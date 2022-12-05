ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorebook Live

Three Central Florida teams surge to state title games

APOPKA, Fla. – Six Central Florida schools went to battle last Friday, and three survived. Now, it’s on to the state finals. In one of the more exciting finishes by area schools in recent memory, Cocoa, Daytona Beach Mainland and Apopka all won state semifinal games in their respective ...
APOPKA, FL
floridahsfootball.com

Cocoa slips by Bradford in wild Class 2S State Semifinal

STARKE, Fla. – The Bradford Tornadoes were playing in the first state semifinal game since 2017 and looking for their first appearance in a state championship game since 1985. On the opposite side of the field coming in from three hours away from the other side of the state...
COCOA, FL
nomadlawyer.org

COCOA BEACH : A SCENIC BEAUTY LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Cocoa Beach, Florida – The Gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Located south of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cocoa Beach, Florida is an oceanfront town with a great beach. It’s also the gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which has iconic artifacts and rockets.
COCOA BEACH, FL
Lake City Reporter

Melbourne man killed exiting I-10

A Melbourne man was killed Monday night when he ran into a tree exiting Interstate 10. A Florida Highway Patrol release states that the 61-year-old man was headed west on I-10 when he pulled off at the U.S. Highway 41 exit around 8:50 p.m. According to FHP, the man was...
MELBOURNE, FL
wfit.org

Brevard Zoo Celebrates Improvements and the Launch of Aquarium Campaign

The East Coast Zoological Society is embarking on a historic campaign to build a world-class Aquarium and Conservation Center on Florida’s East Coast. This will serve as a regional conservation hub with an emphasis on restoring our coastal ecosystems, including the Indian River Lagoon, rehabilitating sea turtles and manatees and engaging children and families in conservation through fun, interactive, hands-on experiences further ensuring our quality of life continues for future generations.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

Space Coast K-9 Competition puts on quite a show

Hailey Goetz with K-9 Ewart recorded the fastest time on the Law Enforcement/Military Obstacle Course on Nov. 19 during the annual Space Coast K-9 Competition at the USSSA Space Coast Complex. Ethan Marquis and K-9 Turbo placed second. Lauren Donaldson and K-9 Zepplin won the Law Enforcement Hardest Dog competition...
MELBOURNE, FL
wqcs.org

In Their Own Words: IRSC Graduates Describe Their Academic Journeys

Fort Pierce - Wednesday December 7, 2022: Indian River State College (IRSC) will hold its fall Commencement ceremonies on Wednesday, December 14 and Thursday, December 15, at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce. The ceremonies will recognize the accomplishments of more than 2,500 students who have earned their Bachelor’s and Associate degrees and other credentials during the 2022 summer and fall semesters.
FORT PIERCE, FL

