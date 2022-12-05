'Violence and sabotage will not be tolerated': Gov. Cooper addresses Moore County substation attacks

Read full article on original website
Moore County Schools to remain closed for next 2 days as power slowly coming back on
Moore County Schools said Tuesday afternoon that no classes will be held Wednesday or Thursday. A determination for Friday will be announced by Thursday.
whqr.org
Repairs complete on Moore County substations, power restored
Duke Energy on Wednesday morning finished repairing and testing two electrical substations in Moore County that were damaged by gunfire Saturday. The company says just over 10,000 customers remained without power as of midday, and those were expected to be brought back online over the afternoon and evening. The substations...
carolinajournal.com
After Moore County sabotage, how secure is N.C.’s power grid?
As 35,000 residents of Moore County remain without power, questions are being raised about what lawmakers in the General Assembly could do next year to address physical sabotage of the power grid or cyber-attacks. Recent reports have confirmed a rising number of attacks on power-grid infrastructure across the country. Downtown...
whqr.org
Power expected to be restored Wednesday in Moore County, officials say
Moore County residents should expect to see power restored by Wednesday, a Duke Energy spokesperson said Tuesday. The county’s public schools are hoping to return to normal operations by Friday. “We've had a good day, we've worked hard, we've gotten some good progress done,” said Duke Energy Spokesperson Jeff...
whqr.org
Moore County investigators have applied for search warrants in substation shootings
Investigators working to uncover who shot up two electrical substations in Moore County, N.C. have now applied for multiple search warrants. Forty-five thousand customers — representing nearly all residents in Moore County — lost power Saturday night shortly after 7 p.m. when one or more individuals used firearms to attack the substations. Most residents went nearly four days without power, facing temperatures as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit.
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
triad-city-beat.com
EDITORIAL: Domestic terrorism and law enforcement on Moore County
Surely everyone in North Carolina knows that two substations in Moore County, just outside Fort Bragg, were damaged by gunfire on Saturday, wiping out electricity for about half of the 100,000 or so county residents. Surely everyone knows that a woman named Emily Rainey, who led a protest against a...
WFAE.org
Thousands get power back, but many more will be in the dark for days in Moore County, NC
Duke Energy says about 7,000 customers in Moore County, North Carolina, got power back overnight after someone shot critical equipment at two substations over the weekend. But Duke spokesman Jeff Brooks said 38,000 customers were still without power as of Monday morning. "We could see some more customers coming on...
North Carolina power grid attack: Crews work to restore power as authorities investigate
Power is expected to be restored by Thursday after a firearm attack on the power grid last weekend left more than 30,000 homes in a North Carolina county without electricity. Gov. Roy Cooper provided the update on Moore County on Tuesday, adding, “I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” including those who are trying to stay warm with temperatures as low as the mid-40s, and struggling to find necessary items like food and fuel amid store closures and dealing with medical needs.
Power grid attack: Duke Energy previously fined for security violations, report alleges
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Amid a power grid attack in North Carolina, Channel 9 has uncovered a report alleging Duke Energy was fined $10 million over security violations in the past decade. Two substations in Moore County were attacked Saturday night, leaving families, businesses and schools in the dark...
newsnationnow.com
North Carolina vandals ‘knew right where to shoot’: Official
(NewsNation) — A Moore County official says those responsible for shooting at two power substations in North Carolina “knew right where to shoot.”. Authorities say the targeted attack on the substations is under investigation by the FBI. The outages have left thousands of people in the dark. Nick...
Power outages could last days after shootings at substations
Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act, causing damage that could take days to repair and leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity, authorities said. In response to ongoing outages, which began just after 7...
NC families seek shelter from cold amid power outages caused by substation attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Crews are working to restore power at two substations in eastern North Carolina after they were sabotaged by gunfire in what Gov. Roy Cooper called an “attack that damaged an entire community.”. The incident, which happened Saturday night, is being investigated as a criminal...
State of Emergency declared, FBI investigating power grid attack in Moore County, sheriff says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A state of emergency has been declared after the electrical power grid was “intentionally attacked” causing a major power outage in Moore County. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office confirmed those details in a news conference Sunday evening. More than 34,000 people in...
triad-city-beat.com
Destruction of Moore County substations carry steep penalties, especially if linked to domestic terrorism
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 5. Story by Lisa Sorg. Those responsible for shooting up two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, cutting off electricity to more than 40,000 people, could face decades in prison if apprehended and convicted. Destroying or conspiring to destroy...
