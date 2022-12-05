Read full article on original website
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following a special session of California legislators on Dec. 5 called by Gov. Gavin Newsom, new proposed legislation was announced that would penalize Big Oil companies for price gouging. Price capping like this was seen during the 80’s when restrictive penalties like this hiked the...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom’s price control proposal will likely increase the cost of gasoline and energy and cause a reliance on foreign markets, according to conservative experts. Similar policies were implemented in the 80’s during the Oil Crisis of 1979 and they backfired entirely.
