Kentucky State

wdrb.com

Emergency room wait times increase as flu cases rise across Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you find yourself in need of emergency care, you'll likely have to wait. Wait times at emergency rooms across the area are increasing. But some places, like Norton Health Care, offer an online urgent care option patients can access without leaving the comfort of their homes.
thelevisalazer.com

BIG SANDY HEALTHCARE LOST $2.08 MILLION LAWSUIT FOR MALPRACTICE INVOLVING FEDERALLY QUALIFIED HEALTH CENTERS

Taxpayers pay malpractice awards involving federally qualified health centers; in Kentucky, $7.7 million was paid in 2018-2021. Kentucky Health NewsFederally qualified health centers, or FQHCs, are very important parts of the health-care delivery system for the poor in Kentucky, largely because they can’t turn anyone away and charge patients based on their income. In return, they get an annual grant and higher reimbursements from Medicaid and Medicare — and, for the vast majority of clinics, financial immunity from malpractice lawsuits.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Hoosiers voice dissatisfaction with state government, approval of abortion in survey

(The Center Square) – Most Hoosier disapprove of the job the Indiana Legislature is doing, and fewer than half approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s performance, according to a nonpartisan, statewide poll of adults recently released, while an overwhelming majority favor the availability of abortion in at least some cases. The 2022 Hoosier Survey, coproduced by Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs, sounded out Hoosier opinion on several matters of state and national concern. Six hundred adults were included in...
INDIANA STATE
wfmynews2.com

Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities. Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky renters rally for protections, new tenants bill of rights

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Community members concerned about rising rent and affordable housing are taking their concerns about conditions to the city’s leaders. Marching for change, a group advocating for renters around the state took their concerns about housing in Lexington right to the steps of city hall. Leading...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Baptist Health names new CFO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rick Carrico is returning to his hometown to take the position of chief financial officer for Baptist Health, Kentucky’s largest health system. He will be replacing Steve Oglesby, who will be retiring after nearly 30 years of service. Oglesby opted for early retirement to spend more time with his family and perform more volunteer work.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

REAL ID deadline extended, governor says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID Act enforcement deadline by two years. The new enforcement date is now May 7, 2025. It was originally May 3, 2023. The governor said the deadline extension offers Kentuckians more time to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Family of child who drowned sues Kentucky children's home

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy found drowned in the Ohio River is suing a Kentucky children's home and state officials for negligence. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky on June 4. His body was found a few hours...
KENTUCKY STATE
