Cheddar News

Employees Broach Returning to Work on Their Terms

Janet Pogue McLaurin, the global director of workplace research at Gensler, joined Cheddar News to break down findings from Gensler’s 2022 Workplace Survey. "People are saying that they really want the office in order to maximize their individual and team productivity," she said. "I think the office space really is a tool to be able to help people do their best work."
BBC

US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US

Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Ars Technica

Amazon sued by DC attorney general for deceiving customers who tipped drivers

Today, as Amazon dealt with a site-wide outage impacting thousands of customers, the District of Columbia attorney general, Karl Racine, filed a lawsuit against the online shopping giant for deceiving its customer base. In a press release, Racine said that Amazon still needs to pay for tricking DC consumers by “stealing” portions of their Amazon Flex delivery driver tips between 2016 and 2019 and “secretly” diverting millions to “reduce its own labor costs and increase profits.”
NBC Philadelphia

BuzzFeed to Cut 12% of Its Workforce

BuzzFeed on Tuesday announced plans to cut its workforce by nearly 12%, or around 180 staffers. The digital media company said the decision to lay off staff comes in response to challenging economic conditions. The company expects to cut most of the jobs by the end of the first quarter.
MemeStockMaven

What's Behind AMC Stock’s Recent Double-Digit Surge

Skyrocketing volume, trading halts, and meme euphoria marked AMC's start to the month. AMC is set up for a short squeeze should strong buying forces continue. Looking ahead, new short sellers should be extremely cautious when betting against AMC - especially given the stock’s sky-high borrow fees. A Cheery...
NBC Philadelphia

Just 8% of Americans Have a Positive View of Cryptocurrencies Now, CNBC Survey Finds

Eight percent of the American public have a positive view of cryptocurrencies, down from 19% in March, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey. Americans with a negative view of cryptocurrencies jumped to 43%, up from 25% in March, the survey showed. The All-America Economic survey was conducted Nov....
NBC Philadelphia

Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft Awarded Pentagon Cloud Deal of Up to $9 Billion Combined

Of the four companies receiving cloud-computing contracts from the Pentagon, all of them had received requests for bids from the U.S. federal agency last year. At that time, the General Services Administration didn't expect that Oracle, a lesser player in the cloud-infrastructure business, would be able to meet the Pentagon's needs.

