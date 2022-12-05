Read full article on original website
Related
OC health officer: COVID 'going to get worse' amid low vaccinations rates, lax community precautions
Orange County has moved into the CDC's medium COVID-19 tier based on the rising number of cases and hospitalizations.
California reporting 'very high' flu activity, among the worst in US
California is now reporting what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes as "very high" flu levels as cases surge nationwide.
KTLA.com
California to close Riverside County prison, deactivate other facilities
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is moving forward with a plan to close a prison in Riverside County, deactivate several other facilities and discontinue the use of another property that is currently being used as a prison. The prison that will be closing...
3 students hospitalized after overdosing on cannabis at middle school in Moreno Valley
Three students at Sunnymead Middle School in Moreno Valley were hospitalized Wednesday after ingesting food containing marijuana, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. Fire officials responded to the school, located at 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., around noon after receiving reports that four students had possibly overdosed on an unknown substance. Three of those students were transported […]
OC Board of Supervisors Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis
Most other Southern California counties have passed similar resolutions.
californiahealthline.org
Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind
California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
Paradise Post
Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California
LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
Hi-Desert Medical Center now a Level IV Trauma Center
The Hi-Desert Medical Center in San Bernardino County is now a Level IV Trauma Center. The designation is being celebrated Wednesday at the Joshua Tree campus. The hospital serves the communities of Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree, and Twentynine Palms. Being named a Level 4 Trauma Center means the facility meets the criteria for a level The post Hi-Desert Medical Center now a Level IV Trauma Center appeared first on KESQ.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
ucr.edu
Salton Sea dust triggers lung inflammation
UC Riverside study has health implications for people living around California’s largest lake. The Salton Sea, the body of water in Southern California’s Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley, is shrinking over time as the planet warms and exposing more lakebed and new sources of dust in the process. High levels of dust already plague the region, a situation likely to worsen as the sea continues to shrink due to climate change.
Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47
A month after election day, all ballots cast for the California State Assembly District 47 seat have now been counted. After an update by San Bernardino County this afternoon, Republican Greg Wallis leads Democrat Christy Holstege by 85 votes. While Wallis is the apparent winner, it is not officially over. Any voter can still request The post Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47 appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
LA City Council Votes to End COVID-19 State of Local Emergency in February
(CNS) – Los Angeles’ state of local emergency due to COVID- 19 will end in February after a City Council vote Wednesday. The state of local emergency has been in place since March 4, 2020. The council has voted to extend it each month since then. Council President Paul Krekorian introduced an amendment to Wednesday’s item to continue the state of local emergency, but set an end date for Feb. 1, 2023.
Assembly District 47 is still too close to call
The race for Assembly District 47 between Christy Holstege and Greg Wallis is the closest California Assembly Race in 28 years according to the California State Library. As of Monday, the candidates were separated by a mere 39 votes. Wallis is in the lead. District 47 straddles both San Bernardino...
Supervisors deny pay hikes for county elected officials
In a 4-0 vote, the Board of Supervisors today rejected proposed double-digit percentage salary increases for five Riverside County elected officials, whom one supervisor said he respected but did not believe were entitled to enlarged paychecks. "Please, if you like, you can spend time explaining why these poor elected officials (are) being starved to death, The post Supervisors deny pay hikes for county elected officials appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Wallis Leads Holstege By 34 Votes; Riverside County Certifies Nov 8th Election Results; Counting Continues In San Bernardino County
Democrats, represented by a donkey, vs Republicans, represented by an elephant, standing on the American flag. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Anyone seeking a recount of the November 8th 2022 General Election in Riverside County has until Tuesday December 6th 2022 to request it. Any they’ll have to pay...
Coroner identifies pilot killed in plane crash in Banning
The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the man killed in a plane crash a few weeks ago in Banning. William Hunter, 55, of Aguila Arizona was the lone passenger when a single-engine Gallagher XLT-RG was in a fiery crash near Interstate 10 and the Banning scales. The crash sparked a small fire The post Coroner identifies pilot killed in plane crash in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
$20,000 reward offered in woman’s disappearance in Los Angeles County
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman who disappeared near Lake Los Angeles. Gloria “Jessica” Huerta, 27, went missing on Aug. 3, 2020. She was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to Los Angeles County officials. The reward is being offered by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn […]
KTLA.com
1 dead, several hospitalized after mass overdose in Moreno Valley
One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent mass overdose at a home in Moreno Valley Saturday evening. Authorities responded to the home in the 23000 block of Elyce Court around 7:30 p.m. on a report of “multiple subjects unresponsive,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.
Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022
VICTORVILLE – SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company, listed Victorville and Hesperia in their top 100 list of Boomtowns in America for 2022. The company analyzed 494 largest cities in the nation to uncover the fastest growing by measuring growth of the population, income, growth domestic product (GDP), businesses, housing and changes in unemployment.
Supervisors cite problems during election, promise further inquiries
The Board of Supervisors today signed off on the final vote canvass from the Nov. 8 election submitted by Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer, affirming the results, though a few supervisors pointed to problems that need to be addressed going forward. Supervisor Karen Spiegel took issue with the Executive Office's use of The post Supervisors cite problems during election, promise further inquiries appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0