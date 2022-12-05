Read full article on original website
When Will You Need a REAL ID to Fly Within the US? Here's How to Get One
While nowadays you just need an ordinary driver's license to board a domestic flight within the U.S., that won't be the case in several months' time. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card to fly domestically or visit a federal facility. Specified by a star and surrounding gold circle, REAL IDs are being issued in all 50 states, with the deadline approximately five months away.
In 6 Months, You'll Need a Different Kind of ID to Get on a Plane. Here's what a REAL Illinois ID is and How to Get One
After being delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, REAL ID-compliant ID cards will be required to board a domestic flight or enter secure federal buildings, such as prisons or military facilities, in just less than six months for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older. Residents will...
DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling.
When Do You Need a Real ID to Fly? Deadline, Rules Explained
The Department of Homeland Security has postponed the new requirements for domestic flights yet again, giving Americans more time to update their IDs.
What the REAL ID Extension Means For You — Especially if You're Planning to Travel in the US
If you're a frequent domestic traveler who uses a driver's license to get through security at the airport, you're soon going to need a new form of identification called a REAL ID to do so. However, the deadline to get one was just extended -- again. According to the Department...
REAL ID enforcement is delayed again to 2025
More than 14 years after the original deadline, the enforcement of REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses or IDs has been pushed back once again. The Transportation Security Administration and other federal agencies were expected to only accept the nationally approved IDs starting May 3, 2023. But on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the deadline would be extended until May 7, 2025.
You Now Have Over 800 Days To Get Your REAL ID As The Deadline Gets Pushed Back -- Again
If the deadline for the REAL ID has you stressed, take a deep breath because it’s been pushed back — again. The United States federal government has delayed this security requirement for identification cards and driver’s licenses. States will now have more time to issue REAL IDs to their residents.
Real ID Deadline Extension Leads to Jokes About Flying Cars, Mars Mission
The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that the deadline for REAL ID enforcement is now May 7, 2025.
Deadline for REAL IDs, required for domestic U.S. travel, is less than 6 months away
Americans looking to travel by air domestically or enter federal government facilities without showing a U.S. passport will need to obtain a REAL ID, an updated driver’s license that complies with new federal standards, by May 3, 2023. Obtaining a REAL ID isn't mandatory for every U.S. citizen, and...
United States Extends Real IDs Requirement Deadline Until May 2025
The enforcement of a law mandating new identification cards to board domestic flights, enter federal buildings, or enter nuclear power plants will be delayed by two more years by U.S. authorities.
