Hawaii’s new Gov. Green aims to end tax on food, medication
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green took the oath of office on Monday and immediately vowed to address homelessness and housing, and ask the Legislature to help eliminate the state’s tax on food and medication. Green said in his inaugural address that he wanted to get rid...
Rep. Vicky Hartzler tears up asking Congress to vote against marriage equality protections
The House of Representatives passed federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage with bipartisan support. The bill passed in the Senate last week. Missouri Representative Vicky Hartzler was emotional as she asked reps to vote ‘no.’
Sen. Brown leads push to restore Child Tax Credit before end of the session
Sen. Sherrod Brown leads push to restore Child Tax Credit and the monthly payments to parents before the end of the session.
NotedDC — What’s in and out of the House defense bill
NotedDC is a newsletter looking at the politics, policy and people behind the stories in Washington. Sign up here or in the box below. Lawmakers from both parties have wrangled over what to include or omit from the annual defense policy bill, considered a must-pass piece of legislation by year’s end. The House passed its version of…
Congress makes last-minute push for bipartisan immigration reform
A bipartisan group of lawmakers is making a last-minute push for an immigration reform bill. While advocates say comprehensive immigration reform would also help solve labor shortages, getting enough Senate votes is an uphill battle.
Moore v. Harper: What is it, what’s happening now and why is it important?
Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina case currently being argued in the U.S. Supreme Court, would give state legislatures power over elections laws and congressional maps. Here’s what the case could mean for future elections.
