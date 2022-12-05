ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
hypebeast.com

Rumors Claim Cristiano Ronaldo Signed $525 Million USD 2.5-Year Deal With Al-Nassr FC

Ahead of Portugal’s Round of 16 game against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports noting a potential contract signing by Cristiano Ronaldo have surfaced. Building on unconfirmed information from José Félix Díaz of Marca, the 37-year-old soccer icon is believed to have signed with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr Football Club.
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Daily Mail

Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Vice

France Officially Bans People From Owning Themselves by Flying Instead of Taking Fast, Convenient Trains

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. France can officially ban commercial flights along three corridors after getting European Commission approval on Friday, according to various press reports. The country is also pursuing measures to limit the usage of private jets in the country which are far more polluting on a per-passenger basis than commercial planes.
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
The Associated Press

Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal’s game against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo’s attitude in the last match. Goncalo Ramos was listed in the...

