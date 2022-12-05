Read full article on original website
Fort Lauderdale, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Fort Lauderdale. The Cardinal Gibbons High School basketball team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on December 06, 2022, 13:00:00.
Chaminade-Madonna chasing state and national titles
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – In the office of Chaminade-Madonna football coach Dameon Jones sits a wooden name plate on the desk that reads: “Good Vibes Only.” Low-key, Jones has a way of keeping things in perspective. When you think about it, that could be a challenge for any high school coach. It could ...
flkeysnews.com
Famed Miami detective Mike Gonzalez dies at 95. ‘Solved more murders than anyone else’
For four decades, police detective Mike Gonzalez was Miami’s undisputed master of solving murders. Long before DNA tests and video surveillance, Gonzalez cracked cases the old-school way, chasing down leads, working witnesses and cajoling suspects into confessions. He tracked down a man who refused to pay a 10-cent toll, then shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He uncovered a vast cocaine network during another homicide probe. And more than a decade after a woman’s body was found naked and strangled in her bed, the murderer not only confessed to Gonzalez but admitted to another murder two years earlier.
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
wlrn.org
Here's where Miami-Dade students who need school vaccinations can get their shots in December
Miami-Dade County Public Schools, in partnership with the University of Miami Health System Pediatric Mobile Clinic, is offering immunizations and vaccines for students at schools across the district throughout the month of December. Last school year marked a more than 10-year low for kindergarten and seventh-grade Florida students completing all...
WSVN-TV
Cruisin’ Tikis prepares to ride in style at Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tiki bar is getting set to sail as part of a South Florida holiday tradition. The folks with Cruisin’ Tikis are getting their boat ready to float down the annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. “This took many months of planning, as...
Miami New Times
Chef Ryan Ratino of Two Michelin-Starred Jont in Washington, D.C., Will Open Fort Lauderdale Restaurant
Ohio-bred chef Ryan Ratino is bringing a fresh take to South Florida. Renowned for his Washington, D.C., establishments, the two Michelin-starred Jont and one Michelin-starred Bresca, Ratino will open a new restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale in 2023. The restaurant – whose name and full...
Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.
The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
What’s really driving ‘climate gentrification’ in Miami? It isn’t fear of sea-level rise
Miami’s Little Haiti has been an immigrant community for decades. Its streets are lined with small homes and colorful shops that cater to the neighborhood, a predominantly Afro-Caribbean population with a median household income well below Miami’s. But Little Haiti’s character may be changing. A $1 billion real estate development called the Magic City Innovation District is planned in the neighborhood, with luxury high-rise apartments, high-end shops and glass office towers. The developers emphasize their commitment to sustainability. But high-end real estate investments like this raise property values, pushing up property taxes and the cost of living for surrounding neighborhoods. The potential...
Shawn Cerra Named Vice Mayor of the City of Coral Springs
Shawn Cerra was named vice mayor of Coral Springs on Wednesday, unanimously appointed by the commission. Newly re-elected in November, Cerra first served on the commission in 2019. A Coral Springs resident and active member of the community and a resident since 1993, Cerra is an advocate for neighborhood unity,...
PROMO: Family 4-Pack $100 for The Hip Hop Nutcracker at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
The Coral Springs Center for the Arts offers a family 4-pack deal for The Hip Hop Nutcracker Sunday, December 11, at 7 p.m. Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet is reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle during a special 10th-season performance created in 2013 by director/choreographer Jennifer Weber and writer Mike Fitelson.
US News and World Report
The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Waste Pro hires industry vet to head Pembroke Pines division
Waste Pro USA Inc., Longwood, Florida, has announced it has hired Eric Bergin as manager of its Pembroke Pines Division. A veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the solid waste and recycling industry, Bergin most recently served as a regional vice president for a national waste hauler where his responsibilities included overseeing day-to-day operations, managing budgets and enforcing safety precautions for the state of Georgia, says Waste Pro in a news release.
Coral Springs Museum Director Talks About the 2nd Annual Pine and Palm Holiday Market Dec 9th and 10th
The Coral Springs Museum of Art is getting into the holiday spirit with several different events. The Pine and Palm holiday market takes place Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. The Friday event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue through 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, and the market includes complimentary gift wrapping, small prizes, shopping opportunities, and more.
foodgressing.com
Fleming’s Steakhouse Fort Lauderdale Florida Opens
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is bringing its culinary mastery, signature style and unrivaled attentive service to Fort Lauderdale’s premier shopping and dining destination on Las Olas Blvd with a new restaurant location. Situated in the Las Olas Central Business District, Fleming’s invites the community of Fort...
Elvis is in the House at the The Kings Point Palace Theatre Dec. 10
Singers, comedians, and cover bands: shows at The Palace, Kings Point Theater for Performing Arts, has it all. This Saturday, December 10, at 8 p.m., a full production tribute to the King of Rock-n-Roll is coming to Tamarac. Chris MacDonald draws his audience in with the look, sounds, and nuances...
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines PD announce increased presence at West Broward High Wednesday
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have tweeted that there will be an increased police presence at West Broward High School Wednesday. The reason, they said, they were made aware of what they would only describe as “inappropriate graffiti” found inside the school. Police said the...
HipHopDX.com
Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home
Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection
MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
