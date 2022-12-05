ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tank Town: Looking at Bears' Chances for Second Pick

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
 3 days ago

The Bears are in the second position for the draft and here's a look at the current situation heading down the stretch.

The loss to Green Bay and last weekend's games improved the Bears' comfort zone in the race to get second pick in the draft.

The Rams and Broncos remain right on the Bears' heels with 3-9 records, but at 3-10 there is now more separation from Pittsburgh, Detroit, Green Bay and Las Vegas as each of those teams improved to five wins in Week 13.

As it stands, the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals are the 4-8 teams still within a Bears win of being a threat.

The schedule favors the Bears staying at No. 2 with back-to-back games coming after their bye against Philadelphia and Buffalo.

The final two games at Detroit and home with Minnesota are potential problems because the Vikings could be resting starters with the playoffs coming and Detroit has improved but a month ago was only a missed extra point better than the Bears.

Finishing second would mean having the pick of the litter for best receivers in the draft, or best offensive linemen to protect Justin Fields.

It might take finishing second to be able to draft a much needed elite defensive tackle like Jalen Carter of Georgia, but even that's not assured. If Houston remains No. 1 and retains Lovie Smith as head coach—a big "if" after a one-win season—then the Texans taking a dominant defensive tackle would definitely be a possibility.

The Bears and Smith play the same defensive system and a defensive tackle who can be a disruptive three-technique is a necessity to run the scheme.

Current Draft Order

1. Houston 1-10-1

2. BEARS 3-10

3. Denver 3-9

4. L.A. Rams 3-9

5. Carolina 4-8

6. New Orleans 4-8

7. Jacksonville 4-8

8. Arizona 4-8

Upcoming Schedules

BEARS

Dec. 18 Philadelphia, noon

Dec. 24 Buffalo, noon

Jan. 1 At Detroit, noon

Jan. 8 Minnesota, noon

Denver

Dec. 11 Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Dec. 18 Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Dec. 25 At L.A. Rams, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 At Kansas City, noon

Jan. 8 L.A. Chargers, noon

L.A. Rams

Dec. 8 Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 19 At Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 25 Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 At L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Jan. 8 At Seahawks, noon

Carolina

Dec. 11 At Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 18 Pittsburgh, noon

Dec. 24 Detroit, noon

Jan. 1 At Tampa Bay, noon

Jan. 8 At New Orleans, noon

New Orleans

Dec. 5 At Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 18 Atlanta, noon

Dec. 24 At Cleveland, noon

Jan. 1 At Philadelphia, noon

Jan. 8 Carolina, noon

Jacksonville

Dec. 11 At Tennessee, noon

Dec. 18 Dallas, noon

Dec. 22 At N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 1 At Houston, noon

Jan. 8 Tennessee, noon

Arizona

Dec. 12 New England, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 18 At Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Dec. 25 Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m.

Jan. 1 At Atlanta, noon

Jan. 8 San Francisco, noon

