clarendonlive.com
Lions to distribute toys at HISD Monday
The Clarendon Lions Club will distribute toys to Hedley elementary students next Monday. The new “Toys for Joy” drive will give one toy to every elementary school aged student in Clarendon and Hedley elementary schools. The response from the public has been amazing, and the Lions are looking...
clarendonlive.com
Chamber names first winner, second drawing Dec. 9
The first drawing is in the books, but there are still three drawings totaling $450 in Christmas Cash available for holiday shoppers to win in Clarendon. Michelle Dupuy was the first $100 winner drawn by the Clarendon Chamber of Commerce last Friday during its “Shop Small Big Christmas” promotion.
clarendonlive.com
Blazing a New Trail: Mills, Eugea area’s first female Eagle Scouts
Two members of Clarendon’s Scouts BSA Troop 4433 were recognized for making history last Saturday by becoming the first local girls to become Eagle Scouts. Evelyn Mills and Kacie Eugea formally received the BSA’s highest award during a Court of Honor Saturday, December 3, at the Bairfield Activity Center.
clarendonlive.com
Six Hedley Owls named first team All-District
Six Hedley Owls have been named to the first team District 1-A All-District for football. Senior Cody Bond made the offensive and defensive teams at tight end and cornerback, and junior Saul Carreon also made both teams at spread center and nose guard. Senior Iziak Weatherread was also on both teams at running back and defensive lineman.
