ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield Township, MI

Garfield Township Puts Grand Traverse Metro Fire in the Hot Seat, Seeking to Hire Consultant

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

The Grand Traverse Metro Fire Authority includes three townships, but one of them wants to look at some possible changes.

GT Metro includes Garfield, East Bay, and Acme townships. But Garfield Township is putting some heat on Metro Fire. Garfield Township is looking at ways to improve its relationship with Grand Traverse Metro.

Township Supervisor Chuck Korn says, “I think we’re really examining the partnership. We’re not, I would say not entirely happy with the organization. But we’d like to see what our options are and what makes sense for us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ff131_0jYM427U00

They are not looking to leave the fire authority, at least not yet. But the township is hoping things will change. Garfield has been a part of the current structure since 2008. But at a recent board meeting it was suggested that Garfield withdraw completely from GT Metro. That idea was shot down by the board. But they came up with a Plan B. Instead, the township will hire a consultant to look at efficiencies and see if there are ways to make the partnership better.

“There had been a lot of talk. I just wanted to have the discussion in public and get it out there. The board decided not to leave,” Korn says. “The board has deemed that it would be a good idea to have a consultant come in now. Look at what we have now, look at what our options could be. And look at some recommendations for us.”

Korn says a one-size fits all approach may not be in Garfield Township’s best interests. “The communities are different. Acme is small a rural. East Bay is big and very spread out. Garfield tends to be more compact and urban. So there’s some different approaches (that are taken to firefighting and emergency services.” According to Korn, current population estimates put Acme Township at 4,501; East Bay Township at 11,716; and Garfield Township at 19,743.

Metro Fire Chief Pat Parker says, “This was kind of a vision that was seen back in 1980 when we became the Metro Fire Department. That we need to come together, look for efficiencies, look for economies of scale, and do this together.” Parker says although Garfield is growing rapidly, the three townships are similar. “We’re probably the biggest fire department north of Grand Rapids. But we’ve got a lot of population. We have a lot of commercial, we have a lot of industrial up here. We have all these lakes and rivers and that we’ve geared up to be able to handle water rescues, river rescues. Those types of things. Who’s going to handle hazmat calls? Who’s going to handle confined space calls, trench rescue calls?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IYL0_0jYM427U00

“Garfield is more of a suburban area. Meaning that they’re big. There’s a lot going on. Lot of people move in. Their population grew in the census,” Parker says. Garfield contributes to about half of the Metro Fire budget, but represents a solid majority of the workload. “We’ve geared ourselves up, we’ve staffed, we’ve trained to handle these types of calls in Garfield, East Bay, and Acme,” he says. “Combined, we can pull it off. We’re about a $5.5 million budget. Big budget. Garfield’s portion of that is $2.8 million. So it’s significant. Garfield Township pays about 49% of our budget but they usually, month-to-month, are over 70% of our resources. Meaning the calls, meaning our fire prevention people are in Garfield 70%. I think we’re bringing value to the table.”

Garfield also considered leaving about four years ago during a dispute over the bylaws of the partnership. But the bylaws were changed and Garfield stayed put.

Now, the Chief says he welcomes additional input. “I fully support the consultant. I would love to hear what they see and find and maybe there’s ways out here we can do things better and more efficiently,” Parker says. “In the end, I think they’re going to find we’re a pretty well-run, efficient, customer-focused fire department now.”

Township board members will look at hiring a consultant in the new year. That consultant will then begin the process of evaluating the partnership with GT Metro.

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Sugar Island Ferry suffers structural damage, large vehicles prohibited

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Sugar Islander II suffered structural damage on its bow following a "high wind event," according to a post made by Sugar Island Ferry. Due to the damage large vehicles such as semi-trucks, delivery trucks and construction vehicles are prohibited from the ferry for...
9&10 News

Traverse City Armory Undergoing Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Work

Michigan’s Army National Guard bases are spending millions to make improvements, aimed at improving conditions for the women who serve. The multi-million dollar makeovers are coming to 35 armories across the state, and next on the list is Traverse City. The state budget for 2023 sets aside $100 million in funds (half each from both federal and state sources) to modernize local facilities.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

Northern Michigan deputies rescue injured owl from highway after collision with vehicle

BEULAH, MI – A barred owl was rescued from a Northern Michigan highway after a collision with a vehicle left it injured Monday morning, Dec. 5, in Beulah, police said. The female owl is now in the care of North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen where she is being treated for her injuries, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Staff is hopeful that she will make a full recovery and be returned to the wild.
BEULAH, MI
Detroit News

Nessel warns against recount disruptions after report from Jackson County

Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel warned recount observers and participants Wednesday against causing disruptions during a statewide recount of Proposals 2 and 3, citing disruptions and concerns at two recounts in Ingham and Jackson counties. Nessel's office had been receiving reports of "threatening behavior and interference" at some...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

What’s Happening In Northern Michigan: Spreading Cheer with Holiday Events

Looking for some winter activities? Erin Murphey from West Michigan Tourist Association has details on what family fun you can have. Santa Claus is headed to Northern Michigan! Head to Mackinaw City this weekend to check out Christmas in the City, a Mackinaw Tradition since 1882. On Friday, December 9th, you can catch the Christmas Parade of Lights & Annual Tree Lighting starting at 6pm. The parade will process along Central Avenue and visitors will be able to also enjoy cookies & cocoa, a visit with Santa, and carols as you countdown to the lighting of the tree! Then on Saturday, December 10th, enjoy a delicious Breakfast with Santa at Audie’s Restaurant from 9-11:00 am – yum! Both of these great events are sponsored by the Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce, and additional details can be found on their website.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
WNEM

11 counties receive $7.4M grant for park upgrades

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Several counties throughout the state will be awarded grant money to make park upgrades. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced a combined $7.4 million Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants will be awarded to 13 recommended community parks, trails, and sports facilities, along with a state lock and dam.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Police respond to an armed robbery at Meijer in Bath Township

BATH TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Officers from Bath Township Police, Clinton County Sheriffs, and DeWitt Township Police responded to Meijer in Bath Township to handle a report of an armed robbery/ retail fraud. This incident happened on Monday around 8:05 p.m. Meijer’s loss and prevention team attempted to stop the...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police recover $300K worth of stolen vehicles, trailers from theft ring

MARSHALL, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police found about $300,000 worth of stolen vehicles and trailers from a theft ring on the southwest side of the state. On Tuesday, investigators searched a property in the 10000 block of Welburn Road in Cass County's Newberg Township and two properties in the 51000 block of Lang Road in St. Joseph County's Park Township. Both counties are on the Michigan-Indiana border.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Bill Marsh Dealership Partners with Toys for Tots for the Holidays

Local businesses are continuing the tradition of giving with Toys for Tots. Bill Marsh Dealership have supported Toys for Tots for 25 consecutive years. Cooperation between the two has given the ability for Northern Michigan families to have a Christmas, and the most critical time to donate is between now and next week.
wastetodaymagazine.com

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy