Related
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
One of the only solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's fallen crypto empire is contributing $175 million to FTX bankruptcy proceedings, report says
LedgerX is preparing to make $175 million available to FTX's bankruptcy proceedings, sources told Bloomberg. The company is one of the few solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. The money was set aside for a bid to garner regulatory approval to clear derivatives trading. One of the only solvent...
Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
sfstandard.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation
Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York. So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million...
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
msn.com
Rare Quarters Worth Some Serious Money
The quarter was established by the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, along with four other silver coin denominations: half dimes, dimes, half dollars and silver dollars. These coins were gradually rolled out, with dimes and quarters first appearing in 1796. Because of low demand, quarters were not produced again until 1804.
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
'This dude is bullshit': Elon Musk describes the first time he met now-disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Elon Musk said his "bullshit meter was redlining" after meeting with Sam Bankman-Fried. His remarks came during a Twitter Space discussion with 60,000 attendees early Saturday morning. Musk said he felt there was "something wrong" during the discussion. Elon Musk is piling on after the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried, the...
Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge, cars or spend money this holiday season: Jeff Bezos advises people across globe
Economic recession is in the offing, Amazon owner gives 'tips'. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses in a CNN interview that they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as an economic recession might be in the offing.
