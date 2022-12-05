WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jean E. Flick, 84, Watertown, died Tuesday, December 6 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown following a brave battle with cancer. Mrs. Flick was born in Watertown on March 24, 1938 and graduated from Clayton High School in 1956 after which she attended Watertown Business School. Jean married E. Richard Flick on November 23, 1957, at All Saints Church in Chaumont. Shortly after being married, Mr. Flick was drafted into military service having served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960. During that time, the two lived in Tennessee and Kentucky which Jean always remembered fondly and spoke of often. After returning home, the two owned and operated a small family farm until purchasing White’s Lawn Supply in Watertown in 1972. They sold the business in 1985 but continued with their hobby farm and their love of cattle and country life until 2007 when the couple moved to Watertown. The two enjoyed boating and picnics on the St. Lawrence River, first with their children and later with their grandchildren. Throughout her life, Jean took pride in her children and a special interest in the lives of her grandchildren. She relished her role as a grandmother, freely sharing her wit and wisdom, enjoying a house full of kids and full dinner plates, especially during the holidays. Jean was unassuming yet unapologetic, while being a good friend and a kind soul. To the end, Jean enjoyed country living and had fond memories of the farm and enjoyed Sunday afternoon rodeos on RFD TV. She will be missed by all.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO