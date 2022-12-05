Read full article on original website
Here are the best masks to wear to prevent COVID, flu, RSV
WASHINGTON — We’ve already been through two winters with COVID-19, but this year, we have three viruses on our minds: COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. The numbers are up, and Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), encouraged masking up at a recent press event.
VERIFY: Are some masks better than others at protecting against viruses?
Yes. N95s offer the most protection, followed by surgical masks and then cloth masks. However, the fit of a mask matters greatly.
