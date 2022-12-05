ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Amarillo police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue area. According to officials, on Saturday December 3, at 6:45 p.m., Amarillo police were called at Cimmaron Avenue area on an attempted child abduction. The victim was approached by an...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Heat maps allow the Amarillo Police Department to narrow gun violence down to 3 neighborhoods

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say 60 percent of gun violence takes place in residential areas, and the majority takes place in north Amarillo. “In Amarillo specifically most of the gun violence is really concentrated in about three neighborhoods. It’s Eastridge, it’s the North Heights and it’s San Jacinto,” says West Texas A&M University Instructor of Criminal Justice Jeanette Arpero.
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas man plots to blow up high school, faces possible life sentence

AMARILLO, Texas— Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, of Amarillo, pleaded guilty to a Weapons of Mass Destruction charge on Monday, according to a press release from the US Department of Justice. The press release also said Salmanzadeh ‘privately’ plotted to blow up a high school, later identified as Tascosa High School....
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on ‘murder’ charge in Potter County after alleged August incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, the Potter County District Court has indicted a man after alleging that he killed another man with a hammer back in August. According to an indictment, obtained by MyHighPlains.com and filed by Potter County District Court officials on Dec. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

3 teen sisters dead after crash in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials are investigating a deadly crash involving three teen sisters. According to officials, last night at around 7:20 p.m., officials were called to a single car rollover on RM 1319, two miles northwest of Borger. The report states that the driver, 18-year-old Madison Harris,...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Randall County Sheriff’s Office presents Lifesaving Award Ceremony

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office presented nine members of their staff with the Lifesaving award during their quarterly award ceremony. The honor comes after staff members went above and beyond the call of duty and provided life-saving responses to members of the community. “It’s very important to me to recognize […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KFDA

TxDOT crews working on traffic switch US 87 in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on a traffic switch starting today, Dec. 8, on US 87/US 287 in Moore County. The Phase 2 construction area begins at Walmart and runs north to 14th Street in Dumas. Crews will need to close the two front driveways to Walmart.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to ‘Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A California man living in Texas was recently sentenced in Amarillo Federal Court for a charge of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court. On Tuesday, according to documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Robert […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo zoo opens winter camp registration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for the Amarillo Zoo’s winter camp is now open. The camp will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The camp is available for ages 6 to 12, and the cost is $20 per child. Children who attend the...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy