers left in the lurch as Americans cut back on tipping
With lockdowns over and inflation rising, tips are shrinking in industries that depend on them – from gig work to restaurants
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is walking back on comments seemingly defending SBF — says 'nothing could be further from the truth'
Ackman tweeted he thought Sam Bankman-Fried was "telling the truth," in response to SBF's media interview with the NYT where he admitted to making mistakes but said he "did not ever try to commit fraud on anyone."
Ars Technica
Amazon sued by DC attorney general for deceiving customers who tipped drivers
Today, as Amazon dealt with a site-wide outage impacting thousands of customers, the District of Columbia attorney general, Karl Racine, filed a lawsuit against the online shopping giant for deceiving its customer base. In a press release, Racine said that Amazon still needs to pay for tricking DC consumers by “stealing” portions of their Amazon Flex delivery driver tips between 2016 and 2019 and “secretly” diverting millions to “reduce its own labor costs and increase profits.”
60 Of The Most Mind-Bogglingly Dumb Things People Really Said On The Internet In 2022
Yes, these people exist.
NBC Philadelphia
BuzzFeed to Cut 12% of Its Workforce
BuzzFeed on Tuesday announced plans to cut its workforce by nearly 12%, or around 180 staffers. The digital media company said the decision to lay off staff comes in response to challenging economic conditions. The company expects to cut most of the jobs by the end of the first quarter.
What's Behind AMC Stock’s Recent Double-Digit Surge
Skyrocketing volume, trading halts, and meme euphoria marked AMC's start to the month. AMC is set up for a short squeeze should strong buying forces continue. Looking ahead, new short sellers should be extremely cautious when betting against AMC - especially given the stock’s sky-high borrow fees. A Cheery...
Shoppers' returns are spiking to unprecedented levels — driving a $280 billion problem that's starting to backfire against them
US shoppers will return more than a quarter of what they buy this year. Retailers like Zara, L.L.Bean, and Amazon have solutions.
NBC Philadelphia
Just 8% of Americans Have a Positive View of Cryptocurrencies Now, CNBC Survey Finds
Eight percent of the American public have a positive view of cryptocurrencies, down from 19% in March, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey. Americans with a negative view of cryptocurrencies jumped to 43%, up from 25% in March, the survey showed. The All-America Economic survey was conducted Nov....
Elon Musk went to war — then made up — with Apple. Here's what happened.
Musk, the world's richest man and new Twitter owner, declared "war" with the world's biggest tech company: Apple.
NBC Philadelphia
Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft Awarded Pentagon Cloud Deal of Up to $9 Billion Combined
Of the four companies receiving cloud-computing contracts from the Pentagon, all of them had received requests for bids from the U.S. federal agency last year. At that time, the General Services Administration didn't expect that Oracle, a lesser player in the cloud-infrastructure business, would be able to meet the Pentagon's needs.
US labor officials say Apple violated the law by allegedly interrogating employees and holding mandatory meetings about unionization
The National Labor Relations Board said it will issue a formal complaint and schedule a hearing if Apple does not settle the charges.
