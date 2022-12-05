Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants northAsh JurbergTexas State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Governor Abbott Sends Migrants to City of Brotherly Lovejustpene50Texas State
Related
wwnytv.com
Old North Side Improvement League building sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The former North Side Improvement League building in Watertown has been sold. Developer Jake Johnson closed on the property Wednesday, according to Mike Lundy, who sold the Mill Street building. The building has sat empty for a few years after the civic organization stopped operating.
wwnytv.com
NEST: JCC debuts name for downtown project
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is out with a name for its downtown Watertown entrepreneurial space that’s currently under construction. It will be called NEST, an acronym for Neighbors, Entrepreneurs, Study, and Teach. JCC says NEST is also a nod to its mascot, an eagle in...
wwnytv.com
Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
wwnytv.com
Hermon gets its bank back
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union opened a new branch location on Church Street in Hermon Wednesday. It’s in the former Community Bank building. Credit union officials say having this location will help local people stay in town to do their banking. “One of the...
wwnytv.com
Lewis County seeks site for homeless housing
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County will invest $30,000 to find a suitable place for temporary or permanent housing for homeless people. Legislators passed a resolution Tuesday night to evaluate three potential sites: the former Glenfield Elementary, a county-owned vacant lot, and the Andover House, which is the old rectory for the First Presbyterian Church in Lowville.
wwnytv.com
Volunteer Transportation Center: Not 1, but 2 chili cookoffs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Before the pandemic, the Volunteer Transportation Center’s Chili Cookoff was a one-day affair at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. When the pandemic struck, VTC pivoted to a pub-crawl-type format where patrons could visit eateries across the north country and vote for their favorite chili.
wwnytv.com
City council wrap-up: Fire truck purchase, pavilion restrictions & Ogilvie Foods property
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown will buy a new ladder truck from the city of Geneva. The city council unanimously approved buying the truck for $40,000. It comes as the city has one truck that has an issue with the ladder hydraulics. Another ladder truck needs repairs and is out of commission.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
wwnytv.com
Jean E. Flick, 84, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jean E. Flick, 84, Watertown, died Tuesday, December 6 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown following a brave battle with cancer. Mrs. Flick was born in Watertown on March 24, 1938 and graduated from Clayton High School in 1956 after which she attended Watertown Business School. Jean married E. Richard Flick on November 23, 1957, at All Saints Church in Chaumont. Shortly after being married, Mr. Flick was drafted into military service having served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960. During that time, the two lived in Tennessee and Kentucky which Jean always remembered fondly and spoke of often. After returning home, the two owned and operated a small family farm until purchasing White’s Lawn Supply in Watertown in 1972. They sold the business in 1985 but continued with their hobby farm and their love of cattle and country life until 2007 when the couple moved to Watertown. The two enjoyed boating and picnics on the St. Lawrence River, first with their children and later with their grandchildren. Throughout her life, Jean took pride in her children and a special interest in the lives of her grandchildren. She relished her role as a grandmother, freely sharing her wit and wisdom, enjoying a house full of kids and full dinner plates, especially during the holidays. Jean was unassuming yet unapologetic, while being a good friend and a kind soul. To the end, Jean enjoyed country living and had fond memories of the farm and enjoyed Sunday afternoon rodeos on RFD TV. She will be missed by all.
wwnytv.com
Morning Checkup: 4-Week CNA Training Program
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It only takes a month to become a certified nursing assistant at Samaritan Medical Center. Human resources recruiter Kili Springer talked about the four-week CNA training program during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the...
townofclayton.com
Town of Clayton Shoreline Near Hotel and Riverwalk SJ33 Contract 1 Advertisement for Bid
Sealed Bids for the stabilization of shoreline along the Clayton Riverwalk in front of the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel will be received by Town of Clayton, at the office of 405 Riverside Drive, Clayton New York, 13624 until 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at which time the bids received will be publicly opened and read. The proposed project will repair and stabilize approximately 480 feet of shoreline between Frink Park and the Clayton Harbor Municipal Marina.
wwnytv.com
Volunteer drivers needed to give rides to disabled veterans
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For decades, disabled veterans have gotten free rides to medical appointments through the Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network. Now the organization needs more volunteer drivers. Joseph Brancato serves as the Watertown coordinator of the DAV’s Volunteer Transportation Network, having served in the Air Force during...
wwnytv.com
Jennie M. Adsit, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennie M. Adsit, 92, of Watertown and former Jefferson County Legislator, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, December 3, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. Calling hours and a service at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown will be in May 2023 at times and dates to be...
wwnytv.com
Adrian M. Nesnadny, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adrian M. Nesnadny, 74, Watertown, passed away Sunday December 4th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Among his survivors is his wife Joan and two sons Philip and David. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the...
WKTV
Mazzaferro's tentatively reopening at old location in May of 2023
ROME, N.Y. – Construction crews will start building the walls soon at the new Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli on Ridge Mills Road in Rome, which is expected to open this coming spring. The old store was destroyed by fire in April, and the business opened a temporary storefront...
wwnytv.com
Redistricting plan would split state assembly’s ‘River District’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New drafts carving out state assembly districts are out and it shakes things up in the north country. The draft essentially splits what has been known as the “River District” in two. See the before and after maps here. Jefferson and Lewis counties...
informnny.com
NNY’s Next Generation: Meet Lucy Beam
It’s important to recognize Northern New York’s Next Generation and Lucy Beam at Indian River Intermediate School is an excellent example of how the next generation is shaping the future. Lucy Beam is the second monthly winner of NNY’s Next Generation contest and will be eligible for the...
wwnytv.com
1000 Islands River Santa Festival to be held in Alexandria Bay
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 1000 Islands River Santa Festival is coming up later this month in Alexandria Bay. Doug Tulloch appeared on 7 News at Noon to talk about the event. Watch his interview above. The festival will be held on Saturday, December 17 starting at 10 a.m....
wwnytv.com
What’s next for former Glenfield Elementary School? County leaders seek ideas
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County is set to vacate a former elementary school it has been using for office space, and as that happens, leaders are hoping someone else will have a vision for the property. “When the school left this building, that left a lot of employees...
wwnytv.com
While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.
Comments / 0