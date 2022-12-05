Read full article on original website
Employees Broach Returning to Work on Their Terms
Janet Pogue McLaurin, the global director of workplace research at Gensler, joined Cheddar News to break down findings from Gensler’s 2022 Workplace Survey. "People are saying that they really want the office in order to maximize their individual and team productivity," she said. "I think the office space really is a tool to be able to help people do their best work."
A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money
Workers are keeping their digital nomad lives a secret from their bosses. Some remote workers are playing hooky from their company’s homebase these days, and bosses are catching on. The pandemic challenged the idea that the office was an important fixture of the workplace as people working from home...
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Markets Insider
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
Americans think wages should rise to match inflation–and they’re right. It’s time to dispel the wage-price spiral myth
Wealthy Chinese Keep on Spending While Others Cut Back, Survey Finds
BEIJING — Wealthier Chinese were more inclined to spend this year, while poorer people cut back on spending even more, McKinsey and Company found in a survey released Thursday. The divergence contrasts with 2019, before the pandemic, when "there was little differentiation in spending between the two groups," the...
Service workers left in the lurch as Americans cut back on tipping
With lockdowns over and inflation rising, tips are shrinking in industries that depend on them – from gig work to restaurants
33-Year-Old Jewelry Designer Ditched Amazon and Walmart, Now Brings in $4.8 Mil/Year: Big Companies ‘Make Such Stupid Mistakes'
Al Sandimirova knew their jewelry designs made an impact when two women proposed to each other with engagement rings from their business, Automic Gold. The New York City-based company, which designs and markets jewelry for the LGBTQ community, is only 6 years old — but it brought in $4.8 million in revenue last year, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.
‘Alexa, Thank My Driver': How to Give Your Amazon Delivery Driver a $5 Tip for Free
Amazon is adding a way for customers to show delivery drivers their appreciation during the busy holiday season. Beginning Dec. 7, customers who have a package delivered from Amazon can say "Alexa, thank my driver" to their Alexa-enabled device or Amazon app and the delivery driver will receive a note of gratitude. The first 1 million drivers to receive thank yous will also get a $5 tip at no cost to the customer, Amazon announced.
I list my 'income' from 13-hour days of parenting on my family's budget
Writer and mom Sarah Enelow-Snyder lists her "income" as a stay-at-home mom on her family's budget to give clear value to her unpaid labor.
60 Of The Most Mind-Bogglingly Dumb Things People Really Said On The Internet In 2022
Yes, these people exist.
Google Announces Top Searches for 2022
Chances are if you have a question, Google has the answer. The search engine literally processes more than 8.5 billion searches every day. So, what have we been looking for over the past year? The answer might surprise you. When Google looked at the searches that had the biggest increase...
Remote work has become a right for knowledge workers. The data says we should create more fully remote jobs
Driven by false assumptions, bosses have been trying to take back the right to work remotely. Here's the proof they are wrong.
The 4-day work week is coming: Fewer hours, same pay
A stunning conclusion to the first extensive study of a four-day workweek has been reached: None of the 33 participating organizations are switching back to a regular five-day schedule.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Workers looking to employers for cost-of-living help: survey
Workers worldwide are looking for financial help to offset cost-of-living increases in difficult economic times. That’s according to the results of the Randstad Q4 Workmonitor Pulse survey of 7,000 workers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands. “Among millions of Americans who were fortunate...
Robinhood launches retirement accounts for gig workers
After blazing onto Wall Street by making trading fun for its customers, Robinhood is now getting into the retirement business.
Students uncover under-desk surveillance devices designed to track them
A US university has been accused of secretly installing invasive tracking devices to monitor students.Heat sensors were reportedly placed under desks at Northeastern University’s Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex, according to a blog post by PhD candidate Max von Hippel.“The sensors were installed overnight and without our consent,” Mr von Hippel wrote in a post published on the Tech Workers Coalition website.“Non-consensual surveillance is never OK and must be fought, whenever and wherever it happens.”In an email to Senior Vice Provost David Luzzi, Mr von Hippel claimed that the sensors served no scientific purpose as the university could determine who...
