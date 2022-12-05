ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Garbage costs going up, parish considering options

BATON ROUGE - Pay more, get less. It's not exactly an enticing sales pitch, but in East Baton Rouge Parish it may be the new reality when it comes to garbage collection. The cost of just about everything is going up these days. The price of a new garbage truck is up about $100,000 in the past three years. The City-Parish says to offset that, the price is going up and for a while, what you get is going down.
Traffic Alert: overturned vehicle on I-10W

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Department of Transportation (DOTD) has issued a lane closure due to an accident on the Mississippi River bridge on Wednesday evening. DOTD says the right lane is open, but the left two lanes remain blocked heading westbound on I-10. The accident...
Louisiana child welfare employees name low pay, ‘unrealistic expectations’ as main issues in survey

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana child welfare employees gave light to what they say are major issues at the state agency in a recent survey. According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) child welfare employees said they’re not being paid enough, cited added caseloads and “unrealistic expectations,” and feel a lack of support from supervisors and managers.
Police swarm levee near downtown Baton Rouge after person reportedly vanished in Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE - Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge after getting reports that a person disappeared in the Mississippi River. Witnesses said that person went into the water late Wednesday morning in the area of North Street and River Road. Several police officers were seen searching along the water's edge just before noon.
CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for drivers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - They might not be the flashiest gifts, but chances are they will be used and appreciated. We’re talking about car-related gifts for drivers. And who better to recommend some winners that go the extra mile than the car experts at Consumer Reports?. Here’s what...
Get free legal help during expungement event in Jackson, La.

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - If you need legal help, good news. The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana will host an expungement clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 7. It’s happening at 2 p.m. in the Feliciana area, organizers say. The address is 2084 Highway 10 in Jackson, La. There are...
Police in Ascension Parish looking for alleged tool thief

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Gonzales Police Department is looking for a suspect in two thefts. Do you recognize the person in the attached photo?. CGPD said, “The individual pictured is wanted in regards to a theft of tools from a residence and a person of interest in a second residential theft of tools.”
