Three Central Florida teams surge to state title games
APOPKA, Fla. – Six Central Florida schools went to battle last Friday, and three survived. Now, it’s on to the state finals. In one of the more exciting finishes by area schools in recent memory, Cocoa, Daytona Beach Mainland and Apopka all won state semifinal games in their respective ...
All-Seminole Athletic Conference Football Teams announced
OVIEDO, FLORIDA – Five Seminole County football teams made the state playoffs this year, thanks to a smorgasbord of talent in all three phases of the game. That depth also produced an ultra-talented 2022 All-Seminole Athletic Conference Team, picked by coaches from the county’s eight public ...
floridahsfootball.com
Cocoa slips by Bradford in wild Class 2S State Semifinal
STARKE, Fla. – The Bradford Tornadoes were playing in the first state semifinal game since 2017 and looking for their first appearance in a state championship game since 1985. On the opposite side of the field coming in from three hours away from the other side of the state...
veronews.com
Island’s biggest homebuilder saving oaks to preserve Vero’s ‘Old Florida’ ambiance
Near the end of a roller coaster year for the construction and real estate industries, GHO Homes continues to move forward at its two largest island projects, opening a model home at the Strand this month and getting ready to “go vertical” at Seaglass, across from Disney’s beach resort.
WESH
SpaceX to launch satellites into orbit from Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Falcon 9 launch is scheduled to take off Thursday from the Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX said the targeted time for liftoff of the OneWeb 1 mission is 5:27 p.m. The OneWeb 1 mission is set to leave from Launch Complex 39A, and satellites are...
Frank Cerabino: School announcement outside jail? High cost of politicizing school boards in Florida
Sitting on a school board in a Florida county used to be a non-political act of public service. Board members have traditionally been seated in non-partisan elections, where party affiliation was irrelevant. That’s all been tossed under Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has made the state’s public schools another stage for...
SEE: World’s largest cruise ship to call Port Canaveral home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The world’s largest cruise ship will be sailing out of Port Canaveral later this afternoon. Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas will be back soon after, as the cruise line’s flagship is calling Port Canaveral its new home. The ship has the...
nomadlawyer.org
COCOA BEACH : A SCENIC BEAUTY LIKE NEVER BEFORE
Cocoa Beach, Florida – The Gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Located south of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cocoa Beach, Florida is an oceanfront town with a great beach. It’s also the gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which has iconic artifacts and rockets.
Lake City Reporter
Melbourne man killed exiting I-10
A Melbourne man was killed Monday night when he ran into a tree exiting Interstate 10. A Florida Highway Patrol release states that the 61-year-old man was headed west on I-10 when he pulled off at the U.S. Highway 41 exit around 8:50 p.m. According to FHP, the man was...
fox35orlando.com
Phantom Fireworks fire: Company says it plans to rebuild after deadly crash at Florida store
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A spokesman for Phantom Fireworks Companies said the consumer fireworks retailer intends to rebuild following a deadly crash and fire at its West Melbourne, Florida location. In a statement sent to FOX 35 News, condolences were offered to the family of the driver who lost his...
click orlando
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
Multiple Florida teachers, bus drivers quit due to student misbehavior in Brevard County: board chairman
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - These days, Brevard County high school teacher Dan Bennett said teachers are spending more time disciplining students than teaching them, and the word "frustrated" doesn’t nearly cover it. "Wow. This is always a tough job," said Bennett, who has been a teacher for almost 30...
click orlando
👨❤️👩‘I was right this one day:’ Husband of 51 years detects wife’s stroke
ORLANDO, Fla. – A unique photo making its rounds in a Central Florida hospital is giving perspective and bringing awareness to stroke symptoms. “My right arm flew across the table, knocked over my water... My arm would not work. I could not hold anything,” 86-year-old Ginny Lukasik said.
FHP: Man dies after losing control on I-10, hitting tree head-on
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a man died after losing control of his car and hitting a tree on Interstate 10. STORY: ‘We definitely will have election results tonight’: Senate race underway in Camden County. According to a news release on the incident,...
wfit.org
Brevard Zoo Celebrates Improvements and the Launch of Aquarium Campaign
The East Coast Zoological Society is embarking on a historic campaign to build a world-class Aquarium and Conservation Center on Florida’s East Coast. This will serve as a regional conservation hub with an emphasis on restoring our coastal ecosystems, including the Indian River Lagoon, rehabilitating sea turtles and manatees and engaging children and families in conservation through fun, interactive, hands-on experiences further ensuring our quality of life continues for future generations.
Locally Owned and Operated Bar and Grill to Open in Merritt Island
“It will be all kinds of food, with a focus on fast food—a mix and match of Indian and American food,” Co-Owner Chetankumar Patel tells What Now Orlando.
vieravoice.com
Space Coast K-9 Competition puts on quite a show
Hailey Goetz with K-9 Ewart recorded the fastest time on the Law Enforcement/Military Obstacle Course on Nov. 19 during the annual Space Coast K-9 Competition at the USSSA Space Coast Complex. Ethan Marquis and K-9 Turbo placed second. Lauren Donaldson and K-9 Zepplin won the Law Enforcement Hardest Dog competition...
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Florida this month, giving residents more options when it comes to buying food and other items. Read on to learn more.
wqcs.org
In Their Own Words: IRSC Graduates Describe Their Academic Journeys
Fort Pierce - Wednesday December 7, 2022: Indian River State College (IRSC) will hold its fall Commencement ceremonies on Wednesday, December 14 and Thursday, December 15, at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce. The ceremonies will recognize the accomplishments of more than 2,500 students who have earned their Bachelor’s and Associate degrees and other credentials during the 2022 summer and fall semesters.
WESH
I-95 south near Brevard County border reopens after deadly crash
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Brevard County and Indian River County border Tuesday. It happened at mile marker 158 in Sebastian. Officials say at least one person has died. The roadway has since been reopened.
