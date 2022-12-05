Southern Miss making its postseason return at the LendingTree Bowl

Southern Miss accepted a bid to the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, locking in its first bowl appearance since 2019.

It took a season-finale win over ULM to reach 6-6 on the year and become one of the Sun Belt-record seven league schools playing in the postseason.

The Golden Eagles’ reward will be a date with an old conference foe in Rice. The Owls are 5-7 and are participating in Bowl Season thanks to a small shortage in bowl eligible teams.

The two teams have met 12 times before and have each won on six occasions. This will be the first meeting between the two teams as non-conference opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming bowl game.

The game

When: Saturday, Dec. 17

Time: 4:45 CT

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile

TV: ESPN

Spread: USM -6

Rice hasn’t been bowling since 2013 and are in this year boasting the top APR score of every non-bowl eligible team. It has a common opponent with USM as both have played and beaten Louisiana.

The Owls were 3-5 in conference play in coach Mike Bloomgren’s fifth season.

On paper, Rice struggled on both sides of the ball, but did so in a league that was a bit more forgiving. The Owls finished third in Conference USA in average yards allowed at 377.1, but that would land them ninth in the Sun Belt.

The 6.22 yards per play allowed by Rice would be 13th in the SBC. But, as mentioned, the Owls are owners of a win over another SBC bowl-playing team.

In Rice’s win over the Ragin’ Cajuns, it played stifling defense on third down and held onto the football for over 40 minutes in a 33-21 win. A repeat performance against USM would be advantageous, as the Eagles are 11th in their league in third down conversions and have struggled to create prolonged possessions throughout the year.

It’s on the other side of the ball where Vegas sees as an advantage for Will Hall’s team. Rice is riding a three-game losing streak where its averaged just 11.3 points per contest against three of C-USA’s best teams.

The Owls are led by TJ McMahon at quarterback and the versatile Luke McCaffrey, younger brother to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Luke McCaffrey leads the team in receptions with 51 and has added 137 rushing yards to his totals, as well.

McCaffrey, however, did not play in each of the last three games due to an ankle injury and his status for the bowl game is unclear.

Southern Miss will bring a defense that is tied-first in the conference in sacks and is alone in first in interceptions. It’s a good matchup for USM defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, whose unit is facing a quarterback who leads C-USA with 14 picks tossed.

How to watch

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and can be heard on the Southern Miss Sports Network. The general public can begin purchasing tickets at 9 a.m. on Dec. 9.

Ticket prices start at $45 in certain sections and $15 in others. Southern Miss athletics notes all tickets will be distributed via mobile delivery.