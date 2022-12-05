Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company she worked for over a period of six years. According to Sumter County Deputies, warrants state that 44 year old Maris Bourdeau was working as an officer manager at an area business where authorities say she was pocketing money for personal expenses.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO