Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Person shot in Florence County, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being shot early Thursday in the Pee Dee. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta. Nunn added the victim had non-life-threatening...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Co. arrests man accused of possession of drugs, stolen gun
Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of possession of drugs and a stolen gun. According to warrants, 33 year old Luke Taylor was pulled over during a routine traffic stop after authorities claim he disregarded a light at a busy intersection. While he was pulled over by deputies, officials say they could smell a strong scent of marijuana coming from the car.
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield officials charge man with attempted murder following shooting incident
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office announced 42 year-old Robert C. Coffey has been charged with Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Authorities say Coffey was arrested following an incident on Dec. 3 in Winnsboro when he held a...
wach.com
Investigations continue into several unsolved fatal hit-and-runs in Midlands area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Highway Patrol says it's continuing to investigate several unsolved hit-and runs, and are seeking the public's help in solving three separate cases from the last 6 years. The earliest fatal hit-and-run happened on May 7, 2016 in Calhoun County near the 134 mile...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw County Sheriff releases statement on Wateree Hydro Station incident
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Dec. 7 near the Duke Energy Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway. In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Sheriff Lee Boan says, “We currently have no evidence leading us to...
WRDW-TV
SC State lockdown lifted, police investigating gun spotting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State held a conference Thursday afternoon updating the community on the lockdown. An employee noticed the man carrying what appeared to be a weapon onto campus. Campus authorities were notified and the lockdown went into effect. Investigators determined the rifle-shaped object was a wooden prop...
abccolumbia.com
Woman accused of defrauding employer out of thousands arrested
Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company she worked for over a period of six years. According to Sumter County Deputies, warrants state that 44 year old Maris Bourdeau was working as an officer manager at an area business where authorities say she was pocketing money for personal expenses.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands woman charged in church burglaries
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept., a Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items from four different churches in the area. Investigators say Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary as well as unlawful conduct toward a child. According...
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for man accused of burglary on Augusta Road
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of stealing. According to the police, the man stole over $3,000 worth of items from a property on Augusta Road. The incident occurred on November 11, 2022. Police are asking...
3 juveniles detained on attempted murder charges in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Lake City juveniles were detained in connection with two November shooting incidents, according to the Lake City Police Department. The three were detained on Nov. 30 and each was charged with two counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault and battery by a mob, LCPD said. According to police, […]
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg authorities charge two suspects in murder case
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced two suspects have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in his yard. Investigators say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on Nov. 29 after a deceased male was reported. The victim was believed to have been shot the previous night.
Lexington shooting investigation continues, police ask public for information
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a shooting at an apartment back in October. Police say the shooting happened on October 9, 2022, at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main Street in Lexington. Investigators say they...
WIS-TV
Man wanted in connection with Sumter County shooting incident
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police have identified and are searching for man involved in a shooting incident last month. Officials said Terrance Demetrius Hall, 43, of Lugoff, is wanted on attempted murder charges. On Friday, November 11, police were called around midnight to a home on Althea Circle in...
SLED charges man, caught on camera, with pushing vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Richland county man with Assault/Assault and Battery 3rd degree. According to an incident report, a direct support professional for the center, Michael Robert Short, "did push the victim causing them to fall backwards on the floor." The report goes on to say that it was a vulnerable adult who was injured.
wpde.com
Man's death ruled accidental during Darlington Co. coroner inquest
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee conducted an inquest into the death of 30-year-old Tyler Bailey Tuesday night. A jury ruled his death an accident. Hardee said Bailey passed away on July 24 following a shooting on Hunt Drive in Darlington County. During the inquisition,...
coladaily.com
Former employee at Midlands Regional Center charged with assault & battery
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Michael Robert Short, 56, on Tuesday with assault & battery 3rd degree. The charges resulted from a request to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. According to the arrest warrant, Short was working as a...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: missing 17 year-old safely located
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department says they safely located previously missing 17 year-old Jermeisha Williams. Authorities say Williams was reported missing after being dropped off at 9 a.m. Thursday at her school. At the time of her disappearance she was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a black shirt,...
FBI investigating shots fired near Midlands Hydro Plant
The FBI and other agencies are investigating reports of gunfire Wednesday night, near the Wateree Hydro Station near Ridgeway, just northeast of Columbia.
Comments / 0