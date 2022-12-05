Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Sooners Set For Crimson & Cardinal Classic in Tulsa
NORMAN – Oklahoma (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) and No. 9/8 Arkansas (8-1, 0-0 SEC) are set to clash in the Crimson & Cardinal Classic in Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center for the second consecutive season on Saturday, Dec. 10 at noon CT. Saturday's game against the Razorbacks will be...
Football World Reacts To The Surprising Oklahoma Transfer
Last year tight end Austin Stogner was one of several Oklahoma offensive players who went into the transfer portal for the 2022 season. But after a year at South Carolina, Stogner has made a surprise decision. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Stogner announced that he is returning to Oklahoma for...
OU Head Volleyball Coach Gray-Walton Resigns
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione announced Thursday that head volleyball coach Lindsey Gray-Walton has resigned. Gray-Walton coached the Sooners to a 65-64 record over the last five seasons and led them to the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the program's first such appearance since 2014.
Sooners Pull Away in Second Half to Beat Kansas City
Oklahoma's men's basketball team shot 67 percent from the field in the second half to pull away and beat Kansas City 75-53 on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
Another Oklahoma DL Enters Transfer Portal
The Sooners' busy week of departures in the portal continues with another loss on the defensive line.
Wilson Earns AVCA Southwest All-Region Honors
NORMAN – A sophomore opposite and outside hitter on the Oklahoma volleyball team, Megan Wilson was named to the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Southwest All-Region Team on Tuesday. Under head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton, the Sooners have garnered 12 total AVCA All-Region honors, including eight AVCA All-Region Team...
Roy Williams Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS — Former University of Oklahoma defensive back Roy Williams was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday night during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner at the Bellagio Hotel. Williams was part of a class of 18 former players and three coaches inducted into the College Hall of Fame.
earnthenecklace.com
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
WIBW
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
WIBW
Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
kansascitymag.com
Four great Kansas City non-restaurants
Our definition of a restaurant for the purposes of our top 40 list is a place where you can sit and eat comfortably that maintains regular hours at least a few days per week. Here are a few spots that have great food but didn’t meet that criteria. •...
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
okcfox.com
OSDE files to revoke license of MPS teacher after inappropriate Snapchats with student
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore Public Schools (MPS) teacher and coach is facing the revocation of his teaching license after the district was made aware of his Snapchat communications with an 8th grade student. Coach and teacher at Central Junior High School, Nicholas Garrison, submitted his resignation on...
