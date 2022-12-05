ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 students hospitalized after overdosing on cannabis at middle school in Moreno Valley

Three students at Sunnymead Middle School in Moreno Valley were hospitalized Wednesday after ingesting food containing marijuana, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. Fire officials responded to the school, located at 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., around noon after receiving reports that four students had possibly overdosed on an unknown substance. Three of those students were transported […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
californiahealthline.org

Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind

California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paradise Post

Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California

LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Hi-Desert Medical Center now a Level IV Trauma Center

The Hi-Desert Medical Center in San Bernardino County is now a Level IV Trauma Center. The designation is being celebrated Wednesday at the Joshua Tree campus. The hospital serves the communities of Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree, and Twentynine Palms. Being named a Level 4 Trauma Center means the facility meets the criteria for a level The post Hi-Desert Medical Center now a Level IV Trauma Center appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks

State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ucr.edu

Salton Sea dust triggers lung inflammation

UC Riverside study has health implications for people living around California’s largest lake. The Salton Sea, the body of water in Southern California’s Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley, is shrinking over time as the planet warms and exposing more lakebed and new sources of dust in the process. High levels of dust already plague the region, a situation likely to worsen as the sea continues to shrink due to climate change.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47

A month after election day, all ballots cast for the California State Assembly District 47 seat have now been counted. After an update by San Bernardino County this afternoon, Republican Greg Wallis leads Democrat Christy Holstege by 85 votes. While Wallis is the apparent winner, it is not officially over. Any voter can still request The post Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47 appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

LA City Council Votes to End COVID-19 State of Local Emergency in February

(CNS) – Los Angeles’ state of local emergency due to COVID- 19 will end in February after a City Council vote Wednesday. The state of local emergency has been in place since March 4, 2020. The council has voted to extend it each month since then. Council President Paul Krekorian introduced an amendment to Wednesday’s item to continue the state of local emergency, but set an end date for Feb. 1, 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisors deny pay hikes for county elected officials

In a 4-0 vote, the Board of Supervisors today rejected proposed double-digit percentage salary increases for five Riverside County elected officials, whom one supervisor said he respected but did not believe were entitled to enlarged paychecks.   "Please, if you like, you can spend time explaining why these poor elected officials (are) being starved to death, The post Supervisors deny pay hikes for county elected officials appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

Wallis Leads Holstege By 34 Votes; Riverside County Certifies Nov 8th Election Results; Counting Continues In San Bernardino County

Democrats, represented by a donkey, vs Republicans, represented by an elephant, standing on the American flag. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Anyone seeking a recount of the November 8th 2022 General Election in Riverside County has until Tuesday December 6th 2022 to request it. Any they’ll have to pay...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies pilot killed in plane crash in Banning

The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the man killed in a plane crash a few weeks ago in Banning. William Hunter, 55, of Aguila Arizona was the lone passenger when a single-engine Gallagher XLT-RG was in a fiery crash near Interstate 10 and the Banning scales. The crash sparked a small fire The post Coroner identifies pilot killed in plane crash in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead, several hospitalized after mass overdose in Moreno Valley

One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent mass overdose at a home in Moreno Valley Saturday evening. Authorities responded to the home in the 23000 block of Elyce Court around 7:30 p.m. on a report of “multiple subjects unresponsive,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
The HD Post

Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022

VICTORVILLE – SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company, listed Victorville and Hesperia in their top 100 list of Boomtowns in America for 2022. The company analyzed 494 largest cities in the nation to uncover the fastest growing by measuring growth of the population, income, growth domestic product (GDP), businesses, housing and changes in unemployment.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisors cite problems during election, promise further inquiries

The Board of Supervisors today signed off on the final vote canvass from the Nov. 8 election submitted by Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer, affirming the results, though a few supervisors pointed to problems that need to be addressed going forward.    Supervisor Karen Spiegel took issue with the Executive Office's use of The post Supervisors cite problems during election, promise further inquiries appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

