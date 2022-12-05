Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
APD on Lenwood explosion, bomb plot investigation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police said a would-be bomber had the ability to create the explosive needed to carry out his plan to bomb a local high school last summer. With help from the FBI, ATF, and Homeland Security, Amarillo Police and Amarillo Fire crews successfully thwarted that plan. On July 26, 2021, Amarillo […]
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated robbery and assault of a pregnant person
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated robbery and assault of a pregnant person. According to the release, 21-year-old Joseph Gibbs Jr. is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery, and Randall County Sherriff’s Office for assault of a pregnant person.
Amarillo Police Need Your Help Identifying Suspect in Kidnapping
Will it get better? That seems to be a question everyone is asking about the crime in Amarillo. It seems as the year moves to a close more crime is happening in our beautiful city. The holidays are supposed to bring peace and joy but it seems that's not the case this year.
APD investigating possible incident in west Amarillo Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it is investigating what it said was a possible child abduction in west Amarillo Saturday. According to police, officers were called to what they were told was a possible attempt at a child abduction in the 4100 block of Cimarron Ave. on Saturday. Police said they […]
KFDA
Amarillo police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue area. According to officials, on Saturday December 3, at 6:45 p.m., Amarillo police were called at Cimmaron Avenue area on an attempted child abduction. The victim was approached by an...
Attempted Kidnapping In Amarillo. Is It Safe To Let Kids Outside?
When I was a kid growing up, we'd get home from school, run in and have a quick snack, then we'd immediately head outside to play in the neighborhood with our friends. We didn't have all the devices kids have now, so our entertainment was either watching something on TV or going out to play.
KFDA
Heat maps allow the Amarillo Police Department to narrow gun violence down to 3 neighborhoods
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say 60 percent of gun violence takes place in residential areas, and the majority takes place in north Amarillo. “In Amarillo specifically most of the gun violence is really concentrated in about three neighborhoods. It’s Eastridge, it’s the North Heights and it’s San Jacinto,” says West Texas A&M University Instructor of Criminal Justice Jeanette Arpero.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas man plots to blow up high school, faces possible life sentence
AMARILLO, Texas— Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, of Amarillo, pleaded guilty to a Weapons of Mass Destruction charge on Monday, according to a press release from the US Department of Justice. The press release also said Salmanzadeh ‘privately’ plotted to blow up a high school, later identified as Tascosa High School....
Amarillo man indicted on ‘murder’ charge in Potter County after alleged August incident
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, the Potter County District Court has indicted a man after alleging that he killed another man with a hammer back in August. According to an indictment, obtained by MyHighPlains.com and filed by Potter County District Court officials on Dec. […]
KFDA
3 teen sisters dead after crash in Hutchinson County
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials are investigating a deadly crash involving three teen sisters. According to officials, last night at around 7:20 p.m., officials were called to a single car rollover on RM 1319, two miles northwest of Borger. The report states that the driver, 18-year-old Madison Harris,...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo teenager accused of shooting victim during attempted robbery held on $100K bond
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo teenager accused of shooting a victim during an attempted robbery is being held on a $100,000 bond. Chase Hunt, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, Hunt shot another 17-year-old male Thursday at an apartment complex in the...
1 arrested after car chase from Amarillo to Dumas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person was arrested after a Monday chase that extended from Amarillo into Moore County. DPS officials said that a trooper tried to stop a Cadillac CTS for a traffic violation on US 87 north of Amarillo on Monday. However, officials said that […]
Amarillo Police Department to begin 100th police academy session
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is set to begin the 100th session of the Amarillo Police Academy on Dec. 8. APD detailed that 17 recruits, including 14 for APD, one with Randall County and two with Potter County, will begin their 32-week training process to gain knowledge and skills about the field. […]
abc7amarillo.com
4 arrested, including 3 teenagers, after attempted robbery, shooting in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Four people were arrested, including three teenagers, after an attempted robbery and shooting at an apartment complex in Amarillo. Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 2800 Block of SW 28th Avenue. A 17-year-old male had been shot. He was...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office presents Lifesaving Award Ceremony
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office presented nine members of their staff with the Lifesaving award during their quarterly award ceremony. The honor comes after staff members went above and beyond the call of duty and provided life-saving responses to members of the community. “It’s very important to me to recognize […]
KFDA
TxDOT crews working on traffic switch US 87 in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on a traffic switch starting today, Dec. 8, on US 87/US 287 in Moore County. The Phase 2 construction area begins at Walmart and runs north to 14th Street in Dumas. Crews will need to close the two front driveways to Walmart.
Hamlet Heights to honor their Black Man and Woman of the Year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hamlet Heights is hosting its first Black Man and Woman of the Year celebration on at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the “In this Moment” events center at 707 S. Polk St. It is a citywide recognition of African Americans in the community who have shown leadership, family values, integrity, […]
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Multiple vehicle crash near I-27 interchange
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responded to a multiple vehicle crash near the I-27 interchange this morning. Around 7:00 a.m., Amarillo police reported that traffic was impacted due to the wreck. Drivers were told to expect delays.
Man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to ‘Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A California man living in Texas was recently sentenced in Amarillo Federal Court for a charge of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court. On Tuesday, according to documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Robert […]
KFDA
Amarillo zoo opens winter camp registration
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for the Amarillo Zoo’s winter camp is now open. The camp will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The camp is available for ages 6 to 12, and the cost is $20 per child. Children who attend the...
