ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
kusi.com

Assemblyman Vince Fong proposes to temporarily suspend the Gas Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom’s price control proposal will likely increase the cost of gasoline and energy and cause a reliance on foreign markets, according to conservative experts. Similar policies were implemented in the 80’s during the Oil Crisis of 1979 and they backfired entirely.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy