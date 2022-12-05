Read full article on original website
Related
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout now part of a deal himself
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who returned to Moscow after a swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner, is widely known outside the country as the "Merchant of Death" who fueled some of the world's worst conflicts
Disgraced Premium Meat Purveyor Belcampo Is Now Being Investigated by the USDA
The food world darling Belcampo Meat Co. unraveled quickly last year when it came to light that the sustainable farm-to-table company was anything but, passing off other companies’ meats as its own. That led the California-based butchers to largely shutter in October 2021. But the company’s problems extend far beyond mislabeling. The US Department of Agriculture is currently investigating Belcampo, according to a new report from the San Francisco Chronicle. Documents obtained by the newspaper detail a processing plant rife with concerning sanitation issues, from mold growing on pallets to meat products giving off a “foul smell.” While the USDA would not...
Yellen, Malerba become 1st female pair to sign U.S. currency
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Treasurer Lynn Malerba mark a milestone in U.S. history with the nation's first currency signed by two women.
Lawmakers push for funding to upgrade military bases
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers work to pass a military spending package, some are pushing for more funding for military bases which they say are in desperate need of updating. Between outdated barracks, decaying training facilities, and deteriorating childcare centers, some senators say U.S. military bases are in bad shape. “We have long neglected the […]
Comments / 0