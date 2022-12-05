ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Person shot in Florence County, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being shot early Thursday in the Pee Dee. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta. Nunn added the victim had non-life-threatening...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Co. arrests man accused of possession of drugs, stolen gun

Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of possession of drugs and a stolen gun. According to warrants, 33 year old Luke Taylor was pulled over during a routine traffic stop after authorities claim he disregarded a light at a busy intersection. While he was pulled over by deputies, officials say they could smell a strong scent of marijuana coming from the car.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

SC State lockdown lifted, police investigating gun spotting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State held a conference Thursday afternoon updating the community on the lockdown. An employee noticed the man carrying what appeared to be a weapon onto campus. Campus authorities were notified and the lockdown went into effect. Investigators determined the rifle-shaped object was a wooden prop...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Woman accused of defrauding employer out of thousands arrested

Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company she worked for over a period of six years. According to Sumter County Deputies, warrants state that 44 year old Maris Bourdeau was working as an officer manager at an area business where authorities say she was pocketing money for personal expenses.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands woman charged in church burglaries

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept., a Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items from four different churches in the area. Investigators say Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary as well as unlawful conduct toward a child. According...
GILBERT, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg authorities charge two suspects in murder case

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced two suspects have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in his yard. Investigators say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on Nov. 29 after a deceased male was reported. The victim was believed to have been shot the previous night.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Man wanted in connection with Sumter County shooting incident

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police have identified and are searching for man involved in a shooting incident last month. Officials said Terrance Demetrius Hall, 43, of Lugoff, is wanted on attempted murder charges. On Friday, November 11, police were called around midnight to a home on Althea Circle in...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

SLED charges man, caught on camera, with pushing vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Richland county man with Assault/Assault and Battery 3rd degree. According to an incident report, a direct support professional for the center, Michael Robert Short, "did push the victim causing them to fall backwards on the floor." The report goes on to say that it was a vulnerable adult who was injured.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Former employee at Midlands Regional Center charged with assault & battery

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Michael Robert Short, 56, on Tuesday with assault & battery 3rd degree. The charges resulted from a request to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. According to the arrest warrant, Short was working as a...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police: missing 17 year-old safely located

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department says they safely located previously missing 17 year-old Jermeisha Williams. Authorities say Williams was reported missing after being dropped off at 9 a.m. Thursday at her school. At the time of her disappearance she was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a black shirt,...
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy