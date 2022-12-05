The food world darling Belcampo Meat Co. unraveled quickly last year when it came to light that the sustainable farm-to-table company was anything but, passing off other companies’ meats as its own. That led the California-based butchers to largely shutter in October 2021. But the company’s problems extend far beyond mislabeling. The US Department of Agriculture is currently investigating Belcampo, according to a new report from the San Francisco Chronicle. Documents obtained by the newspaper detail a processing plant rife with concerning sanitation issues, from mold growing on pallets to meat products giving off a “foul smell.” While the USDA would not...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO