Texas State

Robb Report

Disgraced Premium Meat Purveyor Belcampo Is Now Being Investigated by the USDA

The food world darling Belcampo Meat Co. unraveled quickly last year when it came to light that the sustainable farm-to-table company was anything but, passing off other companies’ meats as its own. That led the California-based butchers to largely shutter in October 2021. But the company’s problems extend far beyond mislabeling. The US Department of Agriculture is currently investigating Belcampo, according to a new report from the San Francisco Chronicle. Documents obtained by the newspaper detail a processing plant rife with concerning sanitation issues, from mold growing on pallets to meat products giving off a “foul smell.” While the USDA would not...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSN News

Lawmakers push for funding to upgrade military bases

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers work to pass a military spending package, some are pushing for more funding for military bases which they say are in desperate need of updating. Between outdated barracks, decaying training facilities, and deteriorating childcare centers, some senators say U.S. military bases are in bad shape. “We have long neglected the […]
WASHINGTON STATE

