FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Some support East Baton Rouge sheriff's tax renewal. Others want details on spending.
DCFS gives updates in front of lawmakers: ‘We’re not there yet but we’re making progress’
Garbage costs going up, parish considering options
DOTD combines 2 road projects in Livingston Parish to save time on work
OMV reportedly 'overwhelmed' after reinstating new voicemail system to help with large call volume
Baton Rouge trash service has fewer complaints — but fees could go up, pickups could decrease
Traffic Alert: overturned vehicle on I-10W
Louisiana child welfare employees name low pay, ‘unrealistic expectations’ as main issues in survey
Blame game continues: DOC officials say law required convicted murderer to be sentenced in order to remain in their custody
New industrial projects in West Baton Rouge could pump billions into economy, parish officials say
Concerns on Lake Maurepas grow after people were met with armed guard during public demonstration
New proposal could lead to increased price for garbage pickup in EBR
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
Police swarm levee near downtown Baton Rouge after person reportedly vanished in Mississippi River
CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for drivers
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
Parish asking people to move fences again, more DSLD residents affected
Get free legal help during expungement event in Jackson, La.
Driver allegedly flees Ascension Parish in search of medical treatment after accident
Police in Ascension Parish looking for alleged tool thief
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0