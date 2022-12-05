ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Violence and sabotage will not be tolerated': Gov. Cooper addresses Moore County substation attacks

whqr.org

Repairs complete on Moore County substations, power restored

Duke Energy on Wednesday morning finished repairing and testing two electrical substations in Moore County that were damaged by gunfire Saturday. The company says just over 10,000 customers remained without power as of midday, and those were expected to be brought back online over the afternoon and evening. The substations...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

After Moore County sabotage, how secure is N.C.’s power grid?

As 35,000 residents of Moore County remain without power, questions are being raised about what lawmakers in the General Assembly could do next year to address physical sabotage of the power grid or cyber-attacks. Recent reports have confirmed a rising number of attacks on power-grid infrastructure across the country. Downtown...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Power expected to be restored Wednesday in Moore County, officials say

Moore County residents should expect to see power restored by Wednesday, a Duke Energy spokesperson said Tuesday. The county’s public schools are hoping to return to normal operations by Friday. “We've had a good day, we've worked hard, we've gotten some good progress done,” said Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Moore County investigators have applied for search warrants in substation shootings

Investigators working to uncover who shot up two electrical substations in Moore County, N.C. have now applied for multiple search warrants. Forty-five thousand customers — representing nearly all residents in Moore County — lost power Saturday night shortly after 7 p.m. when one or more individuals used firearms to attack the substations. Most residents went nearly four days without power, facing temperatures as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

EDITORIAL: Domestic terrorism and law enforcement on Moore County

Surely everyone in North Carolina knows that two substations in Moore County, just outside Fort Bragg, were damaged by gunfire on Saturday, wiping out electricity for about half of the 100,000 or so county residents. Surely everyone knows that a woman named Emily Rainey, who led a protest against a...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina power grid attack: Crews work to restore power as authorities investigate

Power is expected to be restored by Thursday after a firearm attack on the power grid last weekend left more than 30,000 homes in a North Carolina county without electricity. Gov. Roy Cooper provided the update on Moore County on Tuesday, adding, “I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” including those who are trying to stay warm with temperatures as low as the mid-40s, and struggling to find necessary items like food and fuel amid store closures and dealing with medical needs.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
newsnationnow.com

North Carolina vandals ‘knew right where to shoot’: Official

(NewsNation) — A Moore County official says those responsible for shooting at two power substations in North Carolina “knew right where to shoot.”. Authorities say the targeted attack on the substations is under investigation by the FBI. The outages have left thousands of people in the dark. Nick...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

