COLLINSVILLE - Four players - Jake Wilkinson, Jamorie Wysinger, Zach Chambers and Adam Rimar -vscored in double figures as Collinsville held Belleville West to two points in the second quarter and gradually pulled away in the second half to take a 60-37 win over the Maroons in the Kahoks' home opener Tuesday night at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO